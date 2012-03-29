Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy
5th Edition
Evidence to Practice
Description
Providing a solid foundation in cardiovascular and pulmonary physiology and rehabilitation, Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy: Evidence and Practice, 5th Edition uses the latest scientific literature and research in covering anatomy and physiology, assessment, and interventions. A holistic approach addresses the full spectrum of cardiovascular and pulmonary physical therapy from acute to chronic conditions, starting with care of the stable patient and progressing to management of the more complex, unstable patient. Both primary and secondary cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders are covered. In this edition, updates include new, full-color clinical photographs and the most current coverage of techniques and trends in cardiopulmonary physical therapy. Edited by Donna Frownfelter and Elizabeth Dean, recognized leaders in cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation, this resource is ideal for clinicals and for practice.
Key Features
- Evidence-based practice is demonstrated with case studies, and the latest research supports PT decision-making.
- Real-life clinical cases show the application of concepts to evidence-based practice.
- Holistic approach supports treating the whole person rather than just the symptoms of a disease or disorder, covering medical, physiological, psychological, psychosocial, therapeutic, practical, and methodological aspects.
- Coverage includes both primary and secondary cardiovascular and pulmonary conditions.
- An integrated approach to oxygen transport demonstrates how the cardiovascular and pulmonary systems function together.
- Emphasis on the terminology and guidelines of APTA's Guide to Physical Therapist Practice keeps the book consistent with the standards for practice in physical therapy.
- Key terms and review questions in each chapter focus your learning on important concepts.
- The Evolve companion website includes additional resources such as a case study guide, Archie animations, color images, video clips, WebLinks, and references with links to MEDLINE abstracts.
Table of Contents
Part I: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Function in Health and Disease
1. Epidemiology as a Basis for Informing Contemporary Physical Therapy Practice
2. Oxygen Transport: The Basis of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy
3. Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Anatomy
4. Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physiology
5. Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Pathophysiology
6. Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Manifestations of Systemic Conditions
Part II: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy: Cardiopulmonary Assessment
7. Measurement and Documentation
8. History
9. Pulmonary Function Tests
10. Arterial Blood Gases
11. Imaging of the Chest
12. Electrocardiogram Identification
13. Multisystem Assessment and Laboratory Investigations
14. Special Tests
15. Clinical Assessment of the Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Systems
16. Monitoring Systems, Catheters, and Devices in the Intensive Care Unit
Part III: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy: Interventions
17. Maximizing Outcomes: Relating Interventions to an Individual's Needs
18. Mobilization and Exercise: Physiologic Bases for Assessment, Evaluation and Training NEW!
19. Mobilization and Exercise: Testing and Training NEW!
20. Body Positioning
21. Physiological Basis for Airway Clearance Techniques
22. Airway Clearance Interventions
23. Facilitating Ventilation Patterns and Breathing Strategies
24. Exercise Testing and Training: Primary Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Dysfunction
25. Exercise Testing and Training: Secondary Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Dysfunction
26. Respiratory Muscle Training
27. Complementary Therapies as Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy Interventions
28. Patient Education
Part IV: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy: Guidelines for the Delivery of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical TherapyAcute Conditions
29. Individuals with Acute Medical Conditions
30. Individuals with Acute Surgical Conditions
Part V: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy: Guidelines for the Delivery of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy Chronic Conditions
31. Individuals with Chronic Primary Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Dysfunction
32. Individuals with Chronic Secondary Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Dysfunction
Part VI: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy: Guidelines for the Delivery of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy CriticalIntensive Care
33. Comprehensive Management of Individuals in the Intensive Care Unit
34. Intensive Care Management of Individuals with Primary Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Dysfunction
35. Intensive Care Management of Individuals with Secondary Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Dysfunction
36. Intensive Care Management of Medical and Surgical Complications
Part VII: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy: Guidelines for the Delivery of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy Special Cases
37. The Neonatal and Pediatric Patient
38. The Aging Patient
39. The Patient with Multisystem Impairments Affecting Breathing Mechanics and Motor Control
40. The Transplant Patient
41. The Patient in the Community
Part VIII: Related Aspects of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy
42. Body Mechanics: The Art of Positioning and Moving Patients
43. Respiratory Care Practice Review
44. Care of the Patient with an Artificial Airway
45. Respiratory and Cardiovascular Drug Actions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 29th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323112758
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323059138
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291170
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323072397
About the Author
Donna Frownfelter
Affiliations and Expertise
Programs in Physical Therapy, Northwestern University; Committed to Excellence, Glenview, IL
Elizabeth Dean
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, School of Rehabilitation Sciences, Faculty Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Director, Postpolio Clinic, University Hospital, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada