Providing a solid foundation in cardiovascular and pulmonary physiology and rehabilitation, Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy: Evidence and Practice, 5th Edition uses the latest scientific literature and research in covering anatomy and physiology, assessment, and interventions. A holistic approach addresses the full spectrum of cardiovascular and pulmonary physical therapy from acute to chronic conditions, starting with care of the stable patient and progressing to management of the more complex, unstable patient. Both primary and secondary cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders are covered. In this edition, updates include new, full-color clinical photographs and the most current coverage of techniques and trends in cardiopulmonary physical therapy. Edited by Donna Frownfelter and Elizabeth Dean, recognized leaders in cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation, this resource is ideal for clinicals and for practice.