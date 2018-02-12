Cardiovascular Disease, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 45-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword: The Price of the Heart
Preface: Be Still My Beating Heart: Cardiovascular Disease in the United States
State of the Heart: An Overview of the Disease Burden of Cardiovascular Disease from an Epidemiologic Perspective
Heavy Heart: The Economic Burden of Heart Disease in the United States Now and in the Future
Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease
Coronary Artery Disease: Diagnosis and Management
Heart Failure: Optimizing Recognition and Management in Outpatient Settings
Valvular Heart Disease
Preparticipation Screening of Young Athletes: Identifying Cardiovascular Disease
Metabolic Syndrome: Systems Thinking in Heart Disease
Cardiovascular Disease in Women
Heart Disease in Children
Cardiac Imaging Modalities and Appropriate Use
Description
This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Guest Edited by Dr. Mark B. Stephens, is devoted to Cardiovascular Disease. Articles in this issue include: State of the Heart: Overview of disease burden of cardiovascular disease from an epidemiologic perspective; Heavy Heart: Economic burden of heart disease with projections/implications for impact on the health care system; Prevention of Heart Disease; Coronary Artery Disease; Congestive Heart Failure; Valvular Heart Disease; Peripheral Vascular Disease; The Athlete’s Heart and Sudden Death; Metabolic Syndrome: systems thinking in heart disease; Women and Heart Disease; Heart Disease in Children; and Cardiac Imaging.
