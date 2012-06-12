Cargo Theft, Loss Prevention, and Supply Chain Security

"…this book does a good job of describing the multitude of cargo theft challenges that security professionals face today…It is recommended reading for anyone who is involved in any aspect of supply chain security." --Security Management, June 2013

"Although the book has a decent stab at the subject on a global scale, it has an American centre of gravity describing the weave of theft across the union and the centres of conurbation. It ranges across the modes of transport, very properly remembering to include pipelines in its review. You could easily use this book as a course book for aspiring security professionals. Any underwriter of transport shipping and cargo links should take the time to order and read this book. The commonsense chapters on security precautions and risk management are it seems always sorely needed in the insurance industry. Reading the later chapters we are reminded how information on this form of crime has at least in part been freed up by the internet age and by specialist organisations who keep an idea on this form of economic activity… The book is well bound and printed and redolent of a sober American course book. The author's writing style seems to have been honed by his exposure to favoured techniques taught in the military. He tells you what he will say, says it and then summarises each laconic chapter. This is the book of a practical specialist rather than an academic one. It deserves to be on the shelves of people everywhere who are paid to care for cargo and to shield their goods from the depredations of criminals and to shelter their business results from parasitic losses." --Maritime Advocate Online, August 2012

"This work details the threat that cargo theft poses to the national economy, examines the impact of cargo theft on individual supply chain stakeholders, from manufacturers all the way to consumers, and provides a methodology for establishing supply chain security and loss prevention programs. The first part of the book explains basics of cargo theft in the 21st century, giving background on organized criminal groups and the black market, with separate chapters on high tech and pharmaceuticals. Part 2 describes methods for determining risk and outlines the roles and responsibilities of professionals in corporate security, insurance companies, third-party security providers, and law enforcement. This section also covers physical security, in-transit security, active monitoring, and issues in air, rail, and pipeline security. There is also an overview of cargo theft task forces and organizations. The book's reader-friendly layout offers many subheadings, bullet points, and chapter key points. Burges is a consultant in supply chain intelligence and risk analysis. Academic Press is an imprint of Elsevier." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012