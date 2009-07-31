Care of the Cirrhotic Patient, An Issue of Medical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712407

Care of the Cirrhotic Patient, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 93-4

1st Edition

Authors: David Sass
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712407
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st July 2009
Description

This issue of the Medical Clinics of North America brings the practicing clinician up to date on best practices of caring for the cirrhotic patient. Topics covered include diagnosis and epidemiology of cirrhosis; ascites: diagnosis and management; encephalopathy: pathophysiology and emerging therapies; portal hypertensive bleeding; renal failure: differential diagnosis and management; pulmonary complications; hepatocellular carcinoma: current state of treatment; preventative health issues; pre-operative risk assessment; and liver transplantation: from Child’s to MELD.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437712407

About the Authors

David Sass Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Jefferson University

