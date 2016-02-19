Cardiovascular Review 1983 is an attempt to assimilate most of the clinically germane English-speaking cardiologie literature in as concise and timely a format as possible. Thus, this textual compendium of individual reports represents as current a summary of cardiologic thinking as the publishing process will allow. With 1625 references having been added to the 1982 edition, bringing the total to almost 7000, the Review constitutes not only as ready and comprehensive an updated reference as is probably available, but also a bibliographic resource. The table of contents has been constructed to reflect the order in which the preponderance of cardiologic literature appears. Thus, ischemic heart disease, valvular heart disease, arrhythmias, and conduction defects have been assigned a high priority reflected by their location in the first few sections of this book. Thereafter, topics ranging from acromegaly to tumors of the heart have been addressed in alphabetical order.

Preface to Fourth (1983) Edition

Preface to First (1979) Edition

Preface to Second (1980) Edition

Preface to Third (1982) Edition

Ischemic Heart Disease

I. Natural History

Angina

Myocardial Infarction

Aneurysm

The Changing Mortality of Coronary Heart Disease

Progression of Coronary Atherosclerosis

Regression

II. Epidemiology and Risk Factors

Age, Sex, and Genetics

Alcohol

Blood Pressure

Coffee

Contraceptives and Endogenous Endocrine Influences

Diabetes Mellitus

Hematocrit

Lipids

Obesity

Physical Fitness

Psychosocial Risks

Radiation

Retiring

Risk Intervention

Smoking

Trace Metals and Minerals (including Water Hardness)

Uric Acid

III. Clinical Aspects of Ischemic Heart Disease

Angina

Arrhythmias and Conduction Defects

Asymptomatic or Unrecognized Ischemia and Myocardial Infarction

Bezold-Jarisch Reflex

Diabetes

Extension vs Expansion of Myocardial Infarction

Fever

Heart Size

Hypertension

Hyperventilation

Hypoxemia

Humoral Control

Ischemic Cardiomyopathy

Left Main Coronary (LMC) Disease and "Left Main Equivalent" (LME)

Pericarditis

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Prehospital Course

Premonitory Symptoms (Prodrome) of an Acute Coronary Event

Prognosis and Survival

Pulmonary Edema

Pulmonary Function

Pulse

Renal Disease

Retinal Changes as an Indicator of Coronary Heart Disease

Rupture

Sex

Shock

Site of Infarction and Its Significance

Sudden Death and Prehospital Cardiac Arrest

Thromboembolism

Valsalva Maneuver

Ventricular Aneurysm and Thrombosis

Young People with Coronary Heart Disease

IV. Pathogenesis, Pathophysiology, and Pathology

Alcohol

Anomalies of Coronary Arteries

Aortic Regurgitation

Arteriovenous Fistula

Atherogenesis

Atrial Involvement

Collaterals

Complement

Coxsackie Virus

Drugs and Coronary Heart Disease

Metabolism of Ischemia

Myocardial Bridging

Myocardial Oxygen Supply and Demand

Nephrotic Syndrome

Pathologic Anatomy and Its Significance

Physiology of Coronary Heart Disease (Hemodynamics)

Radiation

Thromboembolism, Platelets, Prostaglandins, and Vasospastics Mechanisms

Ventricular Function

V. Diagnosis

History

Physical Examination

Bayes' Theorem. The Effect of Pretest Likelihood of Disease on the Utility of Diagnostic Tests

The Electrocardiogram at Rest

Ambulatory Monitoring (Dynamic Electrocardiogram; DCG)

Transtelephonic Monitoring

Exercise (Stress) Electrocardiography

The Chemistry of Ischemia

Scintigraphy (Radioisotopic Imaging)

Echocardiography

Fluoroscopy

Systolic Time Intervals

Sizing of Infarction

Cardiac Catheterization (Hemodynamic, Cardiodynamic, and Coronary Arteriographic Studies)

VI. Therapy

Changing Patterns of Therapy

Medical Management

Special Therapeutic Situations

Surgery

Valvular Heart Disease

I. Etiology and Incidence

II. Clinical

Aortic Stenosis (AS)

Aortic Regurgitation (AR)

Mitral Stenosis (MS)

