Cargo Theft, Loss Prevention, and Supply Chain Security
1st Edition
Description
Cargo Theft, Loss Prevention, and Supply Chain Security outlines steps for identifying the weakest links in the supply chain and customizing a security program to help you prevent thefts and recover losses. Written by one of the world’s leading experts in cargo theft analysis, risk assessment and supply chain security, this is the most comprehensive book available on the topic of cargo theft and loss prevention. Part history of cargo theft, part analysis and part how-to guide, the book is the one source supply chain professionals and students can turn to in order to understand every facet of cargo theft and take steps to prevent losses.
This groundbreaking book contains methods of predictive cargo theft modeling, allowing proactive professionals to develop prevention solutions at every step along the supply chain. It provides a complete methodology for use in creating your own customized supply chain security program as well as in-depth analysis of commonly encountered supply chain security problems. It also supplies a massive amount of credible cargo theft statistics and provides solutions and best practices to supply chain professionals who must determine their company’s risk and mitigate their losses by adopting customizable security programs. Furthermore, it presents cutting-edge techniques that industry professionals can use to prevent losses and keep their cargo secure at every stage along the supply chain.
This book will be of interest to manufacturing, logistics and security professionals including chief security officers, VPs of logistics or supply chain operations, and transportation managers, as well as professionals in any company that manufactures, ships, transports, stores, distributes, secures or is otherwise responsible for bulk product and cargo.
Key Features
- Outlines steps you can take to identify the weakest links in the supply chain and customize a security program to help you prevent thefts and recover losses
- Offers detailed explanations of downstream costs in a way that makes sense - including efficiency losses, customer dissatisfaction, product recalls and more - that dramatically inflate the impact of cargo theft incidents
- Provides a complete methodology for use in creating your own customized supply chain security program as well as in-depth analysis of commonly encountered supply chain security problems
Readership
Manufacturing, logistics and security professionals: chief security officers, VPs of logistics or supply chain operations, security, logistics and supply chain managers; risk analysts, transportation managers, transportation company staff, security providers/vendors. Professionals in any company that manufactures, ships, transports, stores, distributes, secures or is otherwise responsible for bulk product and cargo
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Foreword
Acknowledgments
About the Author
Part 1. Understanding the Problem
1. Cargo Theft 101
Evolution of Cargo Theft
Targeting
Downstream Costs
Cargo Theft Prevention
Lack of In-Transit Security
Cargo Theft and Customs–Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (Theft Prevention vs Supply Chain Security)
Key Points
2. Cargo Theft Defined
What Is Cargo Theft?
Theft of a Trailer
Warehouse Burglaries
Other Forms and Modes of Cargo Theft
Key Points
3. Risk vs. Reward
Why Cargo?
Bank Robbery vs. Cargo Theft (Electronics)
Cargo Theft vs. Bank Robbery
Identity Theft vs. Cargo Theft
Cargo Theft Sentencing
U.S. Sentencing Guidelines for Cargo Theft
Crime of Opportunity
Key Points
4. Organized Criminal Groups
Cargo Theft: 2006–2011
The Broker
Key Points
5. The Black Market
E-fencing
Export
Secondary Wholesale Market
Anchoring
Recessionary Impact
Key Points
6. International Cargo Theft
Europe
Mexico
Central and South America
Africa
Asia
Conclusion
Key Points
7. Product Targeting
Product Demand
Active Targeting vs. Pot Luck
Components of Active Targeting
Key Points
8. High Tech
Background
2006 through 2010
Most Targeted Items
Key Points
9. Pharmaceuticals
History
2006 through 2010
Consumer Care Products
Complex Supply Chain
Beyond Full Truckload
Reputation
Key Points
10. The True Impact of Cargo Theft
Product Replacement
Employee Time and Expense
Market Share
Customer Retention and Retrieval
Loss of Sales
Additional Costs for Other Sectors
Pharmaceutical Sector
Insurance
Summary
Key Points
Part 2. Developing a Solution
11. Determining Risk
The Complexity of Assessing Risk
Product Type and Value
Location of Facility
Routing
Frequency of Shipments
Mode of Transportation
In-Transit Policies and Procedures
Demographics
Other Factors
Security Assessments and Site Surveys
Key Points
12. Roles and Responsibilities
Corporate Security and Logistics
Policies and Procedures
Collaboration
Insurance Companies
Third-Party Security Providers
Law Enforcement
Key Points
13. Physical Security
Levels of Security
Administrative Information
Site Security Management
Contact Persons
Risk Assessments
Cargo Crime Intelligence
Applicant and Employee Screening
Perimeter Security
Physical Security
