The fifth edition of this seminal textbook continues to provide those who are studying or are in practice with comprehensive evidence-based coverage of all the main aspects of respiratory and cardiac physiotherapy throughout the whole lifespan – neonates, infants, children, adolescents and adults – with the patient at centre and advocating a problem-based approach.

For the new edition, Jennifer Pryor and Ammani Prasad hand the baton of editorship and their lasting legacy over to Eleanor Main and Linda Denehy. With a team of over 60 international expert authors, the new editors have incorporated major changes reflecting current cardiorespiratory physiotherapy education and practice. These changes are heralded by a new title – Cardiorespiratory Physiotherapy: Adults and Paediatrics (formerly Physiotherapy for Respiratory and Cardiac Problems: Adults and Paediatrics) – and a significant restructure of the content with a new set of chapters.

A new key chapter on anatomy and physiology of the respiratory system lays the foundation which is then followed by a chapter on clinical assessment of adults, infants and children, and acutely ill or deteriorating patients. Additional new content includes a chapter on outcome measurement in practice and a large chapter describing rehabilitation in acute and chronic conditions in special populations including spinal cord injury, oncology, trauma and paediatrics. The chapter on therapeutic interventions is comprehensive and reflective of evidence based practice.