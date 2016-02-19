Cartilage
1st Edition
Biomedical Aspects
Description
Cartilage, Volume 3: Biomedical Aspects is a compilation of articles that covers the various aspects of age-related cartilage deterioration, bone disease, and genetic mutation. The book is composed of 10 chapters that highlight different subjects related to the diseases and malformations of cartilage. Relevant topics that are discussed in each chapter include the formation of cartilage outside the confines of the skeleton; aspects of age-related changes in cartilage; tumors that invade cartilage; molecular and biochemical bases of cartilage mutations; and the immunological and bioelectrical properties of cartilage. Physicians, pathologists, orthopedic surgeons, and those working on the human skeletal system will find this text a very good reference material.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1. Ectopic Cartilage, Neoplasia, and Metaplasia
I. Introduction
II. Extraskeletal versus Ectopic Cartilage
III. Specious Ectopic Cartilages
IV. Tumors and Tumor-Like Conditions with Ectopic Cartilage
V. Experimental Ectopic Cartilage
VI. Discussion and Summary
References
2. Mechanisms of Resorption and Remodeling of Cartilage
I. Introduction
II. Response of Cartilage to Injury
III. Resorption
IV. Remodeling
V Cartilage Transplants
VI. Hormones, Vitamins, and Drugs
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
3. Lubrication of and by Articular Cartilage
I. Introduction
II. Weeping Lubrication
III. Boundary Lubrication by Synovial Fluid
IV. How Does Synovial Fluid Lubricate?
V. Pathological Synovial Fluids
VI. Lubrication of Soft Tissues
VII. Disputes
VIII. Work in Progress
IX. Summary
References
4. Aging and Degenerative Diseases Affecting Cartilage
I. Introduction
II. Aging of Extraarticular Cartilages
III. Aging of Joint Cartilage
IV. Degeneration of Articular Cartilage
V. Degenerative Joint Disease
VI. cMiscellaneous Degenerative Disorders of Articular Cartilage
VII. Degenerative Spinal Disease
VIII. Comparative Pathology
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
5. Tumors of Cartilage
I. Introduction 1
II. Central and Peripheral Benign Lesions
III. Malignant Neoplasms Arising from or Containing Cartilaginous Tissues
IV. Cartilaginous Tumors of Soft Tissue
V. Tumors of Synovial Origin Showing Cartilaginous Differentiation 155
VI. Notochordal and Notochord-Like Tumors
VII. Other Conditions with Cartilaginous Foci, Chondromatous Metaplasia, and Cartilaginous Remnants
References
6. Mutations Affecting Limb Cartilage
I. Introduction
II. Cartilage
III. Mutations Affecting Limb Cartilage
IV. Analysis of Mutations Affecting Proteoglycan Structure
V. Conclusions
References
7. Mutations Affecting Craniofacial Cartilage
I. Introduction
II. Central Nervous System Malformations
III. Chondrodysplasias
IV. Craniosynostoses
V. Miscellaneous Disorders
VI. Conclusion
References
8. Immunology of Cartilage
I. Introduction
II. The Immune Response
III. Antigens in Cartilage
IV. Immunogenicity
V. The Immune Response to Cartilage Grafts
VI. Immunogenicity of Cartilage in Disease States, Especially Rheumatoid Arthritis
VII. The Influence of Immune Responses on Cartilage
VIII. Conclusion
References
9. Chondrogenesis in Regenerating Systems
I. Introduction
II. Epimorphic versus Tissue Regeneration
III. Fracture Healing
IV Epimorphic Regeneration
References
10. Bioelectricity and Cartilage
I. Introduction
II. Cartilage in Limb Regeneration
III. Cartilage in Repair of Fractures
IV. Articular Cartilage
V. Oxygen Tension
VI. In Vitro Studies
VII. Demineralized Bone Matrix-Induced Cartilage
VIII. Discussion and Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th May 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483266909
About the Editor
Brian K. Hall
I have been interested in and studying skeletal tissues since my undergraduate days in Australia in the 1960s. Those early studies on the development of secondary cartilage in embryonic birds, first published in 1967, have come full circle with the discovery of secondary cartilage in dinosaurs12. Bird watching really is flying reptile watching. Skeletal tissue development and evolution, the embryonic origins of skeletal tissues (especially those that arise from neural crest cells), and integrating development and evolution in what is now known as evo-devo have been my primary preoccupations over the past 50+ years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biology, Dalhousie University, Halifax NS Canada