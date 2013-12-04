Carotid and Cerebrovascular Disease, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 3-1
1st Edition
Authors: Christopher White Kenneth Rosenfield
eBook ISBN: 9780323263979
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323263962
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th December 2013
Description
This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics is devoted to Carotid and Cerebrovascular Disease. Expert authors review the most current information available about diagnosing cerebral artery disease and managing carotid and cerebral artery stenosis. Keep up-to-the-minute with the latest developments in cerebrovascular disease interventions.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 4th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323263979
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323263962
About the Authors
Christopher White Author
Affiliations and Expertise
John Ochsner Heart & Vascular Institute
Kenneth Rosenfield Author
Affiliations and Expertise
MGH
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.