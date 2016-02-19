Carotenoids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080223599, 9781483151380

Carotenoids

1st Edition

Contributed Papers Presented at the Fifth International Symposium on Carotenoids Madison, Wisconsin, USA, 23-28 July 1978

Editors: T. W. Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9781483151380
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 457
Description

Carotenoids — 5 is a collection of papers presented at the Fifth International Symposium on Carotenoids held in Madison, Wisconsin, on July 23-28, 1978. The symposium focuses on advances that have been made in understanding carotenoids, including their chemistry, biochemistry, and stereochemistry as well as biosynthesis and biological functions. Topics covered include the industrial applications of carotenoids; synthesis of polyenes via phosphonium ylids; biological functions of vitamin A in normal and transformed tissues; and enzymatic synthesis of carotenes. This volume is comprised of 18 chapters and begins with a review of carotenoid research undertaken over the years in the areas of separation, synthesis, and physical and chemical analysis and further significant advances that are to be expected in the future. The reader is then introduced to the development of the industrial manufacture of carotenoids and vitamin A by isolation and by synthesis, with special emphasis on the use of carotenoids as a preferred class of coloring matters for food and feed. The following chapters explore the progress in carotenoid characterization, chemistry, structures, chemical transformations, and stereochemistry; synthesis of optically active carotenoids and related compounds, carotenoid glycosylesters, and other carotenoids; and genetics and regulation of carotene biosynthesis. The final chapter describes a number of approaches to synthesis of canthaxanthin. This book will be a useful resource for chemists and biochemists.

Table of Contents


Carotenoid Research—Past, Present and Future

History and Industrial Application of Carotenoids and Vitamin A

Characterization, Chemistry and Stereo-Chemistry of Carotenoids

Physico-Chemical and Synthetic Studies on Carotenoids

Synthesis of Polyenes via Phosphonium Ylids

Synthesis of Optically Active Carotenoids and Related Compounds

Synthesis of Carotenoid Glycosylesters and Other Carotenoids

Recent Developments in Studies on Biological Functions of Vitamin a in Normal and Transformed Tissues

Thirty Years of Biosynthesis

Prenyltransferase

Enzymatic Synthesis of Carotenes

Solved and Unsolved Problems of Carotenoid Formation

Genetics and Regulation of Carotene Biosynthesis

Biochemistry of the Violaxanthin Cycle in Higher Plants

Carotenoid Protection against Oxidation

Carotenoids—a Chemosystematic Approach

Effects of Vitamin A and Related Retinoids on the Biochemical Processes Linked to Carcinogenesis

The Role of Carotenoids in Plant Physiology

New Approaches to Synthesis of Canthaxanthin

About the Editor

T. W. Goodwin

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Liverpool, UK

