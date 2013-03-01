Cardiovascular Diseases, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 40-1

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice features expert clinical reviews on Cardiovascular Disease which includes current information on topics such as coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, atrial fibrillation and flutter, venous thromboembolic diseases, valvular heart disease, antithrombotic therapy, carotid and vertebral artery disease, ischemic bowel syndromes, thoracic and aortic aneurysms and peripheral vascular disease, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and traditional / nontraditional risk factor management, and pericarditis, myocarditis and other cardiomyopathies.