Carranza's Clinical Periodontology
2nd Edition
Second South Asia Edition
Description
Carranza's Clinical Periodontology: Second South Asia Edition is a complete and thorough presentation of periodontology essentials while retaining the style and quality that makes the book the number one periodontal textbook in the world.
The gold standard since 1947, Carranza’s Clinical Periodontology is more than just a textbook, it features expert leadership, an improved organization, and new online features. It describes techniques in reconstructive, esthetic, and implant therapy, and explains the evidence supporting each treatment. Renowned authorities help you learn the fundamentals, make the best clinical decisions, get the best results from each procedure, avoid complications, and exceed your patients' expectations.
Key Features
- Over 1650 images in the book beautifully illustrate the details of specific conditions and treatments.
- Though the basic concepts remain the same, the sections on Tooth brush design, Dentifrices and Chemical plaque biofilm control with oral rinses in the chapter ‘Plaque Biofilm Control’ have been totally revamped to include more details for better understanding. Additionally, classification of Chemical plaque control agents which was not there in earlier editions has also been included.
- Since the book is targeted for UG students, only the pertinent and basic concepts of Implantology have been retained in print form, the rest have been made available online.
- Comprehensive coverage includes the etiology and treatment of periodontal diseases, the relationship between periodontal disease and systemic health, and oral implant dentistry
Table of Contents
PART -1 BIOLOGIC BASIS OF PERIODONTOLOGY
Section I : Normal Periodontium
- Gingiva
- Tooth Supporting Structures
- Defense Mechanisms of Gingiva
- Aging and the Periodontium
- Classification of Periodontal Disease
- Epidemiology of Gingival and Periodontal Disease
- Periodontal Pathogenesis
- Biofilm and Periodontal Microbiology
- Microbial interactions with the Host in Periodontal Diseases
- Role of calculus and other Predisposing Factors (including Genetics)
- Smoking and Periodontal Disease
- Influence of Systemic Conditions
- Gingival inflammation
- Clinical features of gingivitis
- Gingival Enlargement
- Acute gingival infections
- Desquamative Gingivitis
- Periodontal Pocket
- Abscesses of the Periodontium
- Boneloss and patterns of bone destruction
- Trauma from Occlusion (including Pathological Migration)
- Chronic Periodontitis and Necrotizing Ulcerative Periodontitis
- Aggressive Periodontitis
- Pathology and management of periodontal problems in patients with HIV
- Impact of Periodontal infection on Systemic health
- Clinical diagnosis
- Risk assessment
- Determination of Prognosis
- Rationale for Periodontal Treatment and Treatment Plan
- Periodontal treatment for medically compromised patients
- Periodontal treatment of Aggressive and Atypical form of Periodontitis
- Treatment of Acute gingival diseases
- Treatment of Periodontal Abscess
- Phase 1 periodontal therapy
- Plaque Biofilm Control
- Periodontal Instruments and Instrumentation
- Scaling and root planing
- Anti-infective therapy
- Host modulation
- Breath Malodor
- Phase II periodontal therapy (surgical phase of therapy)
- Periodontal and Peri-implant surgical anatomy
- General principles of surgery
- Gingival surgical techniques
- The periodontal flap
- Treatment of gingival enlargement
- Ressective osseous surgery
- Periodontal regeneration and reconstructive surgery
- Furcation Involvement and treatment
- Periodontal Plastic and Esthetic Surgery
- Advances in Periodontal Surgical Procedures (Microsurgery and Laser)
- Diagnosis and Management of Endodontic-Periodontic Lesions
- Periodontal - Restorative Interrelationship
- Adjunctive Role of Orthodontics in Periodontal treatment
- Supportive Periodontal treatment
- Biological Aspects of Dental Implants
- Diagnosis and treatment Planning in Implantology
- Surgical Concepts of Implant Therapy
- Periimplant Diseases and Management
- Supportive Implant Treatment
Section II : Classification and Epidemiology of Periodontal disease
Section III: Etiology of Periodontal Disease
Section IV: Periodontal Pathology
PART 2 CLINICAL PERIODONTICS
Section I : Diagnosis, Prognosis and Treatment Plan
Section II : Management of Patients with Periodontal Diseases
Section III : Diagnosis and Treatment of Periodontal Emergencies
Section IV : Non-surgical Treatment
Section V : Surgical Treatment (Phase -2 Periodontal therapy)
Section VI : Multi-disciplinary Approach for Management of Periodontal Diseases
Section : VII Supportive Care
PART - 3 ORAL IMPLANTOLOGY
Details
- No. of pages:
- 794
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 19th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131246696
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131244500