Case Presentations in Heart Disease: Second Edition presents cases dealing with the diagnosis and treatment of patients with a heart related problem. This book addresses the need for a sample of real life cardiologic problems.

Some of the topics covered in the book are the case of the 63-year-old brewery worker with severe pain between the shoulder blades; a case of a 54 years old woman with pain in her right loin; a case of a man applying for insurance; and a case of a married man who experienced loss of consciousness lasting 5 minutes. Other topics discussed include the causes of dissecting aortic aneurysm, the diagnosis made on the female with pain in her right loin, and the development of atrial myxomas. The acute phase of a myocardial infarction is presented. The concluding part is devoted to the analysis of a case of coughing symptom with no smoking history.

The book can provide useful information to doctors, cardiologists, students, and researchers.