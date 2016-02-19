Perspectives in Artificial Intelligence, Volume 1: Case-Based Planning: Viewing Planning as a Memory Task focuses on the processes, methodologies, and techniques employed in viewing planning as a memory task.

The publication first elaborates on planning and memory and learning from planning. Discussions focus on learning from cases, learning plans, learning to predict failures, case-based planning, structure of case-based planning, and learning from planning. The text then elaborates on planning from memory and planning Thematic Organization Packets (TOPs) and strategies, including TOPs in understanding and planning, TOPs and strategies, and function of memory.

The manuscript takes a look at modifying and repairing plans, case-based planning, and planning and planners. Topics include CHEF as a program, case-based planning as planning and learning, noticing and explaining the failure, storing the plan, different situations for altering plans, and introduction of failure.

The publication is a vital reference for researchers interested in viewing planning as a memory task.