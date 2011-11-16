Cardiovascular Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 29-4
1st Edition
Authors: J. Stephen Bohan Joshua Kosowsky
Description
Drs. Stephen Bohan and Josh Kosowsky have assembled a panel of expert authors for this edition on Cardivascular Emergencies. Topics include: Ischemia, Heart Failure, Congenital Heart Disease, Supreventricular Dysrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation, Uncommon Dysrhythmias, Electrophysiology, Pericardial Disease, and Cardiac Arrest.
About the Authors
J. Stephen Bohan Author
Harvard Medical School;Brigham and Women’s
Hospital
Joshua Kosowsky Author
Brigham and Women’s
Hospital
