Case Reviews in Ophthalmology
2nd Edition
Description
The case study format used in Case Reviews in Ophthalmology, 2nd Edition has been proven to be a highly effective way to incorporate medical knowledge with clinical judgment – resulting in the best possible results on practical exams. More than 140 relevant cases cover every aspect of the field: optics/refraction; neuro-ophthalmology/orbit; pediatrics/strabismus; external disease/adnexa; anterior segment; and posterior segment. Large photos highlight each case, enhancing your knowledge and reinforcing key aspects of diagnosis.
Key Features
- Covers the most important and relevant aspects of each topic in a concise, bulleted format for easy recall and effective exam preparation.
- Highlights the text with hundreds of clinical and histological images, OCT and other current imaging methods, anatomic details, common ophthalmic test findings, and more.
- Presents the findings of key clinical studies with which you are expected to be familiar.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1: Optics/Refraction
Chapter 2: Neuro-Ophthalmology/Orbit
Chapter 3: Pediatric Ophthalmology/Strabismus
Chapter 4: External Disease/Adnexa
Chapter 5: Anterior Segment
Chapter 6: Posterior Segment
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 10th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323390613
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323390606
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323390590
About the Author
Neil Friedman
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA; Private Practice, Mid-Peninsula Ophthalmology Medical Group, Palo Alto, CA
Peter Kaiser
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Digital OCT Reading Center, Staff, Vitreoretinal Section, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH