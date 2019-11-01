Case-Smith's Occupational Therapy for Children and Adolescents - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323512633

Case-Smith's Occupational Therapy for Children and Adolescents

8th Edition

Authors: Jane O'Brien Heather Miller Kuhaneck
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323512633
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323676991
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 904
Description

The number one book in pediatric OT is back! Focusing on children from infancy to adolescence, Case-Smith's Occupational Therapy for Children and Adolescents, 8th Edition provides comprehensive, full-color coverage of pediatric conditions and treatment techniques in all settings. Its emphasis on application of evidence-based practice includes: eight new chapters, a focus on clinical reasoning, updated references, research notes, and explanations of the evidentiary basis for specific interventions. Coverage of new research and theories, new techniques, and current trends, with additional case studies, keeps you in-step with the latest advances in the field. Developmental milestone tables serve as a quick reference throughout the book!

Key Features

  • Full-color, contemporary design throughout text includes high-quality photos and illustrations.
  • Case-based video clips on the Evolve website demonstrate important concepts and rehabilitation techniques.
  • Research Notes boxes and evidence-based summary tables help you learn to interpret evidence and strengthen clinical decision-making skills.
  • Coverage of OT for children from infancy through adolescence includes the latest research, techniques and trends.
  • Case studies help you apply concepts to actual situations you may encounter in practice.
  • Learning objectives indicate what you will be learning in each chapter and serve as checkpoints when studying for examinations.
  • A glossary makes it easy for you to look up key terms.

Table of Contents

Section I: Foundational Knowledge for Occupational Therapy for Children and Youth
1. An Overview of the Occupational Therapy Process for Children
2. Theory and Practice Models for Occupational Therapy With Children
3. Working With Families and Interprofessional Teams
4. Development of Occupations and Skills From Infancy Through Adolescence
5. Therapeutic Use of Self

Section II: Occupational Therapy Assessment and Evaluation Methods and Process
6. Observational Assessment and Activity Analysis
7. Use of Standardized Tests and Pediatric Practice
8. Evaluation Interpretation, and Goal Writing
9. Documenting Outcomes

Section III: Assessment and Treatment of Occupations
10. Assessment and Treatment of Feeding
11. Assessment and Treatment of Play
12. Assessment and Treatment of Activities of Daily Living: Sleep, Rest, and Sexuality
13. Assessment and Treatment of Instrumental Activities of Daily Living and Leisure
14. Assessment and Treatment of Social Participation and Social Skills
15. Assessment and Treatment of Educational Performance
 
Section IV: Occupational Therapy Approaches
16. Motor Control/Motor Learning
17. Cognitive Interventions
18. Mobility
19. Assistive Technology
20. Sensory Integration
21. Behavioral Approaches
 
Section V: Pediatric Occupational Therapy Services
22. Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
23. Early Intervention Services
24. School-Based Occupational Therapy
25. Transition Services
26. Hospital and Pediatric Rehabilitation Services
27. Pediatric Hand Therapy
 
Section VI: Occupational Therapy for Specific Conditions
28. Mental Health Conditions
29. Neuromotor Conditions: Cerebral Palsy
30. Autism Spectrum Disorder
31. Trauma-Induced Conditions
32. Vision Impairment

Details

No. of pages:
904
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323512633
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323676991

About the Author

Jane O'Brien

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Occupational Therapy Department, Westbrook College of Health Professions, University of New England, Portland, ME

Heather Miller Kuhaneck

Affiliations and Expertise

Heather Miller Kuhaneck, PhD, OTR/L, FAOTA,Associate Professor,Sacred Heart University,Graduate Occupational Therapy Program,Fairfield, CT

