Cargo Theft, Loss Prevention, and Supply Chain Security

1st Edition

Authors: Dan Burges
Description

Cargo Theft, Loss Prevention, and Supply Chain Security outlines steps for identifying the weakest links in the supply chain and customizing a security program to help you prevent thefts and recover losses. Written by one of the world’s leading experts in cargo theft analysis, risk assessment and supply chain security, this is the most comprehensive book available on the topic of cargo theft and loss prevention. Part history of cargo theft, part analysis and part how-to guide, the book is the one source supply chain professionals and students can turn to in order to understand every facet of cargo theft and take steps to prevent losses.

This groundbreaking book contains methods of predictive cargo theft modeling, allowing proactive professionals to develop prevention solutions at every step along the supply chain. It provides a complete methodology for use in creating your own customized supply chain security program as well as in-depth analysis of commonly encountered supply chain security problems. It also supplies a massive amount of credible cargo theft statistics and provides solutions and best practices to supply chain professionals who must determine their company’s risk and mitigate their losses by adopting customizable security programs. Furthermore, it presents cutting-edge techniques that industry professionals can use to prevent losses and keep their cargo secure at every stage along the supply chain.

This book will be of interest to manufacturing, logistics and security professionals including chief security officers, VPs of logistics or supply chain operations, and transportation managers, as well as professionals in any company that manufactures, ships, transports, stores, distributes, secures or is otherwise responsible for bulk product and cargo.

  • Outlines steps you can take to identify the weakest links in the supply chain and customize a security program to help you prevent thefts and recover losses
  • Offers detailed explanations of downstream costs in a way that makes sense - including efficiency losses, customer dissatisfaction, product recalls and more - that dramatically inflate the impact of cargo theft incidents
  • Provides a complete methodology for use in creating your own customized supply chain security program as well as in-depth analysis of commonly encountered supply chain security problems

Manufacturing, logistics and security professionals: chief security officers, VPs of logistics or supply chain operations, security, logistics and supply chain managers; risk analysts, transportation managers, transportation company staff, security providers/vendors. Professionals in any company that manufactures, ships, transports, stores, distributes, secures or is otherwise responsible for bulk product and cargo

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Foreword

Acknowledgments

About the Author

Part 1. Understanding the Problem

1. Cargo Theft 101

Evolution of Cargo Theft

Targeting

Downstream Costs

Cargo Theft Prevention

Lack of In-Transit Security

Cargo Theft and Customs–Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (Theft Prevention vs Supply Chain Security)

Key Points

2. Cargo Theft Defined

What Is Cargo Theft?

Theft of a Trailer

Warehouse Burglaries

Other Forms and Modes of Cargo Theft

Key Points

3. Risk vs. Reward

Why Cargo?

Bank Robbery vs. Cargo Theft (Electronics)

Cargo Theft vs. Bank Robbery

Identity Theft vs. Cargo Theft

Cargo Theft Sentencing

U.S. Sentencing Guidelines for Cargo Theft

Crime of Opportunity

Key Points

4. Organized Criminal Groups

Cargo Theft: 2006–2011

The Broker

Key Points

5. The Black Market

E-fencing

Export

Secondary Wholesale Market

Anchoring

Recessionary Impact

Key Points

6. International Cargo Theft

Europe

Mexico

Central and South America

Africa

Asia

Conclusion

Key Points

7. Product Targeting

Product Demand

Active Targeting vs. Pot Luck

Components of Active Targeting

Key Points

8. High Tech

Background

2006 through 2010

Most Targeted Items

Key Points

9. Pharmaceuticals

History

2006 through 2010

Consumer Care Products

Complex Supply Chain

Beyond Full Truckload

Reputation

Key Points

10. The True Impact of Cargo Theft

Product Replacement

Employee Time and Expense

Market Share

Customer Retention and Retrieval

Loss of Sales

Additional Costs for Other Sectors

Pharmaceutical Sector

Insurance

Summary

Key Points

Part 2. Developing a Solution

11. Determining Risk

The Complexity of Assessing Risk

Product Type and Value

Location of Facility

Routing

Frequency of Shipments

Mode of Transportation

In-Transit Policies and Procedures

Demographics

Other Factors

Security Assessments and Site Surveys

Key Points

12. Roles and Responsibilities

Corporate Security and Logistics

Policies and Procedures

Collaboration

Insurance Companies

Third-Party Security Providers

Law Enforcement

Key Points

13. Physical Security

Levels of Security

Administrative Information

Site Security Management

Contact Persons

Risk Assessments

Cargo Crime Intelligence

Applicant and Employee Screening

Perimeter Security

Physical Security

Access Control

Key Control

Closed Circuit Television

Lighting

Alarms (Intrusion Detection Systems)

