Cardiothoracic Surgical Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323708685

Cardiothoracic Surgical Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 31-3

1st Edition

Editors: Bryan Boling
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323708685
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

 Fast Track Cardiac Surgery;

Options for Minimally Invasive Valvular Surgery;

Surgical Interventions for the Treatment of Advanced Heart Failure;

Lung Transplantation;

Surgical Treatment of Lung Cancer;  

Post-Operative Management of Tetralogy of Fallot;

Advanced Hemodynamic Monitoring in Cardiothoracic Surgery;

Vasoactive Infusions in Cardiothoracic Surgery;

Common Post Cardiothoracic Surgery Arrhythmias;

Pain Control in the Cardiothoracic Surgery Patient;

Renal Complications of Cardiothoracic Surgery;

The Role of ECMO in Post Cardiotomy Shock;

Resuscitation of Patients Who Arrest After Cardiac Surgery;

End of Life Care in Cardiothoracic Surgery.  

Description

In consultation with Consulting Editor, Dr. Jan Foster, Dr. Brian Boling has put together a state-of the-art issue of the Critical Care Nursing Clinics devoted to Cardiothoracic Surgical Critical Care. Clinical review articles are specifically devoted to the following:    Fast Track Cardiac Surgery; Options for Minimally Invasive Valvular Surgery; Surgical Interventions for the Treatment of Advanced Heart Failure; Lung Transplantation; Surgical Treatment of Lung Cancer;  Post-Operative Management of Tetralogy of Fallot; Advanced Hemodynamic Monitoring in Cardiothoracic Surgery; Vasoactive Infusions in Cardiothoracic Surgery; Common Post Cardiothoracic Surgery Arrhythmias; Pain Control in the Cardiothoracic Surgery Patient; Renal Complications of Cardiothoracic Surgery; The Role of ECMO in Post Cardiotomy Shock; Resuscitation of Patients Who Arrest After Cardiac Surgery; and End of Life Care in Cardiothoracic Surgery. Readers will come away with the latest information they need to improve improves of cardiothoracic surgical patients.  

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323708685

About the Editors

Bryan Boling Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Advanced Practice Provider, Education Coordinator, Critical Care Nurse Practitioner Fellowship Program, Dept. of Anesthesiology, Div. of Critical Care, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.