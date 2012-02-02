Cardiorespiratory Assessment of the Adult Patient
1st Edition
A clinician's guide
Table of Contents
Preface
How to use this book
- An Introduction to Cardiorespiratory Physiotherapy
- Assessment checklist
- Assessment tools
- Self-assessment
Index
Description
This new innovative resource aims to give physiotherapy students and those new to respiratory care a simple, easy-to-use guide to the process and procedures used in the assessment of adult respiratory patients.
Cardiorespiratory Assessment of the Adult Patient begins by identifying the scope of respiratory physiotherapy and listing some key aims of assessment with an overview of different approaches. It then goes on to provide a selection of ‘assessment checklists’ for the main clinical settings which the physiotherapist is likely to encounter. Chapter 3 provides a selection of ‘assessment tools’ given alphabetically, including those that physiotherapists may be expected to carry out themselves and those where they only need to interpret the assessment findings. These tools include a systematic guide to the procedure involved (where relevant) and an explanation of the key findings and their significance for the physiotherapist.
In the final section, individuals can apply their knowledge using case scenarios and suggested solutions are also provided.
Part of the Physiotherapist’s Toolbox Series – unlock your key skills! Perfect for use on placement and in the clinic.
Key Features
- Assessment checklists for main clinical settings – ideal for aide memoires
- Assessment tools listed alphabetically
- Tools include clear step-by-step guidance for relevant procedures
- Key points boxes help to prioritize and identify what to focus on in each setting
- Spiral-binding allows for easy, lie-flat reference
- Pull-out bookmark of normal values and common abbreviations for easy reference
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 2nd February 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702051975
About the Editors
Mary Ann Broad Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Cardiff, UK Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff
Matthew Quint Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Respiratory Clinical Specialist, Solent Primary Care NHS Trust, Portsmouth, UK
Sandy Thomas Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, University of the West of England, Bristol, UK
Paul Twose Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Band 6 Physiotherapist, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Cardiff, UK