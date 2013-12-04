Carotid and Cerebrovascular Disease, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323263962, 9780323263979

Carotid and Cerebrovascular Disease, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 3-1

1st Edition

Authors: Christopher White Kenneth Rosenfield
eBook ISBN: 9780323263979
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323263962
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th December 2013
Description

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics is devoted to Carotid and Cerebrovascular Disease. Expert authors review the most current information available about diagnosing cerebral artery disease and managing carotid and cerebral artery stenosis. Keep up-to-the-minute with the latest developments in cerebrovascular disease interventions.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323263979
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323263962

About the Authors

Christopher White Author

Affiliations and Expertise

John Ochsner Heart & Vascular Institute

Kenneth Rosenfield Author

Affiliations and Expertise

MGH

