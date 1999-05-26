Caribbean Amphibians and Reptiles

Brian I. Crother received his B.A. from California State University at Dominguez Hills and his Ph.D. from the University of Miami, Florida, where he was a Maytag Fellow. His doctoral work involved studying the evolutionary history of Caribbean snakes. He continued his evolutionary history work at the University of Texas at Austin, where he was also curator of the reptile and amphibian collection at the Texas Memorial Museum. He is now an Associate Professor in the Biology Department at Southeastern Louisiana University. He has published numerous technical papers and book chapters and is the Editor of Herpetological Monographs. He has also been listed in the National Who’s Who of Teachers and has received extramural funding of his research from several sources, including the Jesse Noyes Foundation and the National Science Foundation.