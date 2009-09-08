Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy
2nd Edition
A Clinical Manual
Description
Quick and convenient, this resource provides a clinical overview of a wide variety of diseases and disorders that affect the cardiovascular system and lungs and the physical therapy management of patients with them. It integrates key concepts of pathophysiology, clinical manifestations, diagnostic tests and laboratory information and findings with clinically important medical and surgical interventions and pharmacologic therapies — then applies the material to physical therapy evaluation and treatment. This edition adds an introductory chapter on the oxygen transport pathway, the effects of dysfunction along the pathway, and the implications for physical therapy.
Key Features
- Offers a complete overview including basic cardiopulmonary anatomy and physiology, the pathophysiology of commonly encountered cardiac and pulmonary disorders, diagnostic tests and procedures, therapeutic interventions, pharmacology, physical therapy evaluation and treatment, and clinical laboratory values and profiles.
- Uses a bulleted format to make finding information quick and easy.
- Lists the latest drugs used for the treatment of cardiopulmonary disorders.
- Includes information on laboratory medicine and pediatrics to help you apply cardiopulmonary principles to practice.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Pulmonology
3. Cardiology
4. Cardiopulmonary Pathology
5. Pharmacology
6. Cardiopulmonary Assessment
7. Cardiopulmonary Physical Therapy Interventions
8. Pediatrics
9. Laboratory Medicine
Appendix 1
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 8th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437715705
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757176
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721606460