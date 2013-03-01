Cardiovascular Diseases, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455771448, 9781455772261

Cardiovascular Diseases, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 40-1

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Sheeler
eBook ISBN: 9781455772261
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771448
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2013
Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice features expert clinical reviews on Cardiovascular Disease which includes current information on topics such as coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, atrial fibrillation and flutter, venous thromboembolic diseases, valvular heart disease, antithrombotic therapy, carotid and vertebral artery disease, ischemic bowel syndromes, thoracic and aortic aneurysms and peripheral vascular disease, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and traditional / nontraditional risk factor management, and pericarditis, myocarditis and other cardiomyopathies.

Details

About the Authors

Robert Sheeler Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mayo Clinic Rochester

