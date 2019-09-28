Cardiothoracic Surgical Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 31-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Fast Track Cardiac Surgery;
Options for Minimally Invasive Valvular Surgery;
Surgical Interventions for the Treatment of Advanced Heart Failure;
Lung Transplantation;
Surgical Treatment of Lung Cancer;
Post-Operative Management of Tetralogy of Fallot;
Advanced Hemodynamic Monitoring in Cardiothoracic Surgery;
Vasoactive Infusions in Cardiothoracic Surgery;
Common Post Cardiothoracic Surgery Arrhythmias;
Pain Control in the Cardiothoracic Surgery Patient;
Renal Complications of Cardiothoracic Surgery;
The Role of ECMO in Post Cardiotomy Shock;
Resuscitation of Patients Who Arrest After Cardiac Surgery;
End of Life Care in Cardiothoracic Surgery.
Description
In consultation with Consulting Editor, Dr. Jan Foster, Dr. Brian Boling has put together a state-of the-art issue of the Critical Care Nursing Clinics devoted to Cardiothoracic Surgical Critical Care. Clinical review articles are specifically devoted to the following: Fast Track Cardiac Surgery; Options for Minimally Invasive Valvular Surgery; Surgical Interventions for the Treatment of Advanced Heart Failure; Lung Transplantation; Surgical Treatment of Lung Cancer; Post-Operative Management of Tetralogy of Fallot; Advanced Hemodynamic Monitoring in Cardiothoracic Surgery; Vasoactive Infusions in Cardiothoracic Surgery; Common Post Cardiothoracic Surgery Arrhythmias; Pain Control in the Cardiothoracic Surgery Patient; Renal Complications of Cardiothoracic Surgery; The Role of ECMO in Post Cardiotomy Shock; Resuscitation of Patients Who Arrest After Cardiac Surgery; and End of Life Care in Cardiothoracic Surgery. Readers will come away with the latest information they need to improve improves of cardiothoracic surgical patients.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323708685
About the Editors
Bryan Boling Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Practice Provider, Education Coordinator, Critical Care Nurse Practitioner Fellowship Program, Dept. of Anesthesiology, Div. of Critical Care, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky