Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy

Quick and convenient, this resource provides a clinical overview of a wide variety of diseases and disorders that affect the cardiovascular system and lungs and the physical therapy management of patients with them. It integrates key concepts of pathophysiology, clinical manifestations, diagnostic tests and laboratory information and findings with clinically important medical and surgical interventions and pharmacologic therapies — then applies the material to physical therapy evaluation and treatment. This edition adds an introductory chapter on the oxygen transport pathway, the effects of dysfunction along the pathway, and the implications for physical therapy.