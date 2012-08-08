Cardiovascular Disease in Pregnancy, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455748907, 9781455747085

Cardiovascular Disease in Pregnancy, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 30-3

1st Edition

Authors: Gagan Sahni Uri Elkayam
eBook ISBN: 9781455747085
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748907
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th August 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

Pregnancy stresses the heart and circulatory system. During pregnancy, blood volume increases by 30 to 50 percent. The amount of blood the heart pumps each minute also increases by 30 to 50 percent, and heart rate increases as well. These changes cause the heart to work harder, as do labor and delivery. This issue covers diagnosis and treatment of cardiac symptoms and cardiac emergencies during pregnancy.

About the Authors

Gagan Sahni Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, NY

Uri Elkayam Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA

