Cargo Handling and the Modern Port covers various concerns in the handling of goods in a contemporary port. The book also details the functions of ports, along with the impact of the silent revolutions that took place in the major ports around the world. The text first covers the port itself, such as its functions, the types of port managements, and administration. Next, the book discusses the basics of operating a port, and then proceeds to tackling port labor. Chapter 4 details the various changes that took place in the major ports throughout the world after 1945. The next series of chapters deals with various concerns in cargo, such as unit load, containers, and bulk cargos. The last chapter of the text discusses the ports of the future. The book will be of great use to individuals involved in logistics, forwarding, and ship transportation industries.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Introduction

1. The Port

The Function of a Port

The World's Deep Sea Trade

The Urgent Need for a Quick Turnround

The Administration of Ports

Types of Port Management

Advantages of Various Types

Divided Responsibility within Ports

Other Duties of a Port Authority

Facilities that Traders Expect to Find

2. The Basic Operations of a Port

The Movement of the Ship to Her Berth

Facilities for Loading and Discharging Ships

Berth Design, Different Conceptions

Quay Cranes versus Ships' Gear

An Alternative to the Quay Crane

Overside Discharge

The Size of Craft

The Landing of General Cargo

The Handling of Export Cargo

The Tallying of Cargo

Physical Causes That Hinder Turnround

Some Minor Problems Slowing Turnround

Documentation

Marking of Cargo

Advance Information

3. Port Labor

Introduction to Port Labor

Conditions of Port Labor

Dependence of the Ports on Arrival of Ships

Demand for Dock Labor

Overtime Working

Conditions of Pay

West Coast Agreement

The Board's Fall Back Scheme

Specialist Grades within the Scheme

Safety in Port Work

Present Moves for Improving Conditions

Overtime

Shift Working in Ports

Training of Workers and Staff

4. Changes Since 1945

Problems of Reconstruction

Mechanization Applied to Port Work

The Functions of the New Machines

Taking the Machine to the Job

The Test That Mechanical Equipment Has to Pass

Cost of Operating Forklift Trucks — An Example

Striking Exports Mechanically

Safe Working

Effects of Mechanization Already Revealed

Effects of Mechanization on Dock Sheds

How Permanent are Present Designs?

Other Changes Affecting Cargo Handling

5. The Unit Load

Changes in Cargo Unit Design

Successful Experiments in Pallet Cargoes

Maintenance of Pallets

Extended Use of Pallets

Larger Units of Sawn Softwood

Shipment of Apples in Large Bins

Unitizing Export Cargo

6. Containers

Conditions Favorable to Container Traffic

Different Types of Containers

The Impact of Containers on Transportation — The Shipper

The Consolidated Terminal and the Shipper

Impact of the Container on Ports

The Ideal Berth Layout for the Container Ship

The Mechanical Requirements of a Container Berth

Types of Container Ship

The Receiver of the Container

Some General Problems of Containers

7. Bulk Cargoes

Bulk Cargo Ship Tonnage

Types of Bulk Cargoes — Oils

Ores

Coal

Sugar

Bulk Grain

Sulphur

Sundry Bulk Cargoes

The Advantages of Bulk Handling

Physical Requirements at a Bulk Port

Development of Italian Shipments of Bulk Ore

8. The Port of the Future

The Rochdale Committee

The Port of the Future

Preparing for the Port of the Future

The Two Schools of Thought

Brief Review of Present Port Developments

The Shape the Port of the Future will take

Minor Alterations in Cargo Ship Design

Shed Designs

Conclusion

Appendix A

Appendix B

Maintenance of Mechanical Equipment

Appendix C

Marking of General Cargo

Appendix D

References

Index

