Case Reviews in Ophthalmology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323390590, 9780323390613

Case Reviews in Ophthalmology

2nd Edition

Authors: Neil Friedman Peter Kaiser
eBook ISBN: 9780323390613
eBook ISBN: 9780323390606
Paperback ISBN: 9780323390590
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th February 2017
Page Count: 352
Description

The case study format used in Case Reviews in Ophthalmology, 2nd Edition has been proven to be a highly effective way to incorporate medical knowledge with clinical judgment – resulting in the best possible results on practical exams. More than 140 relevant cases cover every aspect of the field: optics/refraction; neuro-ophthalmology/orbit; pediatrics/strabismus; external disease/adnexa; anterior segment; and posterior segment. Large photos highlight each case, enhancing your knowledge and reinforcing key aspects of diagnosis.

Key Features

  • Covers the most important and relevant aspects of each topic in a concise, bulleted format for easy recall and effective exam preparation.

  • Highlights the text with hundreds of clinical and histological images, OCT and other current imaging methods, anatomic details, common ophthalmic test findings, and more.

  • Presents the findings of key clinical studies with which you are expected to be familiar.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgements

Chapter 1: Optics/Refraction

Chapter 2: Neuro-Ophthalmology/Orbit

Chapter 3: Pediatric Ophthalmology/Strabismus

Chapter 4: External Disease/Adnexa

Chapter 5: Anterior Segment

Chapter 6: Posterior Segment

Index

About the Author

Neil Friedman

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA; Private Practice, Mid-Peninsula Ophthalmology Medical Group, Palo Alto, CA

Peter Kaiser

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Digital OCT Reading Center, Staff, Vitreoretinal Section, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

