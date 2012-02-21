Case Reviews in Ophthalmology
1st Edition
Seasoned Elsevier authors Neil J. Friedman and Peter K. Kaiser help you get the best possible results in your exams with Case Reviews in Ophthalmology. This medical reference’s case-based approach gives you just the practice you need to assess, reinforce, and broaden your mastery of every essential concept in ophthalmology for clinical rounds, oral boards or recertification.
- Review key information on every aspect of ophthalmology: optics/refraction; neuro-ophthalmology/orbit; pediatrics/strabismus; external disease/adnexa; anterior segment; and posterior segment.
- Learn from the experts with contributions from an all-star duo of seasoned authors.
- Enhance your fundamental knowledge in ophthalmology and reinforce learning objectives using 100 illustrated cases.
Optics/Refraction (Section 1)
1 Overcorrected myopia with presbyopia
2 Bifocals
3 Refraction technique
4 LASIK complications
5 Radial keratotomy complications
6 Astigmatism
7 Refractive surgery options
8 Retinoscopy
9 Anisometropia
10 Convergence insufficiency
11 Prisms
12 Base curve
13 Lens effectivity
14 Low vision aids
15 Contact lens fitting
16 Magnification
17 Corneal scar management
18 IOL surprise
Neuro-ophthalmology/Orbit (Section 2)
19 Optic nerve drusen
20 Anterior ischemic optic neuropathy
21 Cranial nerve 3 palsy
22 Cranial nerve 6 palsy
23 Multiple cranial nerve palsies
24 Orbital cellulitis
25 Thyroid-related ophthalmology
26 Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy
27 Junction scotoma
28 Optic neuritis
29 Malingering
30 Anisocoria
31 Myasthenia gravis
32 Idiopathic intracranial hypertension
33 Orbital fracture
34 Orbital tumors
35 Superior homonymous quadrantic defect
36 Internuclear ophthalmoplegia
Pediatric ophthalmology/strabismus (Section 3)
37 Congenital glaucoma
38 Nasolacrimal duct obstruction
39 Esotropia
40 Nystagmus
41 Down syndrome
42 Superior oblique palsy
43 Exotropia
44 Shaken baby syndrome
45 Leukocoria/retinoblastoma
46 Capillary hemangioma
47 Congenital cataract
48 Retinopathy of prematurity
49 Anisometropic amblyopia
50 AC/A ratio
51 Rhabdomyosarcoma
52 Congenital ptosis
53 Limbal dermoid
54 Vernal keratoconjunctivitis
55 Corneal birth trauma
56 Stargardt's disease
External disease/adnexa (Section 4)
57 Keratoacanthoma
58 Scleritis
59 Carcinoma-in-situ/squamous cell carcinoma of cornea
60 Entropion
61 Floppy eyelid syndrome
62 Chlamydial conjuctivitis
63 Fungal keratitis
64 Band keratopathy
65 Fuch's dystrophy
66 Interstitial keratitis
67 Acanthamoeba keratitis
68 Giant papillary conjunctivitis
69 Lymphoid tumor
70 Lacrimal gland tumor/dacryoadenitis
71 Basal cell carcinoma
72 Cicatrizing corneal disease
73 Peripheral ulcerative keratitis
74 Primary acquired melanosis
75 Keratoconus
76 Map-dot-fingerprint dystrophy/recurrent erosion syndrome
Anterior segment (Section 5)
77 P. acnes chronic endophthalmitis
78 Secondary IOL
79 Pseudoexfoliation syndrome
80 Syphilis
81 Pigmentary glaucoma
82 Ciliary body melanoma
83 Ankylosing spondylitis
84 Iris melanoma
85 Cataract workup and complications
86 ICE syndrome
87 Endophthalmitis
88 Ectopia lentis
89 Dislocated IOL
91 Herpes zoster ophthalmicus
92 Angle-closure glaucoma/plateau iris syndrome
93 Angle recession
94 Rubeosis/hyphema
95 Pseudophakic bullous keratopathy
96 Flat bleb following trabeculectomy
97 Fuch's heterochromic iridocyclitis
Posterior segment (Section 6)
98 Diabetic retinopathy
99 Exudative retinal detachment
100 Retinitis pigmentosa
101 Choroidal malignant melanoma
102 Central serous chorioretinopathy
103 Acute retinal necrosis
104 Age-related macular degeneration
105 Lymphoma
106 Toxoplasmosis
107 Epiretinal membrane
108 Intraocular foreign body
109 Cotton wool spots
110 Retinal vein occlusion
111 Macular hole
112 Posterior vitreous detachment/retinal tear
113 Birdshot retinochoroidopathy
114 Neuroretinitis
115 Presumed ocular histoplasmosis syndrome
116 Bull's eye maculopathy
117 Ocular albinism
Index
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 21st February 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737727
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246439
Neil Friedman
Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA; Private Practice, Mid-Peninsula Ophthalmology Medical Group, Palo Alto, CA
Peter Kaiser
Director, Digital OCT Reading Center, Staff, Vitreoretinal Section, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH