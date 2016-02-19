Carotenoid Chemistry and Biochemistry covers the proceedings of the Sixth International Symposium on Carotenoids, held in Liverpool, United Kingdome on July 26-31, 1981. This symposium highlights the interest in biochemical and biological aspects of carotenes. This book is organized into 25 chapters including chapters on carotenoid chemistry, their structures, synthesis and physical methods, with emphasis on their stereochemistry. Other chapters deal with the chemistry of complexes between carotenoids or retinoids and protein, the novel blue carotenoproteins, and the visual pigments and the nutritionally important retinol-binding proteins. The discussions then shift to animal carotenoids, carotenoid metabolism and transformations, including interesting stereochemical findings. This book also reviews studies of carotenoids in photosynthesis, the industrial importance of carotenoids, medical aspects, particularly the use of carotenoids in treatment against skin photosensitivity and their possible role in protection against cancer. The remaining chapters examine the effects of chemicals on carotenoid biosynthesis and its relevance to herbicide design. This book will be of value to carotenoid scientists and researchers.