Cardiovascular Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323297004, 9780323296991

Cardiovascular Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 40-1

1st Edition

Authors: Richard D Brasington
eBook ISBN: 9780323296991
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323297004
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2013
Description

Chronic joint pain is often associated with rheumatic diseases, but rheumatic diseases can also cause damage to vital organs including the heart. This articles in this issue will cover cardiac involvement in a variety of rheumatic diseases with discussions abotu clinical presentations and mechanistic aspects.

Details

About the Authors

Richard D Brasington Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine Washington University, St Louis

