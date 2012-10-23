Care of the Patient with Hepatitis C Virus Infection, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, Volume 26-4
1st Edition
Authors: Barbara McGovern
eBook ISBN: 9781455747191
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748990
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
Hepatitis C infection can be an acute or chronic illness and is the most common cause of liver disease in the US. It often goes undiagnosed until significant organ damage has occurred. This issue of the ID Clinics discusses the staging of liver disease, treatments for those newly diagnosed, and those who are dealing with chronic illness, along with managing drug therapy and virus resistance.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 23rd October 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747191
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455748990
About the Authors
Barbara McGovern Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Infectious Disease, Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.