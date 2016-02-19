Cargo Handling and the Modern Port
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library of Science Technology Engineering and Liberal Studies
Description
Cargo Handling and the Modern Port covers various concerns in the handling of goods in a contemporary port. The book also details the functions of ports, along with the impact of the silent revolutions that took place in the major ports around the world. The text first covers the port itself, such as its functions, the types of port managements, and administration. Next, the book discusses the basics of operating a port, and then proceeds to tackling port labor. Chapter 4 details the various changes that took place in the major ports throughout the world after 1945. The next series of chapters deals with various concerns in cargo, such as unit load, containers, and bulk cargos. The last chapter of the text discusses the ports of the future. The book will be of great use to individuals involved in logistics, forwarding, and ship transportation industries.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
1. The Port
The Function of a Port
The World's Deep Sea Trade
The Urgent Need for a Quick Turnround
The Administration of Ports
Types of Port Management
Advantages of Various Types
Divided Responsibility within Ports
Other Duties of a Port Authority
Facilities that Traders Expect to Find
2. The Basic Operations of a Port
The Movement of the Ship to Her Berth
Facilities for Loading and Discharging Ships
Berth Design, Different Conceptions
Quay Cranes versus Ships' Gear
An Alternative to the Quay Crane
Overside Discharge
The Size of Craft
The Landing of General Cargo
The Handling of Export Cargo
The Tallying of Cargo
Physical Causes That Hinder Turnround
Some Minor Problems Slowing Turnround
Documentation
Marking of Cargo
Advance Information
3. Port Labor
Introduction to Port Labor
Conditions of Port Labor
Dependence of the Ports on Arrival of Ships
Demand for Dock Labor
Overtime Working
Conditions of Pay
West Coast Agreement
The Board's Fall Back Scheme
Specialist Grades within the Scheme
Safety in Port Work
Present Moves for Improving Conditions
Overtime
Shift Working in Ports
Training of Workers and Staff
4. Changes Since 1945
Problems of Reconstruction
Mechanization Applied to Port Work
The Functions of the New Machines
Taking the Machine to the Job
The Test That Mechanical Equipment Has to Pass
Cost of Operating Forklift Trucks — An Example
Striking Exports Mechanically
Safe Working
Effects of Mechanization Already Revealed
Effects of Mechanization on Dock Sheds
How Permanent are Present Designs?
Other Changes Affecting Cargo Handling
5. The Unit Load
Changes in Cargo Unit Design
Successful Experiments in Pallet Cargoes
Maintenance of Pallets
Extended Use of Pallets
Larger Units of Sawn Softwood
Shipment of Apples in Large Bins
Unitizing Export Cargo
6. Containers
Conditions Favorable to Container Traffic
Different Types of Containers
The Impact of Containers on Transportation — The Shipper
The Consolidated Terminal and the Shipper
Impact of the Container on Ports
The Ideal Berth Layout for the Container Ship
The Mechanical Requirements of a Container Berth
Types of Container Ship
The Receiver of the Container
Some General Problems of Containers
7. Bulk Cargoes
Bulk Cargo Ship Tonnage
Types of Bulk Cargoes — Oils
Ores
Coal
Sugar
Bulk Grain
Sulphur
Sundry Bulk Cargoes
The Advantages of Bulk Handling
Physical Requirements at a Bulk Port
Development of Italian Shipments of Bulk Ore
8. The Port of the Future
The Rochdale Committee
The Port of the Future
Preparing for the Port of the Future
The Two Schools of Thought
Brief Review of Present Port Developments
The Shape the Port of the Future will take
Minor Alterations in Cargo Ship Design
Shed Designs
Conclusion
Appendix A
Appendix B
Maintenance of Mechanical Equipment
Appendix C
Marking of General Cargo
Appendix D
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483180861