Cardiovascular Intensive Care, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 31-4
1st Edition
Authors: Umesh Gidwani Samin Sharma Annapoorna Kini
eBook ISBN: 9780323242189
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323242172
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th November 2013
Description
This issue of Cardiology Clinics is devoted to cardiac intensive care, which involves the treatment and care of patients with critical cardiac illness. Expert authors review mechanical complications of acute MI, cardiogenic shock, acute decompensated heart failure, management of arrhythmias, use of newer antiplatelet and anticoagulant agents, and more. Keep up to date with the latest information on managing these life-threatening conditions.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 12th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323242189
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323242172
About the Authors
Umesh Gidwani Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cardiovascular Institute, Mount Sinai Hospital, NY,
Samin Sharma Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mount Sinai Hospital
Annapoorna Kini Author
