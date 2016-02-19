Cardiovascular Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 43-1

The impact of cardiovascular disease on an infant extends from the fetal period to well beyond childhood. Perinatalogists and neonatologists can impact maternal and fetal health through wide range of diagnostic modalities and interventional techniques. For our edition focused on cardiovascular health, we sought to encompass the breadth of knowledge that would be the most relevant for the bed side clinician. Our goal was to assemble contents that would allow a clinician to quickly peruse the journal, and then be prepared to make a medical decision. The interaction between cardiology and perinatology/neonatology includes genetics, diagnostics, interventions, counseling, routine stabilization and day to day care. Ultimately, the goal is to establish the foundation for a healthy adult. For this reason, we have even included chapters on topics that are significant on a day to day basis (such as the proper environment for a newborn) and a long term basis (like the overall neurodevelopmental impact of our interventions). Hopefully, whether in the middle of the night as an emergency reference or during the day as a reliable guide, this edition of Clinics in perinatology will be an important bedside tool for anyone that participates in the care of a patient with perinatal heart disease.