Care of the Patient with Hepatitis C Virus Infection, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455748990, 9781455747191

Care of the Patient with Hepatitis C Virus Infection, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, Volume 26-4

1st Edition

Authors: Barbara McGovern
eBook ISBN: 9781455747191
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748990
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

Hepatitis C infection can be an acute or chronic illness and is the most common cause of liver disease in the US. It often goes undiagnosed until significant organ damage has occurred. This issue of the ID Clinics discusses the staging of liver disease, treatments for those newly diagnosed, and those who are dealing with chronic illness, along with managing drug therapy and virus resistance.

Details

About the Authors

Barbara McGovern Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Infectious Disease, Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts

