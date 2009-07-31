Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance in Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 5-3
Cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR) has evolved into a first-line imaging tool for several cardiac pathologies over the past decade. It is continuing to evolve as new applications are found and old ones are refined. This issue has a dual focus. One aspect of focus is on the areas in which CMI is the best modality, such as assessment of cardiac morphology and cardiac function, evaluation of pericardial disease and intracardiac masses, and detection of coronary artery disease. The other focus is on areas in which the role of CMI is expanding, such as in the assessment of left and right ventricular diastolic function.
Raymond Kim Author
Associate Professor, Cardiology Division, Director, Duke Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Center, Duke University Health Systems, Durham, NC
Dudley Pennell Author
Professor of Cardiology, National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College; Clinical Director, CMR Unit, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK