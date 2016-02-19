Carrier Scattering in Metals and Semiconductors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444870254, 9780444598233

Carrier Scattering in Metals and Semiconductors, Volume 19

1st Edition

Authors: V.F. Gantmakher Y.B. Levinson
eBook ISBN: 9780444598233
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st May 1987
Page Count: 478
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Quasi-particles in an ideal crystal. 2. Scattering. 3. Electron-phonon interaction. 4. Scattering by long-wavelength phonons in a simple band. 5. Scattering by phonons in an anisotropic electron band. 6. Electron-electron scattering and the electron temperature. 7. Relaxation characteristics of kinetic effects. 8. Two-phonon processes. 9. Scattering by impurities. 10. Scattering by dislocations. 11. Scattering by a crystal surface. 12. Scattering in a degenerate band and in a multiband model. 13. Spin-flip induced by spin-orbit interaction. 14. The effect of a magnetic field on scattering. 15. Exchange and spin interaction. Appendix. References. Author index. Subject index. Materials index. Cumulative index.

Description

The transport properties of solids, as well as the many optical phenomena in them are determined by the scattering of current carriers. Carrier Scattering in Metals and Semiconductors'' elucidates the state of the art in the research on the scattering mechanisms for current carriers in metals and semiconductors and describes experiments in which these mechanisms are most dramatically manifested.

The selection and organization of the material is in a form to prepare the reader to reason independently and to deal just as independently with available theoretical results and experimental data. The subjects dealt with include:

  • electronic transport theory based on the test-particle and correlation-function concepts;
  • scattering by phonons, impurities, surfaces, magnons, dislocations, electron-electron scattering and electron temperature;
  • two-phonon scattering, spin-flip scattering, scattering in degenerate and many-band models.

Details

No. of pages:
478
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1987
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444598233

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

V.F. Gantmakher Author

Y.B. Levinson Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.