Cardiovascular Intensive Care, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323242172, 9780323242189

Cardiovascular Intensive Care, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 31-4

1st Edition

Authors: Umesh Gidwani Samin Sharma Annapoorna Kini
eBook ISBN: 9780323242189
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323242172
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th November 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Cardiology Clinics is devoted to cardiac intensive care, which involves the treatment and care of patients with critical cardiac illness. Expert authors review mechanical complications of acute MI, cardiogenic shock, acute decompensated heart failure, management of arrhythmias, use of newer antiplatelet and anticoagulant agents, and more. Keep up to date with the latest information on managing these life-threatening conditions.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323242189
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323242172

About the Authors

Umesh Gidwani Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cardiovascular Institute, Mount Sinai Hospital, NY,

Samin Sharma Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mount Sinai Hospital

Annapoorna Kini Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.