Mitral Regurgitation (MR)

Mitral Annular Calcification

Mitral Valve Prolapse (MVP; Click Syndrome)

Tricuspid Valve Prolapse (Multiple Floppy Valves)

Tricuspid Stenosis (TS) and Regurgitation (TR)

Embolic Complications

The Myocardial Impairment and Hypertrophy of Valvular Disease

Diagnosis

Prognosis

III. Therapy of Valvular Heart Disease

Medical

Pacing

Surgery

Arrhythmias and Conduction Defects

I. Cardiac Rhythm in Healthy Populations

II. Supraventricular Arrhythmias

Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT)

Atrial Flutter

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Atrial Dissociation

Atrial Asystole

Chaotic Atrial Mechanisms

Junctional Mechanisms

Hemodynamics of Atrioventricular Dissociation

III. Ventricular Arrhythmias

Etiology and Mechanisms

Risk and Natural History

Site, Significance, and Prognosis

Associate Conduction Defects

Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)

Ventricular Fibrillation (VF)

IV. Diagnosis

Electrocardiogram

Ambulatory Recordings

Exercise Testing

Electrophysiology Studies

Echocardiogram

V. Long Q-T Syndromes (LQTS) and Torsade de Pointes

Criteria

Etiology and Pathophysiology

Clinical

Pathology

Treatment

Results and Prognosis

VI. Conduction

Classification

Atrial

Atrioventricular Block (AVB)

His-Purkinje Conduction, Bundle Branch, and Fascicular Block

Accelerated Conduction [Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW), Lown-Ganong-Levine (LGL), and Concealed Accessory Pathways]

Conduction as Affected by Electrolytes

VII. Sick Sinus Syndrome (including Carotid Sinus Syncope)

Etiology and Pathology

Clinical Characteristics

Associated Arrhythmias and Conduction Defects

Drug Effects

Diagnosis

Risk and Prognosis

VIII. Treatment of Arrhythmias and Conduction Defects

Indications for Treatment

General Principles

Results of Treatment

Antiarrhythmic Agents

Pacemaker Therapy

Neuromechanical Maneuvers

Atrial Ventricular Ablation by Catheter Techniques

Surgery

Acromegaly

Aging

Alcohol

Amyloidosis

Anemia (including Sickle Cell Anemia)

Aneurysms and Dissections of Great Vessels

Anorexia Nervosa

Arteritis

Athletic Heart

Bartter's Syndrome

Behcet's Syndrome

Carcinoid

Cardiomyopathy

I. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

Etiology

Pathology

Ventricular Function and Hemodynamics

Mechanism of Obstruction

Cavity Obliteration

Mechanism of Systolic Anterior Mitral Motion (SAM) and Mitral Prolapse

Apical Hypertrophy

Symptoms and Clinical Course

Arrhythmias and Conduction Defects

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in Childhood

Natural History, Prognosis, and Sudden Death

Coronary Artery Disease and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Other Associated Cardiac Diseases

