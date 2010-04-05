Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance
2nd Edition
Description
Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance provides you with up-to-date clinical applications of cardiovascular MRI for the broad spectrum of cardiovascular diseases, including ischemic, myopathic, valvular, and congenital heart diseases, as well as great vessel and peripheral vascular disease. Editors Warren J. Manning and Dudley J. Pennell and their team of international contributors cover everything from basic MR physics to sequence design, flow quantification and spectroscopy to structural anatomy and pathology. Learn the appropriate role for CMR in a variety of clinical settings with reference to other modalities, practical limitations, and costs. With the latest information on contrast agents, MR angiography, MR spectroscopy, imaging protocols, and more, this book is essential for both the beginner and expert CMR practitioner.
Key Features
- Covers both the technical and clinical aspects of CMR to serve as a comprehensive reference.
- Demonstrates the full spectrum of the application of cardiac MR from ischemic heart disease to valvular, myopathic, pericardial, aortic, and congenital heart disease.
- Includes coverage of normal anatomy, orientation, and function to provide you with baseline values.
- Discusses advanced techniques, such as interventional MR, to include essential information relevant to the specialist.
- Features appendices with acronyms and CMR terminology used by equipment vendors that serve as an introduction to the field.
- Uses consistent terminology and abbreviations throughout the text for clarity and easy reference.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 5th April 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455706501
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443066863
About the Authors
Warren Manning Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Section Chief, Non-Invasive Cardiac Imaging, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Associate Professor of Medicine and Radiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
Dudley Pennell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cardiology, National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College; Clinical Director, CMR Unit, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK