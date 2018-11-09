Case Studies in Food Retailing and Distribution
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Case Studies in Food Retailing and Distribution
The changing nature of food retailing and distribution: using one case to understand many
John Byrom and Dominic Medway
1. Community building strategies of independent co-operative food retailers
Morven G. McEachern and Gary Warnaby
2. Disrupting the giants: How independent grocers respond to the supermarket duopoly in Tasmania, Australia
Louise Grimmer
3. The effect of concentration of retail power on specialist knowledge of retail staff in the food and beverage sector: A case study of wine retail
Rosemarie Neuninger
4. TazeDirekt.com: Branding charm or operational basics?
Selcen Ozturkcan and Deniz Tuncalp
5. Factors influencing consumers’ supermarket visitation in developing economies: The case of Ghana
Schmidt Helmut Dadzie and Felix Adamu Nandonde
6. The home as a consumption space: promoting social eating
Donatella Privitera and Rebecca Abushena
7. Supply chain analysis of farm-to-restaurant sales: A comparative study in Vancouver and Christchurch
Hiran Roy, C. Michael Hall and Paul Ballantine
8. The New Institutional Economics (NIE) approach to Geographical Indication (GI) supply chains: A case study from Turkey
Pelin Bicen and Alan J. Malter
9. Patanjali Ayurved Limited: Driving the Ayurvedic food product market
Sujo Thomas, Abhishek and Sanket Vatavwala
10. Organic innovation: The growing importance of private label products in the US
Xiaojin Wang, KATHRYN Boys and Neal H. Hooker
11. Food retailing: Malaysian retailers’ perception of and attitude towards organic certification
Muhammad Azman Ibrahim, C. Michael Hall and Paul Ballantine
12. Inclusive food distribution networks in subsistence markets
Marcos Ferreira Santos and Andres Alberto Barrios Fajardo
13. Food, health and data: Developing transformative food retailing
Hannu Saarijärvi, Leigh Sparks and Sonja Lahtinen
14. Building consumer trust and satisfaction through sustainable business practices with organic supermarkets: The case of Alnatura
Adrienne Steffen and Susanne Doppler
15. Spices of the future: Forecasting the future of food retailing and distribution with patent analysis techniques
Daniel Boller and Johanna F. Gollnhofer
16. (No) time to cook: Promoting meal-kits to the time-poor consumer
Beverley Hill and Sarah Maddock
17. Supermarkets, television cooking shows and integrated advertising: New approaches to strategic marketing and consumer engagement
Michelle Phillipov
18. Premium Private Labels (PPLs): From food products to concept stores
Elisa Martinelli, Francesca De Canio and Gianluca Marchi
Description
Case Studies in Food Retailing and Distribution aims to close the gap between academic researchers and industry professionals through the presentation of ‘real world’ scenarios and the application of field-based research. The book provides contemporary explorations of food retailing and consumption from various contexts around the globe.
Using a case study lens, successful examples of practice are provided and areas for further theoretical investigation are offered.
Coverage includes:
- the impact of retail concentration and the ongoing relevance of independent retailing
- how social forces impact upon food retailing and consumption
- trends in organic food retailing and distribution
- discussion of how wellbeing and sustainability have impacted the sector
- perspectives on the future of food retailing and distribution
This book is a volume in the Consumer Science and Strategic Marketing series.
Key Features
- Addresses business problems in in food retail and distribution
- Includes pricing and supply chain management
- Discusses food retailing in urban and rural settings
- Covers both global distribution and entry in developing nations
- Features real-world case studies that demonstrate what does and does not
Readership
The book will be of value to practitioners, academics, and students with interests in the food retailing and distribution industry: marketing, communication, R&D managers in the food sector; academics in the in the food business, agribusiness and consumer science courses; postgraduate and undergraduate students attending business schools, faculties of agriculture and degree courses in food science; entrepreneurs and managers of SMEs in the food sector.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 9th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081020388
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081020371
About the Series Editors
Alessio Cavicchi Series Editor
Alessio Cavicchi is Associate Professor at University of Macerata (Italy), where he teaches "Food Economics and Marketing" and "Place Branding and Rural Development" in the degree of International Tourism and Destination Management. He received his PhD in Economics of Food and Environmental Resources from University of Naples, Parthenope and a MSc in Food Economics and Marketing from University of Reading (UK). His main fields of interest and research are consumer food choice, economics of food quality and safety, and innovation and sustainability in agribusiness and tourism. He has served as an agrifood expert for several DGs of the European Commission, and he is the coordinator of two EU funded projects: “The Wine Lab” and “FoodBiz.”
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor in Agricultural Economics, University of Macerata, Macerata, Italy
Cristina Santini Series Editor
Cristina Santini is an Assistant Professor at the Università San Raffaele, in Rome. Her teaching experience covers the field of Marketing, Business Management and Strategy. She is the President of the Master Degree course in Human Nutrition for the University San Raffaele. Her research interests include: entrepreneurship, small business, strategic marketing, ecopreneurship and sustainability. Her primary focus is on food and wine business; she is also interested in case study and research methodology based on participatory approaches.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor in Agricultural Science, Università Telematica San Raffaele, Rome, Italy
About the Editors
John Byrom Editor
Dr John Byrom is Lecturer in Marketing at the University of Manchester, UK. Reflecting his academic background in geography and marketing, John’s research interests are concerned with the relationships that exist between organizations/consumers and their broader environments. The context for much of this research has been the retail sector and includes studies of locational planning, independent retailing and retail history. He has extensive experience of teaching and learning, research, consultancy and administration in Business School settings. He has published over 25 refereed journal articles and numerous conference papers and book chapters. His work has appeared in Cities, European Journal of Marketing, Journal of Business Research, Journal of Small Business Management, and Marketing Theory, amongst others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Alliance Manchester Business School, University of Manchester, UK
Dominic Medway Editor
Professor Dominic Medway is Professor of Marketing and Deputy Pro-Vice-Chancellor at Manchester Metropolitan University, UK. He is an international authority on place marketing and management and his original work in this area began in the mid-1990s when he was part of a team of academics looking at the emergent topic of town centre management within the UK. His work has since continued to examine the complex interactions between places, spaces, and those who produce, manage and consume them, reflecting his academic background in geography. Recently completed studies have addressed issues such as stakeholder interaction in urban place partnerships, how litter affects people’s perceptions of space and crime, and the potential role of smell in the marketing of places. Dominic is the Academic Editor of the Journal of Place Management and Development, ranked 9th out of 122 Urban Studies journals in Scopus in 2016. His own work can be followed in a number of leading academic journals, including: Environment and Planning A, European Journal of Marketing, Journal of Environmental Psychology, Cities, Industrial Marketing Management, Journal of Business Research, Marketing Theory and Tourism Management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Place Management, Manchester Metropolitan University, UK