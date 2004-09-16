Caring for the Coronary Patient - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750643153, 9780702037771

Caring for the Coronary Patient

2nd Edition

Authors: David Thompson Rosemary Webster
eBook ISBN: 9780702037771
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th September 2004
Page Count: 256
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This new edition of this classic text reflects the latest advances in cardiac patient care. Coverage includes acute cate, assessment, intervention, meeting patient needs, managing complications, recovery, and rehabilitation.

Table of Contents

SECTION ONE - BACKGROUND TO THE PROBLEM: The impact of ischaemic heart disease; Epidemiology; The structure and function of the heart; Coronary artery narrowing; Manifestations of ischaemic heart disease; Coronary care; Coronary care nursing; SECTION TWO - ACUTE CARE: ASSESSMENT: Foundations of assessment; Physical assessment; Investigations; SECTION THREE - ACUTE CARE : INTERVENTION: Immediate care; Meeting patient needs;
SECTION FOUR - MANAGING COMPLICATIONS: Disorders of heart rate and rhythm; Heart failure and other problems; SECTION FIVE - RECOVERY AND REHABILITATION: Reducing risk and assessing prognosis; Cardiac rehabilitation; Interventions for post infarction angina.

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702037771

About the Author

David Thompson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Cardiovascular Nursing, Australian Catholic University, Melbourne, Australia

Rosemary Webster

Affiliations and Expertise

Education and Practice Development Lead, Acute Care Division, University Hospitals of Leicester, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.