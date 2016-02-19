Carotenoids
1st Edition
Contributed Papers Presented at the Fifth International Symposium on Carotenoids Madison, Wisconsin, USA, 23-28 July 1978
Description
Carotenoids — 5 is a collection of papers presented at the Fifth International Symposium on Carotenoids held in Madison, Wisconsin, on July 23-28, 1978. The symposium focuses on advances that have been made in understanding carotenoids, including their chemistry, biochemistry, and stereochemistry as well as biosynthesis and biological functions. Topics covered include the industrial applications of carotenoids; synthesis of polyenes via phosphonium ylids; biological functions of vitamin A in normal and transformed tissues; and enzymatic synthesis of carotenes. This volume is comprised of 18 chapters and begins with a review of carotenoid research undertaken over the years in the areas of separation, synthesis, and physical and chemical analysis and further significant advances that are to be expected in the future. The reader is then introduced to the development of the industrial manufacture of carotenoids and vitamin A by isolation and by synthesis, with special emphasis on the use of carotenoids as a preferred class of coloring matters for food and feed. The following chapters explore the progress in carotenoid characterization, chemistry, structures, chemical transformations, and stereochemistry; synthesis of optically active carotenoids and related compounds, carotenoid glycosylesters, and other carotenoids; and genetics and regulation of carotene biosynthesis. The final chapter describes a number of approaches to synthesis of canthaxanthin. This book will be a useful resource for chemists and biochemists.
Table of Contents
Carotenoid Research—Past, Present and Future
History and Industrial Application of Carotenoids and Vitamin A
Characterization, Chemistry and Stereo-Chemistry of Carotenoids
Physico-Chemical and Synthetic Studies on Carotenoids
Synthesis of Polyenes via Phosphonium Ylids
Synthesis of Optically Active Carotenoids and Related Compounds
Synthesis of Carotenoid Glycosylesters and Other Carotenoids
Recent Developments in Studies on Biological Functions of Vitamin a in Normal and Transformed Tissues
Thirty Years of Biosynthesis
Prenyltransferase
Enzymatic Synthesis of Carotenes
Solved and Unsolved Problems of Carotenoid Formation
Genetics and Regulation of Carotene Biosynthesis
Biochemistry of the Violaxanthin Cycle in Higher Plants
Carotenoid Protection against Oxidation
Carotenoids—a Chemosystematic Approach
Effects of Vitamin A and Related Retinoids on the Biochemical Processes Linked to Carcinogenesis
The Role of Carotenoids in Plant Physiology
New Approaches to Synthesis of Canthaxanthin
Details
- No. of pages:
- 457
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151380
About the Editor
T. W. Goodwin
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Liverpool, UK