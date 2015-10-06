Career Development for Health Professionals
4th Edition
Success in School & on the Job
Description
Master the skills you need to succeed in the classroom and as a health care professional! Filled with tips and strategies, Career Development for Health Professionals, 4th Edition provides the skills required to achieve four important goals: 1) complete your educational program, 2) think like a health care professional, 3) find the right jobs, and 4) attain long-term career success. This edition includes a new chapter on professionalism and online activities challenging you to apply what you’ve learned. Written by respected educator Lee Haroun, this practical resource helps you maximize your potential and grow into a competent, caring, well-rounded member of the health care team.
Key Features
- Self-paced format with interactive exercises, stop-and-think review, and end-of-chapter quizzes allows you to work through the text independently.
- Conversational, easy-to-read style helps you understand concepts and skills by delivering information in small, easily absorbed chunks.
- Chapter objectives and key terms at the beginning of each chapter preview the material to be learned while reading the chapter.
- UPDATED on-the-job strategies and Success Tips focus on professional certification exams, the use of social media, general job requirements, online classroom learning, employment laws, and necessary skills and National Health Care Skill Standards.
- Prescriptions for Success and Resume Building Blocks emphasize the importance of a resume and how it is a ‘work in progress’ from the first day of a student’s education.Prescription for Success exercises let you apply what you’ve learned to on-the-job situations.
- Useful Spanish Phrases appendix provides a quick reference for translations that will prove valuable in today’s workplace.
- Student resources on the Evolve companion website include activities providing a chance to use critical thinking skills and apply content to health care jobs.
Table of Contents
- Your Career Starts Now
2. Your Resume Starts Now
3. Developing Your Personal Skills
4. Strategies for Adult Students
5. Strategies for English-as-a-Second Language Students
6. Strategies for Students with Learning Disabilities
7. Developing Your Paper Skills I: Intake of Information
8. Developing Your Paper Skills II: Output of Information
9. Developing Your Practical Skills
10. Developing Your People Skills
11. Becoming a Professional NEW!
12. Beginning the Job Search
13. Finalizing Your Employment Presentation Materials
14. The Interview
15. After the Interview
16. Success on the Job
17. Navigating Your Career
Appendix A: Professional Organizations for Health Care Occupations
Appendix B: Useful Spanish Phrases
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 6th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323311335
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323311298
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323311267
About the Author
Lee Haroun
Affiliations and Expertise
Former director of Maric College and Regional director of Education for Quest Education Corporation