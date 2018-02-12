Cardiovascular Disease, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323581660, 9780323581677

Cardiovascular Disease, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 45-1

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Stephens
eBook ISBN: 9780323581677
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323581660
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th February 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: The Price of the Heart

Preface: Be Still My Beating Heart: Cardiovascular Disease in the United States

State of the Heart: An Overview of the Disease Burden of Cardiovascular Disease from an Epidemiologic Perspective

Heavy Heart: The Economic Burden of Heart Disease in the United States Now and in the Future

Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease

Coronary Artery Disease: Diagnosis and Management

Heart Failure: Optimizing Recognition and Management in Outpatient Settings

Valvular Heart Disease

Preparticipation Screening of Young Athletes: Identifying Cardiovascular Disease

Metabolic Syndrome: Systems Thinking in Heart Disease

Cardiovascular Disease in Women

Heart Disease in Children

Cardiac Imaging Modalities and Appropriate Use

Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Guest Edited by Dr. Mark B. Stephens, is devoted to Cardiovascular Disease. Articles in this issue include: State of the Heart: Overview of disease burden of cardiovascular disease from an epidemiologic perspective; Heavy Heart: Economic burden of heart disease with projections/implications for impact on the health care system; Prevention of Heart Disease; Coronary Artery Disease; Congestive Heart Failure; Valvular Heart Disease; Peripheral Vascular Disease; The Athlete’s Heart and Sudden Death; Metabolic Syndrome: systems thinking in heart disease; Women and Heart Disease; Heart Disease in Children; and Cardiac Imaging.

About the Authors

Mark Stephens Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Department of Family Medicine

