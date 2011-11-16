Cardiovascular Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710959

Cardiovascular Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 29-4

1st Edition

Authors: J. Stephen Bohan Joshua Kosowsky
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710959
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th November 2011
Description

Drs. Stephen Bohan and Josh Kosowsky have assembled a panel of expert authors for this edition on Cardivascular Emergencies. Topics include: Ischemia, Heart Failure, Congenital Heart Disease, Supreventricular Dysrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation, Uncommon Dysrhythmias, Electrophysiology, Pericardial Disease, and Cardiac Arrest.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455710959

About the Authors

J. Stephen Bohan Author

Harvard Medical School;Brigham and Women’s

Hospital

Joshua Kosowsky Author

Brigham and Women’s

Hospital

