Case Studies in Disaster Recovery
1st Edition
A Volume in the Disaster and Emergency Management: Case Studies in Adaptation and Innovation Series
Description
Case Studies in Disaster Recovery, the latest release in the Adaptation and Innovation in Emergency and Disaster Management series, explores recovery from a number of perspectives: household, community and nation. Chapters cover the concept of social vulnerability to explain/predict recovery outcomes, consider broader themes of sustainability, assess community vulnerability and capacity, and explore the challenges associated with long-term recovery and disaster case management. Cases explored illustrate the ways in which communities and governments used the window of opportunity after a disaster to make changes that reduce future risk and vulnerability. Included cases illustrate the diversity of change realized in communities following disasters.
Key Features
- Presents in-depth cases studies in disaster recovery—a phase of disaster management
- Unites practice and research from multiple disciplines to highlight the complexity of disasters mitigation, including environmental and earth sciences, engineering, public health, geography, sociology and anthropology
- Examines policy and ethical dilemmas faced by decision-makers in disaster situations
Readership
Researchers in disaster and emergency management, secondary audience as supplemental text in graduate courses in disaster and emergency management
Table of Contents
I. Series Introduction, Series Editors Jean Slick and Jane Kushma
II. Disaster Recovery, Jane Kushma, PhD
a. State-of-the-Practice Knowledge and Competencies (as associated with the specific dimension of practice that is the focus of the text)
b. Overview of Cases
III. Thematic Organization of Cases – 2-4 groupings of cases
IV. Volume Conclusion, Jane Kushma, PhD
Topics Covered:
Long-term disaster recovery
Disaster case management
Recovery as tool for reducing future risk vulnerability
Cyclone/Hurricane
Flood
Landslide
Post-earthquake disaster recovery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128095744
About the Author
Jane Kushma
Jane Kushma is Professor of Emergency Management and Director of the Doctoral Program at Jacksonville State University, in Jacksonville, Alabama. In 2012, she received an Academic Recognition Award from the International Association for Emergency Managers. Before joining academia, she spent many years with the American Red Cross national headquarters where she coordinated the organization’s catastrophic disaster planning efforts. She continues to serve on national disaster management boards for the American Red Cross, including the Disaster Cycle Process Reengineering Team (Preparedness), and the Disaster Services Program Manager Certification Board, as well as serving on the boards of other national emergency management organizations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Emergency Management and Director of the Doctoral Program, Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, Alabama, USA