Care for the Older Adult in the Emergency Department, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323610865, 9780323610872

Care for the Older Adult in the Emergency Department, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 34-3

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Malone Kevin Biese
eBook ISBN: 9780323610872
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323610865
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th August 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Improving the Emergency Department Care of Older Adults in North America

Introduction

An Approach to the Older Patient in the Emergency Department

Ten Best Practices for the Older Patient in the Emergency Department

Delirium and Dementia

Older Adult Falls in Emergency Medicine—A Sentinel Event

Older Adults in the Emergency Department with Frailty

Communication Strategies for Better Care of Older Individuals in the Emergency Department

Systems-Based Practice to Improve Care Within and Beyond the Emergency Department

Common Medication Management Approaches for Older Adults in the Emergency Department

Identifying and Initiating Intervention for Elder Abuse and Neglect in the Emergency Department

Care of Geriatric Patients with Advanced Illnesses and End-of-Life Needs in the Emergency Department

Behavioral Health Needs of Older Adults in the Emergency Department

Older Adult Emergency Department Pain Management Strategies

Description

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, guest edited by Drs. Michael Malone and Kevin Biese, is devoted to Care for the Older Adult in the Emergency Department. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Approach to the Older Patient in the Emergency Department; Ten Best Practices for Older Adults in the Emergency Department; Delirium and Dementia; Falls and Geriatric Trauma; Older Adults in the Emergency Department with Frailty; Communication Strategies to Better Care for Older Individuals in the Emergency Department; Systems-based Practice to Improve Care Within and Beyond the Emergency Department; Common Medication Management Approaches for Older Adults in the Emergency Department; Elder Abuse and Neglect; Care of those with end-of-life needs / Advanced illnesses in the Emergency Department; Behavioral Health Needs of Older Adults in the Emergency Department; and Pain Management Strategies for Older Adults.

About the Authors

Michael Malone Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine & Public Health; Section Head, Department of Geriatrics & Medical Director & Fellowship Director, Aurora Geriatrics Institute; Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Medical Director Aurora Senior Services, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Kevin Biese Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor, Internal Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Co-Director of the Division of Geriatric Emergency Medicine, University of North Carolina Department of Emergency Medicine, Chapel Hill North Carolina

