Case Studies in Engineering Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340691359, 9780080500768

Case Studies in Engineering Design

1st Edition

Authors: Cliff Matthews
eBook ISBN: 9780080500768
Paperback ISBN: 9780340691359
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th June 1998
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
63.99
54.39
7700.00
6545.00
94.54
80.36
91.95
78.16
69.95
59.46
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
53.99
45.89
88.95
75.61
81.95
69.66
66.95
56.91
7700.00
6545.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A multidisciplinary introduction to engineering design using real-life case studies.

Case Studies in Engineering Design provides students and practising engineers with many practical and accessible case studies which are representative of situations engineers face in professional life, and which incorporate a range of engineering disciplines.

Different methodologies of approaching engineering design are identified and explained prior to their application in the case studies. The case studies have been chosen from real-life engineering design projects and aim to expose students to a wide variety of design activities and situations, including those that have incomplete, or imperfect, information. This book encourages the student to be innovative, to try new ideas, whilst not losing sight of sound and well-proven engineering practice.

Key Features

  • A multidisciplinary introduction to engineering design.
  • Exposes readers to wide variety of design activities and situations.
  • Encourages exploration of new ideas using sound and well-proven engineering practice.

Readership

Undergraduate engineers of all disciplines - particularly mechanical and manufacturing. Professional engineers.

Table of Contents

Keywords Foreword Preface Methodology Crane sheave - basic design principles Crane sheave - early failures Crane sheave - simple costing Casting machine - basic design The 'Rainbow' sculpture - innovation in design The 'Inshallah' condenser - ISO 9000 application Screwed fasteners - standardisation in design Fasteners and coupling - better design 'Piranha' - technology transfer and project structure Mechanical seals - improving design reliability Aircraft flight control - function and ergonomics Power boilers - remnant life assessment The 'Schloss Adler' railway - design for plastics Electric vehicles - design for plastics Motorcycles - design and project costing Flue gas desulphurisation - total design The fast yacht 'Dying Swan' - complex failures Conclusion Appendix Bibliography Index.

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080500768
Paperback ISBN:
9780340691359

About the Author

Cliff Matthews

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Engineer, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.