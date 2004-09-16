Caring for the Coronary Patient

SECTION ONE - BACKGROUND TO THE PROBLEM: The impact of ischaemic heart disease; Epidemiology; The structure and function of the heart; Coronary artery narrowing; Manifestations of ischaemic heart disease; Coronary care; Coronary care nursing; SECTION TWO - ACUTE CARE: ASSESSMENT: Foundations of assessment; Physical assessment; Investigations; SECTION THREE - ACUTE CARE : INTERVENTION: Immediate care; Meeting patient needs;

SECTION FOUR - MANAGING COMPLICATIONS: Disorders of heart rate and rhythm; Heart failure and other problems; SECTION FIVE - RECOVERY AND REHABILITATION: Reducing risk and assessing prognosis; Cardiac rehabilitation; Interventions for post infarction angina.