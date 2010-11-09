Cardiovascular Imaging, 2-Volume Set
1st Edition
Expert Radiology Series
Description
Cardiovascular Imaging, a title in the Expert Radiology Series, edited by Drs. Vincent Ho and Gautham P. Reddy, is a comprehensive 2-volume reference that covers the latest advances in this specialty. It provides richly illustrated, advanced guidance to help you overcome the full range of diagnostic, therapeutic, and interventional challenges in cardiovascular imaging and combines an image-rich, easy-to-use format with the greater depth that experienced practitioners need. Online access at www.expertconsult.com allows you to rapidly search for images and quickly locate the answers to any questions.
Key Features
- Access the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, along with downloadable images.
- View 5000 full-color digital images of both radiographic images and cutting-edge modalities—MR, multislice CT, ultrasonography, and nuclear medicine.
- Tap into comprehensive coverage that includes diagnostic and therapeutic options, with an emphasis on cost-effective imaging.
- Consult the experience of a diverse group of experts on cardiovascular imaging from around the globe.
- Find information quickly and easily thanks to consistent and tightly focused chapters, a full-color design, and key points boxes.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 9th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455706976
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246910
About the Author
Vincent Ho
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Chair and Professor, Department of Radiology and Radiological Sciences, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD, USA
Gautham Reddy
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Vice Chair for Education, Director of Thoracic Imaging, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington