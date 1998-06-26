Case Studies in Engineering Design
1st Edition
Description
A multidisciplinary introduction to engineering design using real-life case studies.
Case Studies in Engineering Design provides students and practising engineers with many practical and accessible case studies which are representative of situations engineers face in professional life, and which incorporate a range of engineering disciplines.
Different methodologies of approaching engineering design are identified and explained prior to their application in the case studies. The case studies have been chosen from real-life engineering design projects and aim to expose students to a wide variety of design activities and situations, including those that have incomplete, or imperfect, information. This book encourages the student to be innovative, to try new ideas, whilst not losing sight of sound and well-proven engineering practice.
Key Features
- A multidisciplinary introduction to engineering design.
- Exposes readers to wide variety of design activities and situations.
- Encourages exploration of new ideas using sound and well-proven engineering practice.
Readership
Undergraduate engineers of all disciplines - particularly mechanical and manufacturing. Professional engineers.
Table of Contents
Keywords Foreword Preface Methodology Crane sheave - basic design principles Crane sheave - early failures Crane sheave - simple costing Casting machine - basic design The 'Rainbow' sculpture - innovation in design The 'Inshallah' condenser - ISO 9000 application Screwed fasteners - standardisation in design Fasteners and coupling - better design 'Piranha' - technology transfer and project structure Mechanical seals - improving design reliability Aircraft flight control - function and ergonomics Power boilers - remnant life assessment The 'Schloss Adler' railway - design for plastics Electric vehicles - design for plastics Motorcycles - design and project costing Flue gas desulphurisation - total design The fast yacht 'Dying Swan' - complex failures Conclusion Appendix Bibliography Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
- Published:
- 26th June 1998
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080500768
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340691359
About the Author
Cliff Matthews
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Engineer, UK