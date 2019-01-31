Case Formulation for Personality Disorders
1st Edition
Tailoring Psychotherapy to the Individual Client
Description
Case Formulation for Personality Disorders provides clinical guidance on how to build effective treatment plans for patients presenting with personality disorders. Anchored within a disorder-specific approach, the present volume reviews the evidence base of case formulation methodology. The book takes an integrative and differentiated approach to case formulation, with multiple methods of case formulation, all specifically adapted to the psychotherapy of personality disorders, illustrated with many case examples.
Key Features
- Provides individualized assessment and measurement in practice
- Uses 18 case formulation methods for treating personality disorders
- Identifies evidence-based effective treatment
- Includes real life case examples
Readership
Clinical psychologists, psychiatrists, and psychotherapists; students in clinical psychology and psychotherapy; academic researchers
Table of Contents
Foreword
Mary C. Zanarini
1. Case Formulation in Dialectical Behaviour Therapy
SHELLEY MCMAIN, MICHELLE LEYBMAN AND TALI BORITZ
2. Transference-Focused Psychotherapy: Structural Diagnosis as the Basis for Case Formulation
KENNETH N. LEVY, YOGEV KIVITY AND FRANK E. YEOMANS
3. Case Formulations in Mentalization-Based Treatment (MBT) for Patients With Borderline Personality Disorder
SIGMUND KARTERUD AND MICKEY T. KONGERSLEV
4. The Corrective Experience of Getting a Life: Case Formulation Using General Psychiatric Management as a Framework to Facilitate Remission and Recovery
LOIS W. CHOI-KAIN AND ELLEN F. FINCH
5. Case Formulation in Schema Therapy: Working With the Mode Model
EVA FASSBINDER, ODETTE BRAND-DE WILDE AND ARNOUD ARNTZ
6. Cognitive Analytic Therapy: A Relational Approach to Young People With Severe Personality Disorder
LOUISE K. MCCUTCHEON, IAN B. KERR AND ANDREW M. CHANEN
7. Case Conceptualization in Clarification-Oriented Psychotherapy
RAINER SACHSE
8. Formulation of Functioning for Avoidant Personality Disorder in Metacognitive Interpersonal Therapy
GIANCARLO DIMAGGIO, RAFFAELE POPOLO AND GIAMPAOLO SALVATORE
9. What Might Work When Nothing Seems to Work: Case Formulation in the Treatment of Antisocial Personality Disorder in a Forensic Mental Health Setting
I. FRANKE, ST. NIGEL AND M. DUDECK
10. Formulating Key Psychosocial Mechanisms of Psychopathology and Change in Interpersonal Reconstructive Therapy
KENNETH L. CRITCHFIELD, MARIAFÉ PANIZO AND LORNA SMITH BENJAMIN
11. Motives, Defences, and Conflicts in the Dynamic Formulation for Psychodynamic Psychotherapy Using the Idiographic Conflict Formulation Method
J. CHRISTOPHER PERRY, MEGAN KNOLL AND VIET TRAN
12. Case Formulation in Cognitive and Behavioural Therapy
PETER STURMEY AND MARY MCMURRAN
13. Conceptualizing Borderline Personality Disorder Within an Emotional Disorders Framework: Implications for Treatment With the Unified Protocol
SHANNON SAUER-ZAVALA, KATE H. BENTLEY AND JULIANNE G. WILNER
14. Plan Analysis and the Motive-Oriented Therapeutic Relationship
FRANZ CASPAR
15. Tailored Treatment Planning for Individuals With Personality Disorders: The Operationalized Psychodynamic Diagnosis (OPD) Approach
JOHANNES C. EHRENTHAL AND CORD BENECKE
16. Case Formulation in Interpersonal Defence Theory: A Process Model of Interpersonal Phenomena that Play Key Roles in Psychopathology and Psychotherapy
MICHAEL A. WESTERMAN
17. Alliance-Focused Formulation: A Work in Process
CATHERINE F. EUBANKS
18. Emotion-Based Case Formulation for Personality Disorders
MICHAEL AREND STRATING AND ANTONIO PASCUAL-LEONE
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 31st January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128136126
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128135211
About the Editor
Ueli Kramer
Ueli Kramer, PhD, is Privat-Docent, psychotherapy researcher and clinical psychotherapist according to Federal Law, at the Department of Psychiatry (Institute of Psychotherapy and General Psychiatry Service), University of Lausanne, Switzerland. He holds an adjunct appointment at the Department of Psychology, University of Windsor, Canada. His research focuses on process and outcome in psychotherapy, in particular the mechanisms of change in treatments of personality disorders and case formulation in personality disorders. He is a broadly trained clinician, working from an integrative psychotherapy perspective. He serves on the editorial board of Psychotherapy Research, Journal of Personality Disorders, Journal of Psychotherapy Integration and Pragmatic Case Studies in Psychotherapy, among others. Dr. Kramer is the co-recipient of the 2015 Inger Salling Award, the recipient of the 2016 Outstanding Early Career Achievement Award of the Society for Psychotherapy Research, of the 2016 Hamburg Award for Personality Disorders and of the 2018 Marvin Goldfried New Researcher Award of the Society for the Exploration of Psychotherapy Integration.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Lausanne, Switzerland and University of Windsor, Canada
Reviews
"The effective treatment of personality pathology necessitates a thoughtful case conceptualization. Dr. Kramer has brought together an outstanding group of clinicians to demonstrate this essential task by providing real-life examples of how to operationalize this complex process in practice. Not only will this volume be of immediate practical use to clinicians, but it will also stimulate important cross-talk between different theoretical orientations thereby stimulating research. " --Carla Sharp, University of Houston
"The contents of this outstanding volume lie at the crossroads of some of the most important trends in psychotherapy research and practice today. These include case formulation and its impact on the treatment of personality disorders; the curative elements of the therapeutic relationship with such clients; and rigorous, individualized case study. I recommend enthusiastically this very well crafted and superbly edited compendium to clinicians and researchers of all theoretical stripes." --Stanley B. Messer, Distinguished Professor, Graduate School of Applied and Professional Psychology, Rutgers University
"Case formulation is crucial for effective treatment of personality disorder that is gaining significance with the emergence of trans-diagnostic and transtheoretical treatment models. This valuable compendium of how case formulation is approached from diverse perspectives contains all the ingredients clinicians need to construct an approach that will enhance their practice while also meeting their style and conceptual orientation."--John Livesley, Professor Emeritus, University of British Columbia
"This singular addition to the case formulation literature will be of particular interest to therapists treating those with personality disorders. Replete with case examples, it offers a wide variety of perspectives to understand and tailor interventions aimed at helping the most challenging individuals we treat."--Tracy D. Eells, Ph.D., Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY
"How to bridge the gap from empirical evidence to clinical practice in psychotherapy – particularly when it comes to personality disorders? This excellent volume elegantly adopts a much needed, multireferential and patient focused approach and demonstrates that the success of the implementation of evidence-based treatments hinges on a carefully formulated case and treatment plan. A must-read for clinicians and scientists working with this population!"--Martin Bohus, Scientific Director Institut of Psychiatric and Psychosomatic Psychotherapy, Central Institute of Mental Health; Medical Faculty Mannheim; Heidelberg University, Mannheim, Germany