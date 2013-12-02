Cardiovascular Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 40-1
1st Edition
Authors: Richard D Brasington
eBook ISBN: 9780323296991
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323297004
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2013
Description
Chronic joint pain is often associated with rheumatic diseases, but rheumatic diseases can also cause damage to vital organs including the heart. This articles in this issue will cover cardiac involvement in a variety of rheumatic diseases with discussions abotu clinical presentations and mechanistic aspects.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 2nd December 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323296991
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323297004
About the Authors
Richard D Brasington Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine Washington University, St Louis
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.