Access Control
Key Control
Closed Circuit Television
Lighting
Alarms (Intrusion Detection Systems)
High-Value Cage
Security Officers
Trash Collection and Disposal
Shipping and Receiving
Trailer Storage/Yard Security
Maintenance and Services
Key Points
14. In-Transit Security
Driver Controls
Transportation Provider Selection
Background Investigations
Security Awareness Training
Preloaded and Staged Trailers
Routing
Trip Duration
Security Seals
Stopping Procedures
Overnight Stops/Drop Trailer
Transportation Provider Compliance
Supply Chain Security Company Selection
Physical Escorts
Electronic Escorts and Monitoring
In-Transit Security Hardware
Security Hardware Uses and Limitations
Key Points
15. Active Monitoring
Origin and Destination
Routing
Administrative Processes
Geofences and Georoutes
Beyond Location Tracking
Immediate Notification of Route Deviation or Theft
Recovery Process
Impact on Driver Behavior
Key Points
16. Air Cargo Security
Cargo Theft and the Air Industry
Government Regulation and Air Cargo
Security Considerations and the Air Industry
Key Points
17. Rail and Pipeline Security
Cargo Theft and the Rail System
Product Targeting
Hot Spots
Security Considerations and the Rail Industry
Pipeline Security
Theft and the Pipeline System
Key Points
18. Cargo Theft Task Forces and Organizations
Miami-Dade Tactical Operations Multi-Agency Cargo Anti-Theft Squad
California Cargo Theft Task Forces
New Jersey State Police
Memphis TAMCATs
Midwest Cargo Theft Unit
Georgia Bureau of Investigations
Technology Asset Protection Association
Nation Cargo Theft Task Force
Pharmaceutical Cargo Security Coalition
CargoNet
Supply Chain–Information Sharing and Analysis Center
Transportation Security Councils
Key Points
19. Beyond Security
Operational Efficiencies
Key Points
Resources
Glossary
FreightWatch International 2011 U.S. Cargo Theft Report
Introduction
Summary
Major Trends
By State
By Value
By Date
By Product Type
By Theft Type and Location
FreightWatch International Global Threat Assessment
Global Cargo Theft Risk
About FreightWatch
North America
Europe
Africa
Asia
Index
About the Author
Dan Burges
Affiliations and Expertise
CPP, Senior Director, Intelligence at FreightWatch International, a global supply chain security and consulting firm.
Reviews
"…this book does a good job of describing the multitude of cargo theft challenges that security professionals face today…It is recommended reading for anyone who is involved in any aspect of supply chain security." --Security Management, June 2013
"Although the book has a decent stab at the subject on a global scale, it has an American centre of gravity describing the weave of theft across the union and the centres of conurbation. It ranges across the modes of transport, very properly remembering to include pipelines in its review. You could easily use this book as a course book for aspiring security professionals. Any underwriter of transport shipping and cargo links should take the time to order and read this book. The commonsense chapters on security precautions and risk management are it seems always sorely needed in the insurance industry. Reading the later chapters we are reminded how information on this form of crime has at least in part been freed up by the internet age and by specialist organisations who keep an idea on this form of economic activity… The book is well bound and printed and redolent of a sober American course book. The author's writing style seems to have been honed by his exposure to favoured techniques taught in the military. He tells you what he will say, says it and then summarises each laconic chapter. This is the book of a practical specialist rather than an academic one. It deserves to be on the shelves of people everywhere who are paid to care for cargo and to shield their goods from the depredations of criminals and to shelter their business results from parasitic losses." --Maritime Advocate Online, August 2012
"This work details the threat that cargo theft poses to the national economy, examines the impact of cargo theft on individual supply chain stakeholders, from manufacturers all the way to consumers, and provides a methodology for establishing supply chain security and loss prevention programs. The first part of the book explains basics of cargo theft in the 21st century, giving background on organized criminal groups and the black market, with separate chapters on high tech and pharmaceuticals. Part 2 describes methods for determining risk and outlines the roles and responsibilities of professionals in corporate security, insurance companies, third-party security providers, and law enforcement. This section also covers physical security, in-transit security, active monitoring, and issues in air, rail, and pipeline security. There is also an overview of cargo theft task forces and organizations. The book's reader-friendly layout offers many subheadings, bullet points, and chapter key points. Burges is a consultant in supply chain intelligence and risk analysis. Academic Press is an imprint of Elsevier." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012