Case Studies in Food Retailing and Distribution

The changing nature of food retailing and distribution: using one case to understand many

John Byrom and Dominic Medway

1. Community building strategies of independent co-operative food retailers

Morven G. McEachern and Gary Warnaby

2. Disrupting the giants: How independent grocers respond to the supermarket duopoly in Tasmania, Australia

Louise Grimmer

3. The effect of concentration of retail power on specialist knowledge of retail staff in the food and beverage sector: A case study of wine retail

Rosemarie Neuninger

4. TazeDirekt.com: Branding charm or operational basics?

Selcen Ozturkcan and Deniz Tuncalp

5. Factors influencing consumers’ supermarket visitation in developing economies: The case of Ghana

Schmidt Helmut Dadzie and Felix Adamu Nandonde

6. The home as a consumption space: promoting social eating

Donatella Privitera and Rebecca Abushena

7. Supply chain analysis of farm-to-restaurant sales: A comparative study in Vancouver and Christchurch

Hiran Roy, C. Michael Hall and Paul Ballantine

8. The New Institutional Economics (NIE) approach to Geographical Indication (GI) supply chains: A case study from Turkey

Pelin Bicen and Alan J. Malter

9. Patanjali Ayurved Limited: Driving the Ayurvedic food product market

Sujo Thomas, Abhishek and Sanket Vatavwala

10. Organic innovation: The growing importance of private label products in the US

Xiaojin Wang, KATHRYN Boys and Neal H. Hooker

11. Food retailing: Malaysian retailers’ perception of and attitude towards organic certification

Muhammad Azman Ibrahim, C. Michael Hall and Paul Ballantine

12. Inclusive food distribution networks in subsistence markets

Marcos Ferreira Santos and Andres Alberto Barrios Fajardo

13. Food, health and data: Developing transformative food retailing

Hannu Saarijärvi, Leigh Sparks and Sonja Lahtinen

14. Building consumer trust and satisfaction through sustainable business practices with organic supermarkets: The case of Alnatura

Adrienne Steffen and Susanne Doppler

15. Spices of the future: Forecasting the future of food retailing and distribution with patent analysis techniques

Daniel Boller and Johanna F. Gollnhofer

16. (No) time to cook: Promoting meal-kits to the time-poor consumer

Beverley Hill and Sarah Maddock

17. Supermarkets, television cooking shows and integrated advertising: New approaches to strategic marketing and consumer engagement

Michelle Phillipov

18. Premium Private Labels (PPLs): From food products to concept stores

Elisa Martinelli, Francesca De Canio and Gianluca Marchi