Carotenoid Chemistry and Biochemistry covers the proceedings of the Sixth International Symposium on Carotenoids, held in Liverpool, United Kingdome on July 26-31, 1981. This symposium highlights the interest in biochemical and biological aspects of carotenes. This book is organized into 25 chapters including chapters on carotenoid chemistry, their structures, synthesis and physical methods, with emphasis on their stereochemistry. Other chapters deal with the chemistry of complexes between carotenoids or retinoids and protein, the novel blue carotenoproteins, and the visual pigments and the nutritionally important retinol-binding proteins. The discussions then shift to animal carotenoids, carotenoid metabolism and transformations, including interesting stereochemical findings. This book also reviews studies of carotenoids in photosynthesis, the industrial importance of carotenoids, medical aspects, particularly the use of carotenoids in treatment against skin photosensitivity and their possible role in protection against cancer. The remaining chapters examine the effects of chemicals on carotenoid biosynthesis and its relevance to herbicide design. This book will be of value to carotenoid scientists and researchers.
New Carotenoid Structures and Stereochemistry
Recent Advances in the Synthesis and Analysis of 3,4-Oxygenated Xanthophylls
Synthesis of Optically Active Carotenoids with ε-End Groups
Synthesis and Stereochemistry of Red Pepper Carotenoids
Stereocontrolled Synthesis of Polyene Isoprenoids
Electrochemical Reactions Applied to Polyenes and Carotenoids
N.M.R. of Carotenoids
Circular Dichroism of Carotenoids and its Use in Investigations of their Structures, Configurations and Conformations
Mass Spectra of Carotenoids - Labelling Studies
Metastable Ion Techniques for the Analysis of Carotenoid Isomers
A Chemist's View of Animal Carotenoids
Carotenoids in Insects
General Survey of the Carotenoids in Crustacea
Carotenoids in Sponges
Carotenoproteins
Synthetic and Structural Studies of Visual Pigments
Retinol-Binding Proteins and their Functions
Genetic Analysis of Carotenogenesis in Rhodopseudomonas capsulata
Stereochemical Aspects of Carotenoid Biosynthesis
Medical Applications and Uses of Carotenoids
Industrial and Commercial Uses of Carotenoids
Carotenoids in Relation to Chloroplasts and Other Organelles
The Functions of Carotenoids in Photosynthesis
Carotenoids and Herbicide Action
Chemical Regulation of Carotenoid Biosynthesis
Subject Index
Index of Organisms
- 408
- English
- © Pergamon 1982
- 1st January 1982
- Pergamon
- 9781483279848