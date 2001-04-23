Care of the High-Risk Neonate - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780721677293

Care of the High-Risk Neonate

5th Edition

Authors: Avroy Fanaroff Marshall Klaus Avroy Fanaroff
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721677293
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd April 2001
Page Count: 624
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The fifth edition of this popular reference provides a sound physiological basis for current neonatal care. Expert contributors and a comprehensive question/answer section make it a standard in the field.

Table of Contents

  1. Antenatal and Intrapartum Care of the High-Risk Infant
    2. Resuscitation of the Newborn Infant
    3. Recognition, Stabilization and Transport of the High-Risk Newborn
    4. Classification and Physical Examination of the Newborn Infant
    5. The Physical Environment
    6. Nutrition and Selected Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract
    Part I. Nutrition for the High-Risk Infant
    Part II. Selected Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract
    Part III. Necrotizing Enterocolitis
    7. Care of the Parents
    8. Nursing Practice in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
    9. Respiratory Problems
    10. Assisted Ventilation
    11. Problems in Metabolic Adaptation: Glucose, Calcium and Magnesium
    12. Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia
    13. Neonatal Infections
    14. The Heart
    15. The Kidney
    16. Hematologic Problems
    17. Brain Disorders of the Fetus and Neonate
    18. The Outcome of Neonatal Intensive Care
    19. Ethical Issues in the Perinatal Period

    Appendices:
    A-1 Drugs Used for Emergency and Cardiac Indications in Newborns
    A-2 Drug Dosing Table
    B-1 Drug Compatibility
    C-1 Blood Chemistry Values in Premature Infants During the First 7 Weeks of Life (Birth Weight 1500-1750 g)
    C-2 Other Serum Values
    C-3A Plasma-Serum Amino Acids in Premature and Term Newborns (mmol/L)
    C-3B Reference Serum Amino Acid Concentrations That Have Been Proposed as Standards for Neonates (mmol/L)
    C-4 Normal Hematologic Values
    C-5 Hematologic Values in the First Weeks of Life Related to Gestational Maturity
    C-6 White Cell and Differential Counts in Premature Infants
    C-7 Leukocyte Values and Neutrophil Counts in Term and Premature Infants
    D-1 Urine Amino Acids in Normal Newborns (mmol/day)
    E-1 Siggaard-Anderson Alignment Nomogram
    F-1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Findings in Term and Premature Infants
    F-2 Comparison of WBC Counts in Neonates With and Without Meningitis
    G-1 Fetal Growth Curves for Trimmed and Raw Data
    G-2 Fetal Growth by Selected References
    G-3 Smoothed Percentiles of Birth Weight (g) for Gestational Age: US 1991 Single Live Births to Resident Mothers
    G-4 Growth Record for Infants
    G-5 Head Circumference
    G-6 Intrauterine Growth Curves
    G-7 Low-Birth-Weight Infants Daily Growth-Weight
    G-8 Low-Birth-Weight Infants Weekly Growth-Head Circumference
    G-9 Low-Birth-Weight Infant Growth Curves, With and Without Major Morbidities
    G-10 The Time of First Void and Stool
    G-11 Mean Arterial Blood Pressure by Birth Weight
    G-12 Blood Pressure by Age and Gestational Age
    G-13 Blood Pressure by Age
    H-1 Percent Mortality and Major Morbidity by Birth Weight
    H-2 Mortality Risk by Birth Weight and Gestational Age
    I-1 Equipment Found on the Umbilical Catheterization Tray, University Hospitals, Cleveland, Ohio
    I-2 Umbilical Vessel Catheterization
    J-1 Conversion of Pounds and Ounces to Grams
    J-2 Conversion Table to Standard International (SI) Units
    J-3 Conversion Tables

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9780721677293

About the Author

Avroy Fanaroff

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Pediatrics and Reproductive Biology, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine; Emeritus Eliza Henry Barnes Chair in Neonatology, Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio

Marshall Klaus

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor of Pediatrics, University of California at San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Avroy Fanaroff

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Pediatrics and Reproductive Biology, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine; Emeritus Eliza Henry Barnes Chair in Neonatology, Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.