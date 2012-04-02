Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 28-2

Topics in this issue include: Automated external defibrillation; Airway management during CPR; Could we remove ventilation from ABC’s of CPR?; Advances in mechanical interventions during CPR; The role of vasopressor agents during CPR; Optimizing the timing of defibrillation: the role of VF waveform analysis during CPR; Therapeutic hypothermia during and after CPR; and Advances in brain resuscitation: beyond hypothermia.