Carranza's Clinical Periodontology

Introduction – The Historical Background of Periodontology

Part 1: Biologic Basis of Periodontology

Section 1 – Normal Periodontium

1. Anatomy of the periodontium

2. Aging and the periodontium

Section 2 – Classification and Epidemiology of Periodontal Diseases

3. Classification of diseases and conditions affecting the periodontium

4. Fundamentals in the methods of periodontal disease epidemiology

Section 3 – Etiology of Periodontal Diseases

5. Periodontal pathogenesis

6. Genetic susceptibility to periodontal disease

7. The role of dental calculus and other local predisposing factors

8. Biofilm and periodontal microbiology

9. Molecular biology of the host-microbe interactions in periodontal diseases

10. Smoking and periodontal disease

Section 4 – Relationship between Periodontal Disease and Systemic Health

11. Influence of systemic conditions on the periodontium

12. Impact of periodontal infection on systemic health

Section 5 – Gingival Pathology

13. Defense mechanisms of the gingiva

14. Gingival inflammation

15. Clinical features of gingivitis

16. Gingival enlargement

17. Acute gingival infections

18. Gingival disease in childhood

19. Desquamative gingivitis

Section 6 – Periodontal Pathology

20. The periodontal pocket

21. Bone loss and patterns of bone destruction

22. Periodontal response to external forces

23. Chronic periodontitis

24. Necrotizing ulcerative periodontitis

25. Aggressive periodontitis

26. Pathology and management of periodontal problems in patients with HIV infection

28. Sleep-disordered breathing

Part 2: Clinical Periodontics

Section 1 – Diagnosis, Prognosis, and Treatment Plan

29. Clinical diagnosis

30. Levels of clinical significance

31. Radiographic aids in the diagnosis of periodontal disease

32. Clinical risk assessment

33. Determination of prognosis

34. Rationale for periodontal treatment

35. The treatment plan

Section 2 – Management of Patients with Special Needs

36. Conscious sedation

37. Periodontal treatment of medically compromised patients

38. Periodontal therapy in the female patient

39. Periodontal treatment for older adults

40. Treatment of aggressive and atypical forms of periodontitis

Section 3 – Diagnosis and Treatment of Periodontal Emergencies

41. Acute gingival disease

42. Treatment of periodontal abscess

43. Diagnosis and management of endodontic-periodontic lesions

Section 4 – Non-surgical Treatment

44. Phase I: Periodontal therapy

45. Plaque biofilm control for the periodontal patient

46. Scaling and root planing

47. Sonic and ultrasonic instrumentation and irrigation

48. Anti-infective therapy

49. Host modulation

50. Occlusal evaluation and therapy

51. Adjunctive role of orthodontic therapy

51 SUPPLEMENT A. Pathologic tooth migration: A case report (online-only)

52. Breathe malodor

Section 5 – Surgical Treatment

53. Phase II: Periodontal therapy

54. Surgical anatomy of periodontal and implant areas

55. General principles of periodontal surgery

56. Gingival surgical techniques

57. The periodontal flap

58. Treatment of gingival enlargement

59. The flap technique for pocket therapy

60. Resective osseous surgery

61. Periodontal regeneration and reconstructive surgery

62. Furcation involvement and treatment

63. Periodontal plastic and esthetic surgery

64. Periodontal microsurgery

65. Recent advances in surgical therapy: Lasers in periodontal therapy

Section 6 – Periodontal-Restorative Interrelationships

66. Preparation of the periodontium for restorative dentistry

67. Restorative interrelationships

68. Multidisciplinary approach to dental and periodontal problems

Section 7 – Supportive Treatment and Results of Treatment

69. Supportive periodontal treatment

70. Results of periodontal treatment

Part 3: Oral Implantology

Section 1 – Biology, Diagnosis, Biomechanics, and Treatment Plan

71. Periimplant anatomy, biology and function

72. Clinical evaluation of the implant patient

73. Diagnostic imaging for the implant patient

74. Biomechanics, prosthetic considerations, and treatment planning

Section 2 – Surgical Procedures

75. Basic implant surgical procedures

76. Localized bone augmentation and implant site development

77. Advanced implant surgical procedures

78. Esthetic management of difficult cases (minimally invasive approach)

79. Technologic advances in implant surgery: Dental implant microsurgery – immediate

80. Technologic advances in implant surgurgery: Piezoelectric bone surgery

81. Technologic advances in implant surgery: Computer-assisted surgery

Section 3 – Complications

82. Implant-related complications and failures

Section 4 – Supportive Care and Results of Implant Treatment

83. Supportive implant treatment

84. Results of implant treatment

Part 4: Supplementary Topics (Online-Only)

85. Atlas of periodontal diseases

86. Introduction to evidence-based decision-making

87. Assessing the evidence

88, Electronic dental records and decision support systems

89. Locally delivered, controlled-release antimicrobials

90. Locally delivered, controlled-release antimicrobials: Drug development and clinical research

