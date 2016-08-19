Carranza's Clinical Periodontology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131244500, 9788131246696

Carranza's Clinical Periodontology

2nd Edition

Second South Asia Edition

Authors: Chini Dwarakanath
Editors: N Ambalavanan Dilip G Nayak Ashita Uppoor Ashish Jain
eBook ISBN: 9788131246696
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131244500
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 19th August 2016
Page Count: 794
Description

Carranza's Clinical Periodontology: Second South Asia Edition is a complete and thorough presentation of periodontology essentials while retaining the style and quality that makes the book the number one periodontal textbook in the world.

The gold standard since 1947, Carranza’s Clinical Periodontology is more than just a textbook, it features expert leadership, an improved organization, and new online features. It describes techniques in reconstructive, esthetic, and implant therapy, and explains the evidence supporting each treatment. Renowned authorities help you learn the fundamentals, make the best clinical decisions, get the best results from each procedure, avoid complications, and exceed your patients' expectations.

Key Features

  • Over 1650 images in the book beautifully illustrate the details of specific conditions and treatments.

  • Though the basic concepts remain the same, the sections on Tooth brush design, Dentifrices and Chemical plaque biofilm control with oral rinses in the chapter ‘Plaque Biofilm Control’ have been totally revamped to include more details for better understanding. Additionally, classification of Chemical plaque control agents which was not there in earlier editions has also been included.

  • Since the book is targeted for UG students, only the pertinent and basic concepts of Implantology have been retained in print form, the rest have been made available online.

  • Comprehensive coverage includes the etiology and treatment of periodontal diseases, the relationship between periodontal disease and systemic health, and oral implant dentistry

Table of Contents

PART -1 BIOLOGIC BASIS OF PERIODONTOLOGY

Section I : Normal Periodontium

  1. Gingiva

  2. Tooth Supporting Structures

  3. Defense Mechanisms of Gingiva

  4. Aging and the Periodontium

    5. Section II : Classification and Epidemiology of Periodontal disease

  5. Classification of Periodontal Disease

  6. Epidemiology of Gingival and Periodontal Disease

    7. Section III: Etiology of Periodontal Disease

  7. Periodontal Pathogenesis

  8. Biofilm and Periodontal Microbiology

  9. Microbial interactions with the Host in Periodontal Diseases

  10. Role of calculus and other Predisposing Factors (including Genetics)

  11. Smoking and Periodontal Disease

  12. Influence of Systemic Conditions

    13. Section IV: Periodontal Pathology

  13. Gingival inflammation

  14. Clinical features of gingivitis

  15. Gingival Enlargement

  16. Acute gingival infections

  17. Desquamative Gingivitis

  18. Periodontal Pocket

  19. Abscesses of the Periodontium

  20. Boneloss and patterns of bone destruction

  21. Trauma from Occlusion (including Pathological Migration)

  22. Chronic Periodontitis and Necrotizing Ulcerative Periodontitis

  23. Aggressive Periodontitis

  24. Pathology and management of periodontal problems in patients with HIV

  25. Impact of Periodontal infection on Systemic health

    26. PART 2 CLINICAL PERIODONTICS

    Section I : Diagnosis, Prognosis and Treatment Plan

  26. Clinical diagnosis

  27. Risk assessment

  28. Determination of Prognosis

  29. Rationale for Periodontal Treatment and Treatment Plan

    30. Section II : Management of Patients with Periodontal Diseases

  30. Periodontal treatment for medically compromised patients

  31. Periodontal treatment of Aggressive and Atypical form of Periodontitis

    32. Section III : Diagnosis and Treatment of Periodontal Emergencies

  32. Treatment of Acute gingival diseases

  33. Treatment of Periodontal Abscess

    34. Section IV : Non-surgical Treatment

  34. Phase 1 periodontal therapy

  35. Plaque Biofilm Control

  36. Periodontal Instruments and Instrumentation

  37. Scaling and root planing

  38. Anti-infective therapy

  39. Host modulation

  40. Breath Malodor

    41. Section V : Surgical Treatment (Phase -2 Periodontal therapy)

  41. Phase II periodontal therapy (surgical phase of therapy)

    42.

  42. Periodontal and Peri-implant surgical anatomy

  43. General principles of surgery

  44. Gingival surgical techniques

  45. The periodontal flap

  46. Treatment of gingival enlargement

  47. Ressective osseous surgery

  48. Periodontal regeneration and reconstructive surgery

  49. Furcation Involvement and treatment

  50. Periodontal Plastic and Esthetic Surgery

  51. Advances in Periodontal Surgical Procedures (Microsurgery and Laser)

    52. Section VI : Multi-disciplinary Approach for Management of Periodontal Diseases

  52. Diagnosis and Management of Endodontic-Periodontic Lesions

  53. Periodontal - Restorative Interrelationship

  54. Adjunctive Role of Orthodontics in Periodontal treatment

    55. Section : VII Supportive Care

  55. Supportive Periodontal treatment

    56. PART - 3 ORAL IMPLANTOLOGY

  56. Biological Aspects of Dental Implants

  57. Diagnosis and treatment Planning in Implantology

  58. Surgical Concepts of Implant Therapy

  59. Periimplant Diseases and Management
  60. Supportive Implant Treatment

Details

No. of pages:
794
Language:
English
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131246696
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131244500

About the Author

Chini Dwarakanath

About the Editor

N Ambalavanan

Dilip G Nayak

Ashita Uppoor

Ashish Jain

