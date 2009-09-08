Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780721606460, 9781437715705

Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy

2nd Edition

A Clinical Manual

Authors: Joanne Watchie
eBook ISBN: 9781437715705
eBook ISBN: 9781455757176
Paperback ISBN: 9780721606460
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th September 2009
Page Count: 448
Description

Quick and convenient, this resource provides a clinical overview of a wide variety of diseases and disorders that affect the cardiovascular system and lungs and the physical therapy management of patients with them. It integrates key concepts of pathophysiology, clinical manifestations, diagnostic tests and laboratory information and findings with clinically important medical and surgical interventions and pharmacologic therapies — then applies the material to physical therapy evaluation and treatment. This edition adds an introductory chapter on the oxygen transport pathway, the effects of dysfunction along the pathway, and the implications for physical therapy.

Key Features

  • Offers a complete overview including basic cardiopulmonary anatomy and physiology, the pathophysiology of commonly encountered cardiac and pulmonary disorders, diagnostic tests and procedures, therapeutic interventions, pharmacology, physical therapy evaluation and treatment, and clinical laboratory values and profiles.

  • Uses a bulleted format to make finding information quick and easy.

  • Lists the latest drugs used for the treatment of cardiopulmonary disorders.

  • Includes information on laboratory medicine and pediatrics to help you apply cardiopulmonary principles to practice.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Pulmonology
3. Cardiology
4. Cardiopulmonary Pathology
5. Pharmacology
6. Cardiopulmonary Assessment
7. Cardiopulmonary Physical Therapy Interventions
8. Pediatrics
9. Laboratory Medicine


Appendix 1
Glossary
Index

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437715705
eBook ISBN:
9781455757176
Paperback ISBN:
9780721606460

About the Author

Joanne Watchie

