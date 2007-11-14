Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Made Easy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443103018, 9780702043277

Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Made Easy

1st Edition

Authors: Anitha Varghese Dudley Pennell
eBook ISBN: 9780702043277
Paperback ISBN: 9780443103018
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 14th November 2007
Page Count: 176
Table of Contents

Principles of CMR. Ischaemic heart disease. Heart failure and cardiomyopathy. Valvular heart disease. Cardiac masses, pericardial disease and myocarditis. Diseases of the aorta. Adult congenital heart disease. Magnetic resonance angiography. Coronary MRA. Common CMR artefacts. Conclusion. Further reading.

Description

This title provides an easily digestible and portable synopsis of the technique which will suit the needs of cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons wishing to acquaint themselves with what CMR can do, and what it cannot. Beginning with an outline of some of the basic principles of MRI, the following chapters concentrate on the cardiac side of CMR with a later section on its more established vascular uses.

Details

Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2008
About the Authors

Anitha Varghese Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Research Fellow, Royal Brompton Hospital, London; Specialist Registrar in Cardiology, West Midlands Deanery, UK

Dudley Pennell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Cardiology, National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College; Clinical Director, CMR Unit, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK

