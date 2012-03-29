Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323059138, 9780323112758

Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy

5th Edition

Evidence to Practice

Authors: Donna Frownfelter Elizabeth Dean
eBook ISBN: 9780323112758
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323059138
eBook ISBN: 9780323291170
eBook ISBN: 9780323072397
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 29th March 2012
Page Count: 832
Description

Providing a solid foundation in cardiovascular and pulmonary physiology and rehabilitation, Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy: Evidence and Practice, 5th Edition uses the latest scientific literature and research in covering anatomy and physiology, assessment, and interventions. A holistic approach addresses the full spectrum of cardiovascular and pulmonary physical therapy from acute to chronic conditions, starting with care of the stable patient and progressing to management of the more complex, unstable patient. Both primary and secondary cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders are covered. In this edition, updates include new, full-color clinical photographs and the most current coverage of techniques and trends in cardiopulmonary physical therapy. Edited by Donna Frownfelter and Elizabeth Dean, recognized leaders in cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation, this resource is ideal for clinicals and for practice.

Key Features

  • Evidence-based practice is demonstrated with case studies, and the latest research supports PT decision-making.

  • Real-life clinical cases show the application of concepts to evidence-based practice.

  • Holistic approach supports treating the whole person rather than just the symptoms of a disease or disorder, covering medical, physiological, psychological, psychosocial, therapeutic, practical, and methodological aspects.

  • Coverage includes both primary and secondary cardiovascular and pulmonary conditions.

  • An integrated approach to oxygen transport demonstrates how the cardiovascular and pulmonary systems function together.

  • Emphasis on the terminology and guidelines of APTA's Guide to Physical Therapist Practice keeps the book consistent with the standards for practice in physical therapy.

  • Key terms and review questions in each chapter focus your learning on important concepts.

  • The Evolve companion website includes additional resources such as a case study guide, Archie animations, color images, video clips, WebLinks, and references with links to MEDLINE abstracts.

Table of Contents

Part I: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Function in Health and Disease

1. Epidemiology as a Basis for Informing Contemporary Physical Therapy Practice

2. Oxygen Transport: The Basis of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy

3. Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Anatomy

4. Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physiology

5. Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Pathophysiology

6. Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Manifestations of Systemic Conditions

Part II: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy: Cardiopulmonary Assessment

7. Measurement and Documentation

8. History

9. Pulmonary Function Tests

10. Arterial Blood Gases

11. Imaging of the Chest

12. Electrocardiogram Identification

13. Multisystem Assessment and Laboratory Investigations

14. Special Tests

15. Clinical Assessment of the Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Systems

16. Monitoring Systems, Catheters, and Devices in the Intensive Care Unit

Part III: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy: Interventions

17. Maximizing Outcomes: Relating Interventions to an Individual's Needs

18. Mobilization and Exercise: Physiologic Bases for Assessment, Evaluation and Training  NEW!

19. Mobilization and Exercise: Testing and Training  NEW!

20. Body Positioning

21. Physiological Basis for Airway Clearance Techniques

22. Airway Clearance Interventions

23. Facilitating Ventilation Patterns and Breathing Strategies

24. Exercise Testing and Training: Primary Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Dysfunction

25. Exercise Testing and Training: Secondary Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Dysfunction

26. Respiratory Muscle Training

27. Complementary Therapies as Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy Interventions

28. Patient Education

Part IV: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy: Guidelines for the Delivery of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical TherapyAcute Conditions

29. Individuals with Acute Medical Conditions

30. Individuals with Acute Surgical Conditions

Part V: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy: Guidelines for the Delivery of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy Chronic Conditions

31. Individuals with Chronic Primary Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Dysfunction

32. Individuals with Chronic Secondary Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Dysfunction

Part VI: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy: Guidelines for the Delivery of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy CriticalIntensive Care

33. Comprehensive Management of Individuals in the Intensive Care Unit

34. Intensive Care Management of Individuals with Primary Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Dysfunction

35. Intensive Care Management of Individuals with Secondary Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Dysfunction

36. Intensive Care Management of Medical and Surgical Complications

Part VII: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy: Guidelines for the Delivery of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy Special Cases

37. The Neonatal and Pediatric Patient

38. The Aging Patient

39. The Patient with Multisystem Impairments Affecting Breathing Mechanics and Motor Control

40. The Transplant Patient

41. The Patient in the Community

Part VIII: Related Aspects of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy

42. Body Mechanics: The Art of Positioning and Moving Patients

43. Respiratory Care Practice Review

44. Care of the Patient with an Artificial Airway

45. Respiratory and Cardiovascular Drug Actions

About the Author

Donna Frownfelter

Affiliations and Expertise

Programs in Physical Therapy, Northwestern University; Committed to Excellence, Glenview, IL

Elizabeth Dean

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, School of Rehabilitation Sciences, Faculty Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Director, Postpolio Clinic, University Hospital, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada

