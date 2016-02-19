Carotenoid Chemistry and Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080262246, 9781483279848

Carotenoid Chemistry and Biochemistry

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 6th International Symposium on Carotenoids, Liverpool, UK, 26-31 July 1981

Editors: George Britton Trevor W. Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9781483279848
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 408
Description

Carotenoid Chemistry and Biochemistry covers the proceedings of the Sixth International Symposium on Carotenoids, held in Liverpool, United Kingdome on July 26-31, 1981. This symposium highlights the interest in biochemical and biological aspects of carotenes. This book is organized into 25 chapters including chapters on carotenoid chemistry, their structures, synthesis and physical methods, with emphasis on their stereochemistry. Other chapters deal with the chemistry of complexes between carotenoids or retinoids and protein, the novel blue carotenoproteins, and the visual pigments and the nutritionally important retinol-binding proteins. The discussions then shift to animal carotenoids, carotenoid metabolism and transformations, including interesting stereochemical findings. This book also reviews studies of carotenoids in photosynthesis, the industrial importance of carotenoids, medical aspects, particularly the use of carotenoids in treatment against skin photosensitivity and their possible role in protection against cancer. The remaining chapters examine the effects of chemicals on carotenoid biosynthesis and its relevance to herbicide design. This book will be of value to carotenoid scientists and researchers.

Table of Contents


Organizing Committee

Preface

New Carotenoid Structures and Stereochemistry

Recent Advances in the Synthesis and Analysis of 3,4-Oxygenated Xanthophylls

Synthesis of Optically Active Carotenoids with ε-End Groups

Synthesis and Stereochemistry of Red Pepper Carotenoids

Stereocontrolled Synthesis of Polyene Isoprenoids

Electrochemical Reactions Applied to Polyenes and Carotenoids

N.M.R. of Carotenoids

Circular Dichroism of Carotenoids and its Use in Investigations of their Structures, Configurations and Conformations

Mass Spectra of Carotenoids - Labelling Studies

Metastable Ion Techniques for the Analysis of Carotenoid Isomers

A Chemist's View of Animal Carotenoids

Carotenoids in Insects

General Survey of the Carotenoids in Crustacea

Carotenoids in Sponges

Carotenoproteins

Synthetic and Structural Studies of Visual Pigments

Retinol-Binding Proteins and their Functions

Genetic Analysis of Carotenogenesis in Rhodopseudomonas capsulata

Stereochemical Aspects of Carotenoid Biosynthesis

Medical Applications and Uses of Carotenoids

Industrial and Commercial Uses of Carotenoids

Carotenoids in Relation to Chloroplasts and Other Organelles

The Functions of Carotenoids in Photosynthesis

Carotenoids and Herbicide Action

Chemical Regulation of Carotenoid Biosynthesis

Subject Index

Index of Organisms

About the Editor

George Britton

Trevor W. Goodwin

