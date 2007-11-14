Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Made Easy
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Principles of CMR. Ischaemic heart disease. Heart failure and cardiomyopathy. Valvular heart disease. Cardiac masses, pericardial disease and myocarditis. Diseases of the aorta. Adult congenital heart disease. Magnetic resonance angiography. Coronary MRA. Common CMR artefacts. Conclusion. Further reading.
Description
This title provides an easily digestible and portable synopsis of the technique which will suit the needs of cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons wishing to acquaint themselves with what CMR can do, and what it cannot. Beginning with an outline of some of the basic principles of MRI, the following chapters concentrate on the cardiac side of CMR with a later section on its more established vascular uses.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 14th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702043277
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443103018
About the Authors
Anitha Varghese Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Research Fellow, Royal Brompton Hospital, London; Specialist Registrar in Cardiology, West Midlands Deanery, UK
Dudley Pennell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cardiology, National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College; Clinical Director, CMR Unit, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK