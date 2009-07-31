Care of the Cirrhotic Patient, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 93-4
1st Edition
Authors: David Sass
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712407
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st July 2009
Description
This issue of the Medical Clinics of North America brings the practicing clinician up to date on best practices of caring for the cirrhotic patient. Topics covered include diagnosis and epidemiology of cirrhosis; ascites: diagnosis and management; encephalopathy: pathophysiology and emerging therapies; portal hypertensive bleeding; renal failure: differential diagnosis and management; pulmonary complications; hepatocellular carcinoma: current state of treatment; preventative health issues; pre-operative risk assessment; and liver transplantation: from Child’s to MELD.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 31st July 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437712407
About the Authors
David Sass Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Jefferson University
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.