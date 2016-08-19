Carranza's Clinical Periodontology: Second South Asia Edition is a complete and thorough presentation of periodontology essentials while retaining the style and quality that makes the book the number one periodontal textbook in the world.

The gold standard since 1947, Carranza’s Clinical Periodontology is more than just a textbook, it features expert leadership, an improved organization, and new online features. It describes techniques in reconstructive, esthetic, and implant therapy, and explains the evidence supporting each treatment. Renowned authorities help you learn the fundamentals, make the best clinical decisions, get the best results from each procedure, avoid complications, and exceed your patients' expectations.