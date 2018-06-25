Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance
3rd Edition
A Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease
Table of Contents
Section 1: Basic Principles of Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance
1. Basic Principles of Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance
2. Techniques for T1, T2, and ECV Mapping
3. Accelerated CMR Imaging Methods: Spiral, Radial, Parallel Imaging and Compressed Sensing
4. Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Contrast Agents
5. Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Theory
6. Myocardial Perfusion CMR: Advanced Techniques
7. Blood Flow Velocity Assessment
8. Use of Navigator Echoes in Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance and Factors Affecting their Implementation
9. Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Assessment of Myocardial Oxygenation
10. Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
11. Special Considerations for Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance: Safety, Electrocardiographic Setup, Monitoring, and Contraindications
12. Pacemaker and ICD Safety and Safe Scanning
13. Special Considerations: Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance in Infants and Children
14. Human Cardiac Magnetic Resonance at Ultrahigh Fields: Technical Innovations, Early Clinical Applications and Opportunities for Discoveries
15. Clinical CMR Imaging Techniques
16. Normal Cardiac Anatomy
Section 2: Ischemic Heart Disease
17. Assessment of Cardiac Function
18. Stress Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance--Wall Motion
19. Stress Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance: Clinical Myocardial Perfusion
20. Acute Myocardial Invarction: Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Detection and Characterization
21. Acute Myocardial Infarction: Ventricular Remodeling
22. Myocardial Viability
23. Myocardial Tagging and Left Ventricular Diastolic Function
24. Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Coronary Arteries--Technique
25. Coronary Artery Imaging: Clinical Results
26. Coronary Artery and Sinus Velocity and Flow
27. Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Imaging and Assessment of Flow
28. Atherosclerotic Plaque Imaging: Aorta and Carotid
29. Atherosclerotic Plaque Imaging: Coronaries
30. Assessment of the Biophysical Mechanical Properties of the Arterial Wall
Section 3: Right Ventricular and Congenital Heart Disease
31. Valvular Heart Disease
32. Role of CMR in Dilated Cardiomyopathy
33. T1 and T2 Mapping and ECV in Caridiomyopathy
34. Cardiac Iron Loading and Myocardial T2*
35. Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy
36. Myocarditis
37. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
38. Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Imaging in the Evaluation of Cardiac Transplantation
39. Cardiac and Paracardiac Masses
Section 4: RV and Congenital
40. Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Assessment of Right Ventricular Anatomy and Function
41. Simple and Complex Congenital Heart Disease: Infants and Children
42. Simple and Complex Congenital Heart Disease: Adults
Section 5: Vascular/Pericardium
43. Pulmonary Vein and Left Atrial Imaging
44. Thoracic Aortic Disease
45. Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Angiography: Carotids, Aorta, and Peripheral Vessels
46. Pulmonary Artery
47. Pericardium in Health and Disease
Section 6: Interventional--Economics
48. Interventional Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance
49. Pediatric Interventional Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance
Section 7: Economics and Guidelines
50. Cost-Effectiveness Analysis for Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Imaging
51. Cardiac PET/MR
52. Guidelines for CMR
53. Non-cardiac Pathology
Description
Written by an expert team of cardiologists, radiologists, and basic scientists, this third edition of Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance continues to bridge the divide among specialty areas in with cohesive presentation of this complex and fast-changing field. Offering comprehensive coverage of CMR and the latest cardiology applications, this practical reference enhances the understanding of cardiac physiology and the interpretation and diagnosis of cardiovascular disease. This is an ideal resource for cardiologists, cardiovascular and general radiologists, and anyone who needs up-to-date information on CMR’s uses, benefits, and limitations in cardiovascular care.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 25th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323415613
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323497374
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323529471
About the Authors
Warren Manning Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Section Chief, Non-Invasive Cardiac Imaging, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Associate Professor of Medicine and Radiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
Dudley Pennell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cardiology, National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College; Clinical Director, CMR Unit, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK