Carranza's Clinical Periodontology
12th Edition
Description
The most definitive and widely used periodontology text for both the classroom and clinical practice, Carranza's Clinical Periodontology, 12th Edition includes the most current periodontal information from basic science and fundamental procedures to the latest advanced techniques in reconstructive, esthetic, and implant therapy. Written by leading experts Michael Newman, Henry Takei, Perry Klokkevold, and Fermin Carranza, along with a pool of international contributors, this text not only shows how to perform periodontal procedures, it describes how to best manage the outcomes and explains the evidence supporting each treatment. Covering all the information found on the National Board Exams in the US, this edition is a perfect choice for dental education programs and students. The Expert Consult website includes the entire, fully searchable contents of the ebook, as well as a wealth of resources including a periodontal pathology atlas, videos, animations, case reports, PowerPoints, and more.
Key Features
- Endless resources on the Expert Consult companion website give you access to advanced material, including a periodontal pathology atlas, videos, animations, PowerPoint slides, case studies, flashcards, review questions and answers, and complete reference lists with links to MedLine abstracts.
- Over 3100 illustrations including 2550 in full-color depict the newest developments in basic science and surgical technology.
Table of Contents
Introduction – The Historical Background of Periodontology
Part 1: Biologic Basis of Periodontology
Section 1 – Normal Periodontium
1. Anatomy of the periodontium
2. Aging and the periodontium
Section 2 – Classification and Epidemiology of Periodontal Diseases
3. Classification of diseases and conditions affecting the periodontium
4. Fundamentals in the methods of periodontal disease epidemiology
Section 3 – Etiology of Periodontal Diseases
5. Periodontal pathogenesis
6. Genetic susceptibility to periodontal disease
7. The role of dental calculus and other local predisposing factors
8. Biofilm and periodontal microbiology
9. Molecular biology of the host-microbe interactions in periodontal diseases
10. Smoking and periodontal disease
Section 4 – Relationship between Periodontal Disease and Systemic Health
11. Influence of systemic conditions on the periodontium
12. Impact of periodontal infection on systemic health
Section 5 – Gingival Pathology
13. Defense mechanisms of the gingiva
14. Gingival inflammation
15. Clinical features of gingivitis
16. Gingival enlargement
17. Acute gingival infections
18. Gingival disease in childhood
19. Desquamative gingivitis
Section 6 – Periodontal Pathology
20. The periodontal pocket
21. Bone loss and patterns of bone destruction
22. Periodontal response to external forces
23. Chronic periodontitis
24. Necrotizing ulcerative periodontitis
25. Aggressive periodontitis
26. Pathology and management of periodontal problems in patients with HIV infection
28. Sleep-disordered breathing
Part 2: Clinical Periodontics
Section 1 – Diagnosis, Prognosis, and Treatment Plan
29. Clinical diagnosis
30. Levels of clinical significance
31. Radiographic aids in the diagnosis of periodontal disease
32. Clinical risk assessment
33. Determination of prognosis
34. Rationale for periodontal treatment
35. The treatment plan
Section 2 – Management of Patients with Special Needs
36. Conscious sedation
37. Periodontal treatment of medically compromised patients
38. Periodontal therapy in the female patient
39. Periodontal treatment for older adults
40. Treatment of aggressive and atypical forms of periodontitis
Section 3 – Diagnosis and Treatment of Periodontal Emergencies
41. Acute gingival disease
42. Treatment of periodontal abscess
43. Diagnosis and management of endodontic-periodontic lesions
Section 4 – Non-surgical Treatment
44. Phase I: Periodontal therapy
45. Plaque biofilm control for the periodontal patient
46. Scaling and root planing
47. Sonic and ultrasonic instrumentation and irrigation
48. Anti-infective therapy
49. Host modulation
50. Occlusal evaluation and therapy
51. Adjunctive role of orthodontic therapy
51 SUPPLEMENT A. Pathologic tooth migration: A case report (online-only)
52. Breathe malodor
Section 5 – Surgical Treatment
53. Phase II: Periodontal therapy
54. Surgical anatomy of periodontal and implant areas
55. General principles of periodontal surgery
56. Gingival surgical techniques
57. The periodontal flap
58. Treatment of gingival enlargement
59. The flap technique for pocket therapy
60. Resective osseous surgery
61. Periodontal regeneration and reconstructive surgery
62. Furcation involvement and treatment
63. Periodontal plastic and esthetic surgery
64. Periodontal microsurgery
65. Recent advances in surgical therapy: Lasers in periodontal therapy
Section 6 – Periodontal-Restorative Interrelationships
66. Preparation of the periodontium for restorative dentistry
67. Restorative interrelationships
68. Multidisciplinary approach to dental and periodontal problems
Section 7 – Supportive Treatment and Results of Treatment
69. Supportive periodontal treatment
70. Results of periodontal treatment
Part 3: Oral Implantology
Section 1 – Biology, Diagnosis, Biomechanics, and Treatment Plan
71. Periimplant anatomy, biology and function
72. Clinical evaluation of the implant patient
73. Diagnostic imaging for the implant patient
74. Biomechanics, prosthetic considerations, and treatment planning
Section 2 – Surgical Procedures
75. Basic implant surgical procedures
76. Localized bone augmentation and implant site development
77. Advanced implant surgical procedures
78. Esthetic management of difficult cases (minimally invasive approach)
79. Technologic advances in implant surgery: Dental implant microsurgery – immediate
80. Technologic advances in implant surgurgery: Piezoelectric bone surgery
81. Technologic advances in implant surgery: Computer-assisted surgery
Section 3 – Complications
82. Implant-related complications and failures
Section 4 – Supportive Care and Results of Implant Treatment
83. Supportive implant treatment
84. Results of implant treatment
Part 4: Supplementary Topics (Online-Only)
85. Atlas of periodontal diseases
86. Introduction to evidence-based decision-making
87. Assessing the evidence
88, Electronic dental records and decision support systems
89. Locally delivered, controlled-release antimicrobials
90. Locally delivered, controlled-release antimicrobials: Drug development and clinical research
About the Author
Michael Newman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Section of Periodontics, School of Dentistry, University of California, Los Angeles, CA
Henry Takei
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Clinical Professor, Section of Periodontics, Clinical Professor, Section of Periodontics, School of Dentistry, University of California, Los Angeles, CA
Perry Klokkevold
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Section of Periodontics, Program Director, Postgraduate Periodontics Residency, School of Dentistry, University of California, Los Angeles, CA
Fermin Carranza
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Section of Periodontics, School of Dentistry, University of California, Los Angeles, CA