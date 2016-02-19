Case-Based Reasoning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558601994

Case-Based Reasoning

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1989-91 DARPA Workshops

Editors: Ray Bareiss
Paperback ISBN: 9781558601994
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 1st April 1991
Page Count: 373
Description

Proceedings of the DARPA Workshops on Case-Based Reasoning.

