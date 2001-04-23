Care of the High-Risk Neonate
5th Edition
Description
The fifth edition of this popular reference provides a sound physiological basis for current neonatal care. Expert contributors and a comprehensive question/answer section make it a standard in the field.
Table of Contents
- Antenatal and Intrapartum Care of the High-Risk Infant
2. Resuscitation of the Newborn Infant
3. Recognition, Stabilization and Transport of the High-Risk Newborn
4. Classification and Physical Examination of the Newborn Infant
5. The Physical Environment
6. Nutrition and Selected Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Part I. Nutrition for the High-Risk Infant
Part II. Selected Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Part III. Necrotizing Enterocolitis
7. Care of the Parents
8. Nursing Practice in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
9. Respiratory Problems
10. Assisted Ventilation
11. Problems in Metabolic Adaptation: Glucose, Calcium and Magnesium
12. Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia
13. Neonatal Infections
14. The Heart
15. The Kidney
16. Hematologic Problems
17. Brain Disorders of the Fetus and Neonate
18. The Outcome of Neonatal Intensive Care
19. Ethical Issues in the Perinatal Period
Appendices:
A-1 Drugs Used for Emergency and Cardiac Indications in Newborns
A-2 Drug Dosing Table
B-1 Drug Compatibility
C-1 Blood Chemistry Values in Premature Infants During the First 7 Weeks of Life (Birth Weight 1500-1750 g)
C-2 Other Serum Values
C-3A Plasma-Serum Amino Acids in Premature and Term Newborns (mmol/L)
C-3B Reference Serum Amino Acid Concentrations That Have Been Proposed as Standards for Neonates (mmol/L)
C-4 Normal Hematologic Values
C-5 Hematologic Values in the First Weeks of Life Related to Gestational Maturity
C-6 White Cell and Differential Counts in Premature Infants
C-7 Leukocyte Values and Neutrophil Counts in Term and Premature Infants
D-1 Urine Amino Acids in Normal Newborns (mmol/day)
E-1 Siggaard-Anderson Alignment Nomogram
F-1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Findings in Term and Premature Infants
F-2 Comparison of WBC Counts in Neonates With and Without Meningitis
G-1 Fetal Growth Curves for Trimmed and Raw Data
G-2 Fetal Growth by Selected References
G-3 Smoothed Percentiles of Birth Weight (g) for Gestational Age: US 1991 Single Live Births to Resident Mothers
G-4 Growth Record for Infants
G-5 Head Circumference
G-6 Intrauterine Growth Curves
G-7 Low-Birth-Weight Infants Daily Growth-Weight
G-8 Low-Birth-Weight Infants Weekly Growth-Head Circumference
G-9 Low-Birth-Weight Infant Growth Curves, With and Without Major Morbidities
G-10 The Time of First Void and Stool
G-11 Mean Arterial Blood Pressure by Birth Weight
G-12 Blood Pressure by Age and Gestational Age
G-13 Blood Pressure by Age
H-1 Percent Mortality and Major Morbidity by Birth Weight
H-2 Mortality Risk by Birth Weight and Gestational Age
I-1 Equipment Found on the Umbilical Catheterization Tray, University Hospitals, Cleveland, Ohio
I-2 Umbilical Vessel Catheterization
J-1 Conversion of Pounds and Ounces to Grams
J-2 Conversion Table to Standard International (SI) Units
J-3 Conversion Tables
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2001
- Published:
- 23rd April 2001
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721677293
About the Author
Avroy Fanaroff
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Pediatrics and Reproductive Biology, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine; Emeritus Eliza Henry Barnes Chair in Neonatology, Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio
Marshall Klaus
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor of Pediatrics, University of California at San Francisco, San Francisco, CA
