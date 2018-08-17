Care for the Older Adult in the Emergency Department, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 34-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Improving the Emergency Department Care of Older Adults in North America
Introduction
An Approach to the Older Patient in the Emergency Department
Ten Best Practices for the Older Patient in the Emergency Department
Delirium and Dementia
Older Adult Falls in Emergency Medicine—A Sentinel Event
Older Adults in the Emergency Department with Frailty
Communication Strategies for Better Care of Older Individuals in the Emergency Department
Systems-Based Practice to Improve Care Within and Beyond the Emergency Department
Common Medication Management Approaches for Older Adults in the Emergency Department
Identifying and Initiating Intervention for Elder Abuse and Neglect in the Emergency Department
Care of Geriatric Patients with Advanced Illnesses and End-of-Life Needs in the Emergency Department
Behavioral Health Needs of Older Adults in the Emergency Department
Older Adult Emergency Department Pain Management Strategies
Description
This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, guest edited by Drs. Michael Malone and Kevin Biese, is devoted to Care for the Older Adult in the Emergency Department. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Approach to the Older Patient in the Emergency Department; Ten Best Practices for Older Adults in the Emergency Department; Delirium and Dementia; Falls and Geriatric Trauma; Older Adults in the Emergency Department with Frailty; Communication Strategies to Better Care for Older Individuals in the Emergency Department; Systems-based Practice to Improve Care Within and Beyond the Emergency Department; Common Medication Management Approaches for Older Adults in the Emergency Department; Elder Abuse and Neglect; Care of those with end-of-life needs / Advanced illnesses in the Emergency Department; Behavioral Health Needs of Older Adults in the Emergency Department; and Pain Management Strategies for Older Adults.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 17th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323610872
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323610865
About the Authors
Michael Malone Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine & Public Health; Section Head, Department of Geriatrics & Medical Director & Fellowship Director, Aurora Geriatrics Institute; Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Medical Director Aurora Senior Services, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Kevin Biese Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor, Internal Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Co-Director of the Division of Geriatric Emergency Medicine, University of North Carolina Department of Emergency Medicine, Chapel Hill North Carolina