Endocarditis

Diagnosis

Treatment

II. Congestive (Dilated) Cardiomyopathy

Etiology

Prevalence and Prognosis

Clinical Aspects

Electrophysiology

Treatment

III. Restrictive Cardiomyopathy

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Chemotherapy

Cirrhosis

Congenital Heart Disease in the Adult

Congestive Heart Failure and Pulmonary Edema

I. Pathogenesis and Pathophysiology

II. Positive Inotropic Agents

Digitalis

Other Positive Inotropic Agents

II. Diuretics and Cathartics

Potassium-Wasting Diuretics

Potassium-Sparing Diuretics

Mode and Duration of Action

General Clinical Considerations

Side Effects

IV. Unloading Programs

Physiology of Unloading

Clinical Response

Precautions

Specific Agents

Comparative Effects of Vasodilators

V. Miscellaneous Agents

VI. Beta Blockers

VII. Calcium Inhibitors

Collagen and Connective Tissue Disease

I. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

II. Scleroderma

III. Periarteritis Nodosa

IV. Polymyositis

V. Ehlers - Danlos Syndrome

VI. Rheumatoid Arthritis

VII. Marfan Syndrome

VIII. Mucopolycaccharidoses

Electrocardiography

I. P Wave

II. The QRS Interval

R Wave Progression

Hemodialysis

Hypertrophy

Axis Shifts and Conduction Defects

Hemodynamic Correlates

III. The QT Interval

IV. The ST Segment

Injury Patterns

Early Repolarization Syndrome

The Juvenile Pattern

V. T Wave

VI. Voltage

VII. Osborne Wave

VIII. Vectorcardiogram

IX. Effects of Aging

Endocarditis

I. Bacterial

Clinical

Specific Risks

Bacteriology

Diagnosis

Prognosis

Special Therapeutic Considerations

Prophylaxis

II. Nonbacterial

Fungal Endocarditis

Parasitic Endocarditis

Rickettsial Endocarditis

Marantic (Nonbacterial) Endocarditis

Fabry's Disease (Angiokeratomea Corporis Diffusum Universale)

Heat Stroke

Hemochromatosis

Hypereosinophilic Syndromes

Hypertension

I. Prevalence and Significance

II. Etiologic Correlates

III. Hemodynamics and the Evolution of Hypertension

Earliest Derangements

Borderline and Labile Hypertension

Hyperkinetic Essential Hypertension

Hypertension in the Elderly

IV. The Humoral Aspects of Hypertension

Pathophysiology

Etiologic Endocrine Mechanisms

V. Neurovascular Sspects of Hypertension

Autonomic Manipulation

Baroreceptors

Vascular Reactivity

VI. Renal and Renovascular Mechanisms

VII. Volume Overload Hypertension

VIII. Miscellaneous Hypertensive Relationships

Alcohol

Contraceptives

Other Chemicals and Drugs

Diabetes

Diet, Salt, and Obesity

Gaisbock's Syndrome

Pediatrics

Pregnancy

Quadriplegia

Race

IX. Malignant (Accelerated) Hypertension

X. Anatomic and Clinical Consequences

Left Ventricle

Right Ventricle

XI. Measurement

XII. Prediction, Detection, and Diagnosis

XIII. Treatment

Indications and Special Therapeutic Considerations

Pharmacologic Therapy

Nonpharmacologic Therapy

Hypotension

Magnesium

Marfan's Syndrome

Marijuana

Mucocutaneous Lymph Node Syndrome (MCLS; Kawasaki's Disease)

Muscular Dystrophy

Myocarditis

Myxedema

Obesity

Pericardium

I. Function

II. Acute Pericarditis

Etiology

Diagnosis

III. Constrictive-Effusive Pericarditis

Etiology

Clinical Aspects and Diagnosis

IV. Pericardial Effusion and Tamponade

Clinical Aspects

Diagnosis

Treatment

Peripheral Vascular Disease

I. Arterial Disease

Etiology and Pathogenesis

Physical Diagnosis

Pharmacotheraphy

II. Venous Disease

Pregnancy

Pulmonary Disease

I. Alveolar Hypoventilation

Pathophysiology

Clinical Aspects

Treatment

II. Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD)

Natural History

Clinical

Ventricular Function

Hemodynamics

Heart Size

Adenoids

Arrhythmias

Electrocardiogram

Echocardiogram

Pulmonary Embolism

Therapeutic Considerations

III. Iatrogenic Lung Disease

IV. Noncardiac Pulmonary Edema

V. Pulmonary Hemorrhage

VI. Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

Pathophysiology

Adaptation to Oxygen

Diagnosis

Gastrointestinal Complications

Therapy

VII. Pleural Effusion

Pulmonary Vascular Disease

I. Pulmonary Embolism (PE) and Peripheral Venous Disease

Clinical Aspects

Diagnosis

Prognosis

Treatment

II. Pulmonary Hypertension

Classification

Etiology

Pathophysiology

Symptoms

Diagnosis

Prognosis

Therapy

Radiation

Rheumatic Fever

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Sarcoidosis

Sounds and Murmurs

Stroke

Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Thyroid

Time Intervals, Systolic and Diastolic

I. Systolic

Hemodynamic Correlation

Electrocardiographic Correlation

Clinical Correlation

II. Diastolic Time Intervals

Trauma

Tumors of the Heart

Supplements I-VIII

Abbreviations

Guide to Journal Abbreviations

Index

