Case Presentations in Heart Disease - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750612616, 9781483183879

Case Presentations in Heart Disease

2nd Edition

Authors: Alan Mackintosh
eBook ISBN: 9781483183879
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 18th March 1992
Page Count: 206
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Case Presentations in Heart Disease: Second Edition presents cases dealing with the diagnosis and treatment of patients with a heart related problem. This book addresses the need for a sample of real life cardiologic problems.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the case of the 63-year-old brewery worker with severe pain between the shoulder blades; a case of a 54 years old woman with pain in her right loin; a case of a man applying for insurance; and a case of a married man who experienced loss of consciousness lasting 5 minutes. Other topics discussed include the causes of dissecting aortic aneurysm, the diagnosis made on the female with pain in her right loin, and the development of atrial myxomas. The acute phase of a myocardial infarction is presented. The concluding part is devoted to the analysis of a case of coughing symptom with no smoking history.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, cardiologists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

Part 1: Case Presentations and Questions

Part 2: Discussions and Answers

Index

Details

No. of pages:
206
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483183879

About the Author

Alan Mackintosh

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.