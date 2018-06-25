Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323415613, 9780323497374

Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance

3rd Edition

A Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease

Authors: Warren Manning Dudley Pennell
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323415613
eBook ISBN: 9780323497374
eBook ISBN: 9780323529471
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th June 2018
Page Count: 640
Table of Contents

Section 1: Basic Principles of Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance

1. Basic Principles of Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance

2. Techniques for T1, T2, and ECV Mapping

3. Accelerated CMR Imaging Methods: Spiral, Radial, Parallel Imaging and Compressed Sensing

4. Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Contrast Agents

5. Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Theory

6. Myocardial Perfusion CMR: Advanced Techniques

7. Blood Flow Velocity Assessment

8. Use of Navigator Echoes in Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance and Factors Affecting their Implementation

9. Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Assessment of Myocardial Oxygenation

10. Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

11. Special Considerations for Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance: Safety, Electrocardiographic Setup, Monitoring, and Contraindications

12. Pacemaker and ICD Safety and Safe Scanning

13. Special Considerations: Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance in Infants and Children

14. Human Cardiac Magnetic Resonance at Ultrahigh Fields: Technical Innovations, Early Clinical Applications and Opportunities for Discoveries

15. Clinical CMR Imaging Techniques

16. Normal Cardiac Anatomy

Section 2: Ischemic Heart Disease

17. Assessment of Cardiac Function

18. Stress Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance--Wall Motion

19. Stress Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance: Clinical Myocardial Perfusion

20. Acute Myocardial Invarction: Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Detection and Characterization

21. Acute Myocardial Infarction: Ventricular Remodeling

22. Myocardial Viability

23. Myocardial Tagging and Left Ventricular Diastolic Function

24. Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Coronary Arteries--Technique

25. Coronary Artery Imaging: Clinical Results

26. Coronary Artery and Sinus Velocity and Flow

27. Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Imaging and Assessment of Flow

28. Atherosclerotic Plaque Imaging: Aorta and Carotid

29. Atherosclerotic Plaque Imaging: Coronaries

30. Assessment of the Biophysical Mechanical Properties of the Arterial Wall

Section 3: Right Ventricular and Congenital Heart Disease

31. Valvular Heart Disease

32. Role of CMR in Dilated Cardiomyopathy

33. T1 and T2 Mapping and ECV in Caridiomyopathy

34. Cardiac Iron Loading and Myocardial T2*

35. Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy

36. Myocarditis

37. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

38. Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Imaging in the Evaluation of Cardiac Transplantation

39. Cardiac and Paracardiac Masses

Section 4: RV and Congenital

40. Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Assessment of Right Ventricular Anatomy and Function

41. Simple and Complex Congenital Heart Disease: Infants and Children

42. Simple and Complex Congenital Heart Disease: Adults

Section 5: Vascular/Pericardium

43. Pulmonary Vein and Left Atrial Imaging

44. Thoracic Aortic Disease

45. Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Angiography: Carotids, Aorta, and Peripheral Vessels

46. Pulmonary Artery

47. Pericardium in Health and Disease

Section 6: Interventional--Economics

48. Interventional Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance

49. Pediatric Interventional Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance

Section 7: Economics and Guidelines

50. Cost-Effectiveness Analysis for Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Imaging

51. Cardiac PET/MR

52. Guidelines for CMR

53. Non-cardiac Pathology

Description

Written by an expert team of cardiologists, radiologists, and basic scientists, this third edition of Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance continues to bridge the divide among specialty areas in with cohesive presentation of this complex and fast-changing field. Offering comprehensive coverage of CMR and the latest cardiology applications, this practical reference enhances the understanding of cardiac physiology and the interpretation and diagnosis of cardiovascular disease. This is an ideal resource for cardiologists, cardiovascular and general radiologists, and anyone who needs up-to-date information on CMR’s uses, benefits, and limitations in cardiovascular care.

About the Authors

Warren Manning Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Section Chief, Non-Invasive Cardiac Imaging, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Associate Professor of Medicine and Radiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

Dudley Pennell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Cardiology, National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College; Clinical Director, CMR Unit, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK

