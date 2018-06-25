Written by an expert team of cardiologists, radiologists, and basic scientists, this third edition of Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance continues to bridge the divide among specialty areas in with cohesive presentation of this complex and fast-changing field. Offering comprehensive coverage of CMR and the latest cardiology applications, this practical reference enhances the understanding of cardiac physiology and the interpretation and diagnosis of cardiovascular disease. This is an ideal resource for cardiologists, cardiovascular and general radiologists, and anyone who needs up-to-date information on CMR’s uses, benefits, and limitations in cardiovascular care.