Carrier Scattering in Metals and Semiconductors, Volume 19
1st Edition
Preface. 1. Quasi-particles in an ideal crystal. 2. Scattering. 3. Electron-phonon interaction. 4. Scattering by long-wavelength phonons in a simple band. 5. Scattering by phonons in an anisotropic electron band. 6. Electron-electron scattering and the electron temperature. 7. Relaxation characteristics of kinetic effects. 8. Two-phonon processes. 9. Scattering by impurities. 10. Scattering by dislocations. 11. Scattering by a crystal surface. 12. Scattering in a degenerate band and in a multiband model. 13. Spin-flip induced by spin-orbit interaction. 14. The effect of a magnetic field on scattering. 15. Exchange and spin interaction. Appendix. References. Author index. Subject index. Materials index. Cumulative index.
The transport properties of solids, as well as the many optical phenomena in them are determined by the scattering of current carriers. Carrier Scattering in Metals and Semiconductors'' elucidates the state of the art in the research on the scattering mechanisms for current carriers in metals and semiconductors and describes experiments in which these mechanisms are most dramatically manifested.
The selection and organization of the material is in a form to prepare the reader to reason independently and to deal just as independently with available theoretical results and experimental data. The subjects dealt with include:
- electronic transport theory based on the test-particle and correlation-function concepts;
- scattering by phonons, impurities, surfaces, magnons, dislocations, electron-electron scattering and electron temperature;
- two-phonon scattering, spin-flip scattering, scattering in degenerate and many-band models.
- 478
- English
- © North Holland 1987
- 1st May 1987
- North Holland
- 9780444598233