High-Value Cage

Security Officers

Trash Collection and Disposal

Shipping and Receiving

Trailer Storage/Yard Security

Maintenance and Services

Key Points

14. In-Transit Security

Driver Controls

Transportation Provider Selection

Background Investigations

Security Awareness Training

Preloaded and Staged Trailers

Routing

Trip Duration

Security Seals

Stopping Procedures

Overnight Stops/Drop Trailer

Transportation Provider Compliance

Supply Chain Security Company Selection

Physical Escorts

Electronic Escorts and Monitoring

In-Transit Security Hardware

Security Hardware Uses and Limitations

Key Points

15. Active Monitoring

Origin and Destination

Routing

Administrative Processes

Geofences and Georoutes

Beyond Location Tracking

Immediate Notification of Route Deviation or Theft

Recovery Process

Impact on Driver Behavior

Key Points

16. Air Cargo Security

Cargo Theft and the Air Industry

Government Regulation and Air Cargo

Security Considerations and the Air Industry

Key Points

17. Rail and Pipeline Security

Cargo Theft and the Rail System

Product Targeting

Hot Spots

Security Considerations and the Rail Industry

Pipeline Security

Theft and the Pipeline System

Key Points

18. Cargo Theft Task Forces and Organizations

Miami-Dade Tactical Operations Multi-Agency Cargo Anti-Theft Squad

California Cargo Theft Task Forces

New Jersey State Police

Memphis TAMCATs

Midwest Cargo Theft Unit

Georgia Bureau of Investigations

Technology Asset Protection Association

Nation Cargo Theft Task Force

Pharmaceutical Cargo Security Coalition

CargoNet

Supply Chain–Information Sharing and Analysis Center

Transportation Security Councils

Key Points

19. Beyond Security

Operational Efficiencies

Key Points

Resources

Glossary

FreightWatch International 2011 U.S. Cargo Theft Report

Introduction

Summary

Major Trends

By State

By Value

By Date

By Product Type

By Theft Type and Location

FreightWatch International Global Threat Assessment

Global Cargo Theft Risk

About FreightWatch

North America

Europe

Africa

Asia

Index

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780123914682
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124160071

Dan Burges

CPP, Senior Director, Intelligence at FreightWatch International, a global supply chain security and consulting firm.

"…this book does a good job of describing the multitude of cargo theft challenges that security professionals face today…It is recommended reading for anyone who is involved in any aspect of supply chain security." --Security Management, June 2013

"Although the book has a decent stab at the subject on a global scale, it has an American centre of gravity describing the weave of theft across the union and the centres of conurbation. It ranges across the modes of transport, very properly remembering to include pipelines in its review. You could easily use this book as a course book for aspiring security professionals. Any underwriter of transport shipping and cargo links should take the time to order and read this book. The commonsense chapters on security precautions and risk management are it seems always sorely needed in the insurance industry. Reading the later chapters we are reminded how information on this form of crime has at least in part been freed up by the internet age and by specialist organisations who keep an idea on this form of economic activity… The book is well bound and printed and redolent of a sober American course book. The author's writing style seems to have been honed by his exposure to favoured techniques taught in the military. He tells you what he will say, says it and then summarises each laconic chapter. This is the book of a practical specialist rather than an academic one. It deserves to be on the shelves of people everywhere who are paid to care for cargo and to shield their goods from the depredations of criminals and to shelter their business results from parasitic losses." --Maritime Advocate Online, August 2012

"This work details the threat that cargo theft poses to the national economy, examines the impact of cargo theft on individual supply chain stakeholders, from manufacturers all the way to consumers, and provides a methodology for establishing supply chain security and loss prevention programs. The first part of the book explains basics of cargo theft in the 21st century, giving background on organized criminal groups and the black market, with separate chapters on high tech and pharmaceuticals. Part 2 describes methods for determining risk and outlines the roles and responsibilities of professionals in corporate security, insurance companies, third-party security providers, and law enforcement. This section also covers physical security, in-transit security, active monitoring, and issues in air, rail, and pipeline security. There is also an overview of cargo theft task forces and organizations. The book's reader-friendly layout offers many subheadings, bullet points, and chapter key points. Burges is a consultant in supply chain intelligence and risk analysis. Academic Press is an imprint of Elsevier." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012

