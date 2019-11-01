Case-Smith's Occupational Therapy for Children and Adolescents

Section I: Foundational Knowledge for Occupational Therapy for Children and Youth

1. An Overview of the Occupational Therapy Process for Children

2. Theory and Practice Models for Occupational Therapy With Children

3. Working With Families and Interprofessional Teams

4. Development of Occupations and Skills From Infancy Through Adolescence

5. Therapeutic Use of Self

Section II: Occupational Therapy Assessment and Evaluation Methods and Process

6. Observational Assessment and Activity Analysis

7. Use of Standardized Tests and Pediatric Practice

8. Evaluation Interpretation, and Goal Writing

9. Documenting Outcomes

Section III: Assessment and Treatment of Occupations

10. Assessment and Treatment of Feeding

11. Assessment and Treatment of Play

12. Assessment and Treatment of Activities of Daily Living: Sleep, Rest, and Sexuality

13. Assessment and Treatment of Instrumental Activities of Daily Living and Leisure

14. Assessment and Treatment of Social Participation and Social Skills

15. Assessment and Treatment of Educational Performance



Section IV: Occupational Therapy Approaches

16. Motor Control/Motor Learning

17. Cognitive Interventions

18. Mobility

19. Assistive Technology

20. Sensory Integration

21. Behavioral Approaches



Section V: Pediatric Occupational Therapy Services

22. Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

23. Early Intervention Services

24. School-Based Occupational Therapy

25. Transition Services

26. Hospital and Pediatric Rehabilitation Services

27. Pediatric Hand Therapy



Section VI: Occupational Therapy for Specific Conditions

28. Mental Health Conditions

29. Neuromotor Conditions: Cerebral Palsy

30. Autism Spectrum Disorder

31. Trauma-Induced Conditions

32. Vision Impairment

