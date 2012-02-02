Cardiorespiratory Assessment of the Adult Patient - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702043451, 9780702051975

Cardiorespiratory Assessment of the Adult Patient

1st Edition

A clinician's guide

Editors: Mary Ann Broad Matthew Quint Sandy Thomas Paul Twose
eBook ISBN: 9780702051975
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 2nd February 2012
Page Count: 212
Table of Contents

Preface

How to use this book

  1. An Introduction to Cardiorespiratory Physiotherapy

  2. Assessment checklist

  3. Assessment tools

  4. Self-assessment

Index

Description

This new innovative resource aims to give physiotherapy students and those new to respiratory care a simple, easy-to-use guide to the process and procedures used in the assessment of adult respiratory patients.

Cardiorespiratory Assessment of the Adult Patient begins by identifying the scope of respiratory physiotherapy and listing some key aims of assessment with an overview of different approaches. It then goes on to provide a selection of ‘assessment checklists’ for the main clinical settings which the physiotherapist is likely to encounter. Chapter 3 provides a selection of ‘assessment tools’ given alphabetically, including those that physiotherapists may be expected to carry out themselves and those where they only need to interpret the assessment findings. These tools include a systematic guide to the procedure involved (where relevant) and an explanation of the key findings and their significance for the physiotherapist.

In the final section, individuals can apply their knowledge using case scenarios and suggested solutions are also provided.

Part of the Physiotherapist’s Toolbox Series – unlock your key skills! Perfect for use on placement and in the clinic.

Key Features

  • Assessment checklists for main clinical settings – ideal for aide memoires
  • Assessment tools listed alphabetically
  • Tools include clear step-by-step guidance for relevant procedures
  • Key points boxes help to prioritize and identify what to focus on in each setting
  • Spiral-binding allows for easy, lie-flat reference
  • Pull-out bookmark of normal values and common abbreviations for easy reference

Details

212
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702051975

About the Editors

Mary Ann Broad Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Cardiff, UK Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff

Matthew Quint Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Respiratory Clinical Specialist, Solent Primary Care NHS Trust, Portsmouth, UK

Sandy Thomas Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, University of the West of England, Bristol, UK

Paul Twose Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Band 6 Physiotherapist, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Cardiff, UK

