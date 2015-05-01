Cardiovascular Intervention: A Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323262194, 9780323263610

Cardiovascular Intervention: A Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease

1st Edition

Authors: Deepak Bhatt
eBook ISBN: 9780323263610
eBook ISBN: 9780323355605
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323262194
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2015
Page Count: 648
Table of Contents

Section I: Interventional Cardiology

1. The Birth of Interventional Cardiology

2. Guidelines and Appropriateness Criteria for Interventional Cardiology

3. Vascular Access and Closure

4. Pharmacotherapy in the Modern Interventional Suite

5. Hemodynamic Support During High Risk PCI

6. Radiation Safety in the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory

7. Contrast Selection

Section II: Coronary Artery Intervention

8. Percutaneous Coronary Intervention for Unprotected Left Main Disease

9. Chronic Total Coronary Occlusions: Rationale, Technique and Clinical Outcomes

10. Bifurcations

11. Bypass Graft Interventions

12. Calcified Lesions

13. Treatment of In-stent Restenosis

14. Management of Thrombotic Lesions

15. Fractional Flow Reserve

16. Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging

17. Optical Coherence Tomography

Section III: Peripheral Artery Intervention

18. Intervention for Lower Extremity Arterial Disease

19. Upper Extremity Intervention

20. Renal Artery Intervention: Catheter-Based Therapy for Renal Artery Stenosis

21. Mesenteric Artery Intervention: Catheter-Based Therapy for Chronic Mesenteric Ischemia

22. Renal Denervation

23. Endovascular Management of Aortic and Thoracic Aneurysms

Section IV: Cerebrovascular Intervention

24. Carotid and Vertebral Intervention

25. Intracranial Intervention and Acute Stroke

Section V: Venous Intervention

26. Interventional Management of Lower Extremity Deep Vein Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism

27. Management of Chronic Venous Insufficiency

28. Hemodialysis Access Intervention

Section VI: Structural Heart Intervention

29. Aortic Valvuloplasty and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

30. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Intervention

31. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

32. Patent Foramen Ovale, Atrial Septal Defect, Left Atrial Appendage, and Ventricular Septal Defect Closure

33. Interventions for Advanced Heart Failure

34. Endomyocardial Biopsy

35. Pericardiocentesis and Pericardial Intervention

Section VII: Congenital Heart Disease

36. Congenital Heart Disease

Description

Introducing Cardiovascular Intervention, a comprehensive companion volume to Braunwald’s Heart Disease. This medical reference book contains focused chapters on how to utilize cutting-edge interventional technologies, with an emphasis on the latest protocols and standards of care. Cardiovascular Intervention also includes an eBook updated with late-breaking clinical trials, "Hot off the Press" commentary, and Focused Reviews that are relevant to interventional cardiology.

Key Features

  • View immersive videos from an online library of procedural clips located on Expert Consult, and stay up to date in the field with interventional topics regularly added online.
  • Remain abreast of the newest interventional techniques, including next-generation stents, invasive lesion assessment, and methods to tackle complex anatomy.
  • Provide optimal patient care with help from easy-to-access information on the latest diagnostic and treatment advances, discussions on percutaneous approaches to structural heart disease, and new developments in treating heart valve disease.
  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, references, and videos from the book on a variety of devices.

Details

No. of pages:
648
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323263610
eBook ISBN:
9780323355605
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323262194

About the Authors

Deepak Bhatt Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Heart and Vascular Center; Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

