Cardiovascular Emergencies, Part I, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 16-2

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics, guest edited by Giovanni Esposito and Michinari Hieda, will cover key topics in Cardiovascular Emergencies. This is part one of a two-part issue and is one of four issues selected each year by our series consulting editor, Dr. Eduardo Bossone. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Case Report in the ER, Case Report in the ICU, Acute and Chronic Effects of Cancer Drugs on the Cardiovascular System, Acute Mitral Regurgitation and Mitral Clip in an Emergency Case, Acute Decompensated Heart Failure in Patients with Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction, Echocardiography Tips in the ER, Acute Myocardial Infarction in Left Main Trunk, Complicated Advanced Heart Failure, Palliative Care in Patients with Advanced Heart Failure, among others.