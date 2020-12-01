Case Studies in Disaster Preparedness
1st Edition
A volume in the Disaster and Emergency Management: Case Studies in Adaptation and Innovation series
Description
Case Studies in Disaster Preparedness presents international cases on planning, training, exercise and evaluation, and public information and education when disaster is imminent. Key findings about preparedness from the disaster literature demonstrate how emergency managers can apply these findings. The volume also emphasizes the importance of social engagement and addresses cross-cultural issues and its implications for preparedness in an international context (e.g., for humanitarian aid agencies) and illustrates how different sectoral needs (e.g., health care, education, private sector) become a motive for adopting innovation and adaptation as a strategy for preparing for disasters.
Key Features
- Presents in-depth cases studies in disaster preparedness, one of the phases of disaster management
- Unites practice and research from multiple disciplines to highlight the complexity of disasters preparedness, including environmental and earth sciences, engineering, public health, geography, sociology, and anthropology, and humanitarian aid
- Examines policy and ethical dilemmas faced by decision makers in disaster situations
Readership
Researchers and practitioners in disaster and emergency management, secondary audience as supplemental text in graduate courses in disaster and emergency management
Table of Contents
I. Series Introduction, Series Editors Jean Slick and Jane Kushma
II. Disaster Recovery, Douglas Paton, PhD
III. Thematic Organization of Cases – 2-4 groupings of cases
IV. Volume Conclusion, Douglas Paton, PhD
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128095270
About the Editor
Joanne McGlown
Dr. Joanne McGlown is a senior level emergency management and healthcare executive with almost 40 years’ experience engaging with and teaching in her specialty areas of healthcare, public health, and medical aspects of emergency and disaster management. She is a healthcare subject matter expert, educator, consultant and speaker, is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, and is a full-time faculty member in the Department of Safety, Security & Emergency Management / Program in Homeland Security at Eastern Kentucky University. She has edited/co-authored two books, published by Health Administration Press, on healthcare disaster and catastrophic event preparedness.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Eastern Kentucky University (Richmond, KY); CEO, McGlown-Self Consulting, LLC; Adjunct Professor, University of Alabama in Birmingham (UAB)
Ratings and Reviews
