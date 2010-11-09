Cardiovascular Imaging, 2-Volume Set

Cardiovascular Imaging, a title in the Expert Radiology Series, edited by Drs. Vincent Ho and Gautham P. Reddy, is a comprehensive 2-volume reference that covers the latest advances in this specialty. It provides richly illustrated, advanced guidance to help you overcome the full range of diagnostic, therapeutic, and interventional challenges in cardiovascular imaging and combines an image-rich, easy-to-use format with the greater depth that experienced practitioners need. Online access at www.expertconsult.com allows you to rapidly search for images and quickly locate the answers to any questions.