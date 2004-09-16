Caring for the Coronary Patient
2nd Edition
Description
This new edition of this classic text reflects the latest advances in cardiac patient care. Coverage includes acute cate, assessment, intervention, meeting patient needs, managing complications, recovery, and rehabilitation.
Table of Contents
SECTION ONE - BACKGROUND TO THE PROBLEM: The impact of ischaemic heart disease; Epidemiology; The structure and function of the heart; Coronary artery narrowing; Manifestations of ischaemic heart disease; Coronary care; Coronary care nursing; SECTION TWO - ACUTE CARE: ASSESSMENT: Foundations of assessment; Physical assessment; Investigations; SECTION THREE - ACUTE CARE : INTERVENTION: Immediate care; Meeting patient needs;
SECTION FOUR - MANAGING COMPLICATIONS: Disorders of heart rate and rhythm; Heart failure and other problems; SECTION FIVE - RECOVERY AND REHABILITATION: Reducing risk and assessing prognosis; Cardiac rehabilitation; Interventions for post infarction angina.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 16th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037771
About the Author
David Thompson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cardiovascular Nursing, Australian Catholic University, Melbourne, Australia
Rosemary Webster
Affiliations and Expertise
Education and Practice Development Lead, Acute Care Division, University Hospitals of Leicester, UK