Case Presentations in Neurology presents a selection of case histories demonstrating how patients with often quite simple problems may present and to bring out aspects of their diagnosis and management. All the patients presented to the Department of Neurology including those with more obscure diagnoses. The book consists of 12 exercises, each of six cases broadly corresponding to the style of the MRCP (UK) written case history papers. Each case is set out with the history and physical findings given first. There follows either a series of questions or true/false statements on one side of the page which the reader should attempt before continuing on to the answer section on the other side. There then follows a short discussion about each case and a single reference. This book is intended for those doctors studying for higher professional qualifications such as the MRCP, although it may be of interest and use to medical students approaching their final examinations.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 1. Exercise 1

Case 1.1 An Impotent Man

Case 1.2 An Evolving Paraparesis

Case 1.3 Sudden Blindness with Headache

Case 1.4 Multiple Seizures

Case 1.5 A Forgetful Man

Case 1.6 An Infected Tooth

Chapter 2. Exercise 2

Case 2.1 Dizzy Spells

Case 2.2 Unexplained Coma

Case 2.3 A Painful Arm

Case 2.4 Confusion and Focal Seizures

Case 2.5 Numb Legs on Exercise

Case 2.6 A Complicated Head Injury

Chapter 3. Exercise 3

Case 3.1 A Weak Arm after a Fight

Case 3.2 Muscle Pain on Exercise

Case 3.3 A Case of Involuntary Movements

Case 3.4 Weak Legs with Incontinence

Case 3.5 'Febrile' Convulsions

Case 3.6 Declining Abilities in Middle Age

Chapter 4. Exercise 4

Case 4.1 'Complicated Migraine'

Case 4.2 Funny Turns

Case 4.3 Backache and Pain in the Leg

Case 4.4 Positional Dizziness

Case 4.5 A Runny Nose

Case 4.6 Weakness in Cold Weather

Chapter 5. Exercise 5

Case 5.1 Headache

Case 5.2 A Clumsy Child

Case 5.3 Sudden Generalized Weakness

Case 5.4 Tingling Fingers and Toes

Case 5.5 Dizziness after Going to a Discothèque

Case 5.6 False Localizing Signs?

Chapter 6. Exercise 6

Case 6.1 What Am I Doing Here?

Case 6.2 Repeated Attacks of Pain in the Eye

Case 6.3 A Wet Bed

Case 6.4 A Painful Hand

Case 6.5 Blank Spells

Case 6.6 Recent Memory Loss

Chapter 7. Exercise 7

Case 7.1 Neurological Complications of Systemic Disease

Case 7.2 Abnormal Behavior

Case 7.3 Deteriorating School Work

Case 7.4 Acute Dizziness

Case 7.5 Painful Blindness

Case 7.6 Sudden Falls

Chapter 8. Exercise 8

Case 8.1 A Painful Shaking Limb

Case 8.2 Pain in the Chest

Case 8.3 A Slater with a Headache

Case 8.4 Headache and a Weak Arm

Case 8.5 A Painful Eye

Case 8.6 Weakness and a Rash

Chapter 9. Exercise 9

Case 9.1 Blindness after a Road Accident

Case 9.2 An Unresponsive Patient

Case 9.3 Slow Motor Development

Case 9.4 A Paralyzed Arm

Case 9.5 Acute Paraparesis

Case 9.6 Coma of Uncertain Origin

Chapter 10. Exercise 10

Case 10.1 A Stroke in a 17-Year-Old Girl

Case 10.2 A Lump on the Head

Case 10.3 Pes Cavus

Case 10.4 Painful Ophthalmoplegia

Case 10.5 Progressively Impaired Consciousness

Case 10.6 Acute Confusion after an Operation

Chapter 11. Exercise 11

Case 11.1 Deterioration after Head Injury

Case 11.2 Sudden Visual Loss

Case 11.3 Dizzy Spells

Case 11.4 Unsteadiness

Case 11.5 An Acute Confusional State

Case 11.6 Painful Feet and Hands

Chapter 12. Exercise 12

Case 12.1 Sudden Collapse

Case 12.2 Pain in the Face

Case 12.3 An Incontinent Child

Case 12.4 An Unsteady Lady

Case 12.5 Difficulty in Swallowing

Case 12.6 Intermittent Weakness of the Left Arm

Index by Subject



