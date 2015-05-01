Cardiovascular Intervention: A Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I: Interventional Cardiology
1. The Birth of Interventional Cardiology
2. Guidelines and Appropriateness Criteria for Interventional Cardiology
3. Vascular Access and Closure
4. Pharmacotherapy in the Modern Interventional Suite
5. Hemodynamic Support During High Risk PCI
6. Radiation Safety in the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory
7. Contrast Selection
Section II: Coronary Artery Intervention
8. Percutaneous Coronary Intervention for Unprotected Left Main Disease
9. Chronic Total Coronary Occlusions: Rationale, Technique and Clinical Outcomes
10. Bifurcations
11. Bypass Graft Interventions
12. Calcified Lesions
13. Treatment of In-stent Restenosis
14. Management of Thrombotic Lesions
15. Fractional Flow Reserve
16. Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging
17. Optical Coherence Tomography
Section III: Peripheral Artery Intervention
18. Intervention for Lower Extremity Arterial Disease
19. Upper Extremity Intervention
20. Renal Artery Intervention: Catheter-Based Therapy for Renal Artery Stenosis
21. Mesenteric Artery Intervention: Catheter-Based Therapy for Chronic Mesenteric Ischemia
22. Renal Denervation
23. Endovascular Management of Aortic and Thoracic Aneurysms
Section IV: Cerebrovascular Intervention
24. Carotid and Vertebral Intervention
25. Intracranial Intervention and Acute Stroke
Section V: Venous Intervention
26. Interventional Management of Lower Extremity Deep Vein Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism
27. Management of Chronic Venous Insufficiency
28. Hemodialysis Access Intervention
Section VI: Structural Heart Intervention
29. Aortic Valvuloplasty and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
30. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Intervention
31. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
32. Patent Foramen Ovale, Atrial Septal Defect, Left Atrial Appendage, and Ventricular Septal Defect Closure
33. Interventions for Advanced Heart Failure
34. Endomyocardial Biopsy
35. Pericardiocentesis and Pericardial Intervention
Section VII: Congenital Heart Disease
36. Congenital Heart Disease
Description
Introducing Cardiovascular Intervention, a comprehensive companion volume to Braunwald’s Heart Disease. This medical reference book contains focused chapters on how to utilize cutting-edge interventional technologies, with an emphasis on the latest protocols and standards of care. Cardiovascular Intervention also includes an eBook updated with late-breaking clinical trials, "Hot off the Press" commentary, and Focused Reviews that are relevant to interventional cardiology.
Key Features
- View immersive videos from an online library of procedural clips located on Expert Consult, and stay up to date in the field with interventional topics regularly added online.
- Remain abreast of the newest interventional techniques, including next-generation stents, invasive lesion assessment, and methods to tackle complex anatomy.
- Provide optimal patient care with help from easy-to-access information on the latest diagnostic and treatment advances, discussions on percutaneous approaches to structural heart disease, and new developments in treating heart valve disease.
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, references, and videos from the book on a variety of devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 1st May 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323263610
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323355605
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323262194
About the Authors
Deepak Bhatt Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Heart and Vascular Center; Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA