Cardiovascular Disease in Pregnancy, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 30-3
1st Edition
Authors: Gagan Sahni Uri Elkayam
eBook ISBN: 9781455747085
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748907
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th August 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
Pregnancy stresses the heart and circulatory system. During pregnancy, blood volume increases by 30 to 50 percent. The amount of blood the heart pumps each minute also increases by 30 to 50 percent, and heart rate increases as well. These changes cause the heart to work harder, as do labor and delivery. This issue covers diagnosis and treatment of cardiac symptoms and cardiac emergencies during pregnancy.
About the Authors
Gagan Sahni Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, NY
Uri Elkayam Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA
