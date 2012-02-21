Case Reviews in Ophthalmology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437726138, 9781455737727

Case Reviews in Ophthalmology

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Neil Friedman Peter Kaiser
eBook ISBN: 9781455737727
eBook ISBN: 9780323246439
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st February 2012
Page Count: 266
Description

Seasoned Elsevier authors Neil J. Friedman and Peter K. Kaiser help you get the best possible results in your exams with Case Reviews in Ophthalmology. This medical reference’s case-based approach gives you just the practice you need to assess, reinforce, and broaden your mastery of every essential concept in ophthalmology for clinical rounds, oral boards or recertification.

Key Features

  • Review key information on every aspect of ophthalmology: optics/refraction; neuro-ophthalmology/orbit; pediatrics/strabismus; external disease/adnexa; anterior segment; and posterior segment.

  • Learn from the experts with contributions from an all-star duo of seasoned authors.

  • Enhance your fundamental knowledge in ophthalmology and reinforce learning objectives using 100 illustrated cases.

  • Access the complete contents online at www.expertconsult.com.

Table of Contents

Optics/Refraction (Section 1)

1 Overcorrected myopia with presbyopia

2 Bifocals

3 Refraction technique

4 LASIK complications

5 Radial keratotomy complications

6 Astigmatism

7 Refractive surgery options

8 Retinoscopy

9 Anisometropia

10 Convergence insufficiency

11 Prisms

12 Base curve

13 Lens effectivity

14 Low vision aids

15 Contact lens fitting

16 Magnification

17 Corneal scar management

18 IOL surprise

Neuro-ophthalmology/Orbit (Section 2)

19 Optic nerve drusen

20 Anterior ischemic optic neuropathy

21 Cranial nerve 3 palsy

22 Cranial nerve 6 palsy

23 Multiple cranial nerve palsies

24 Orbital cellulitis

25 Thyroid-related ophthalmology

26 Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy

27 Junction scotoma

28 Optic neuritis

29 Malingering

30 Anisocoria

31 Myasthenia gravis

32 Idiopathic intracranial hypertension

33 Orbital fracture

34 Orbital tumors

35 Superior homonymous quadrantic defect

36 Internuclear ophthalmoplegia

Pediatric ophthalmology/strabismus (Section 3)

37 Congenital glaucoma

38 Nasolacrimal duct obstruction

39 Esotropia

40 Nystagmus

41 Down syndrome

42 Superior oblique palsy

43 Exotropia

44 Shaken baby syndrome

45 Leukocoria/retinoblastoma

46 Capillary hemangioma

47 Congenital cataract

48 Retinopathy of prematurity

49 Anisometropic amblyopia

50 AC/A ratio

51 Rhabdomyosarcoma

52 Congenital ptosis

53 Limbal dermoid

54 Vernal keratoconjunctivitis

55 Corneal birth trauma

56 Stargardt's disease

External disease/adnexa (Section 4)

57 Keratoacanthoma

58 Scleritis

59 Carcinoma-in-situ/squamous cell carcinoma of cornea

60 Entropion

61 Floppy eyelid syndrome

62 Chlamydial conjuctivitis

63 Fungal keratitis

64 Band keratopathy

65 Fuch's dystrophy

66 Interstitial keratitis

67 Acanthamoeba keratitis

68 Giant papillary conjunctivitis

69 Lymphoid tumor

70 Lacrimal gland tumor/dacryoadenitis

71 Basal cell carcinoma

72 Cicatrizing corneal disease

73 Peripheral ulcerative keratitis

74 Primary acquired melanosis

75 Keratoconus

76 Map-dot-fingerprint dystrophy/recurrent erosion syndrome

     Anterior segment (Section 5)

77 P. acnes chronic endophthalmitis

78 Secondary IOL

79 Pseudoexfoliation syndrome

80 Syphilis

81 Pigmentary glaucoma

82 Ciliary body melanoma

83 Ankylosing spondylitis

84 Iris melanoma

85 Cataract workup and complications

86 ICE syndrome

87 Endophthalmitis

88 Ectopia lentis

89 Dislocated IOL

91 Herpes zoster ophthalmicus

92 Angle-closure glaucoma/plateau iris syndrome

93 Angle recession

94 Rubeosis/hyphema

95 Pseudophakic bullous keratopathy

96 Flat bleb following trabeculectomy

97 Fuch's heterochromic iridocyclitis

     Posterior segment (Section 6)

98 Diabetic retinopathy

99 Exudative retinal detachment

100 Retinitis pigmentosa

101 Choroidal malignant melanoma

102 Central serous chorioretinopathy

103 Acute retinal necrosis

104 Age-related macular degeneration

105 Lymphoma

106 Toxoplasmosis

107 Epiretinal membrane

108 Intraocular foreign body

109 Cotton wool spots

110 Retinal vein occlusion

111 Macular hole

112 Posterior vitreous detachment/retinal tear

113 Birdshot retinochoroidopathy

114 Neuroretinitis

115 Presumed ocular histoplasmosis syndrome

116 Bull's eye maculopathy

117 Ocular albinism

Index

No. of pages: 266
266
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455737727
eBook ISBN:
9780323246439

About the Author

Neil Friedman

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA; Private Practice, Mid-Peninsula Ophthalmology Medical Group, Palo Alto, CA

Peter Kaiser

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Digital OCT Reading Center, Staff, Vitreoretinal Section, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

