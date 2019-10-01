Case Studies in Disaster Recovery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128095744

Case Studies in Disaster Recovery

1st Edition

A Volume in the Disaster and Emergency Management: Case Studies in Adaptation and Innovation Series

Authors: Jane Kushma
Paperback ISBN: 9780128095744
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Page Count: 280
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
111.77
95.00
69.95
59.46
79.95
67.96
61.95
52.66
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Case Studies in Disaster Recovery, the latest release in the Adaptation and Innovation in Emergency and Disaster Management series, explores recovery from a number of perspectives: household, community and nation. Chapters cover the concept of social vulnerability to explain/predict recovery outcomes, consider broader themes of sustainability, assess community vulnerability and capacity, and explore the challenges associated with long-term recovery and disaster case management. Cases explored illustrate the ways in which communities and governments used the window of opportunity after a disaster to make changes that reduce future risk and vulnerability. Included cases illustrate the diversity of change realized in communities following disasters.

Key Features

  • Presents in-depth cases studies in disaster recovery—a phase of disaster management
  • Unites practice and research from multiple disciplines to highlight the complexity of disasters mitigation, including environmental and earth sciences, engineering, public health, geography, sociology and anthropology
  • Examines policy and ethical dilemmas faced by decision-makers in disaster situations

Readership

Researchers in disaster and emergency management, secondary audience as supplemental text in graduate courses in disaster and emergency management

Table of Contents

I. Series Introduction, Series Editors Jean Slick and Jane Kushma

II. Disaster Recovery, Jane Kushma, PhD
a. State-of-the-Practice Knowledge and Competencies (as associated with the specific dimension of practice that is the focus of the text)
b. Overview of Cases

III. Thematic Organization of Cases – 2-4 groupings of cases

IV. Volume Conclusion, Jane Kushma, PhD
Topics Covered:
Long-term disaster recovery
Disaster case management
Recovery as tool for reducing future risk vulnerability
Cyclone/Hurricane
Flood
Landslide
Post-earthquake disaster recovery

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780128095744

About the Author

Jane Kushma

Jane Kushma is Professor of Emergency Management and Director of the Doctoral Program at Jacksonville State University, in Jacksonville, Alabama. In 2012, she received an Academic Recognition Award from the International Association for Emergency Managers. Before joining academia, she spent many years with the American Red Cross national headquarters where she coordinated the organization’s catastrophic disaster planning efforts. She continues to serve on national disaster management boards for the American Red Cross, including the Disaster Cycle Process Reengineering Team (Preparedness), and the Disaster Services Program Manager Certification Board, as well as serving on the boards of other national emergency management organizations.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Emergency Management and Director of the Doctoral Program, Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, Alabama, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.