Carigie's Neuroanatomy of the Rat - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955319, 9780323159395

Carigie's Neuroanatomy of the Rat

1st Edition

Editors: Wolfgang Zeman
eBook ISBN: 9780323159395
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 240
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.95
36.37
36.37
36.37
41.56
36.37
36.37
41.56
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
101.77
71.24
71.24
71.24
81.42
71.24
71.24
81.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323159395

About the Editor

Wolfgang Zeman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.