Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 28-2
1st Edition
Authors: Wanchun Tang
eBook ISBN: 9781455743957
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738458
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd April 2012
Page Count: 960
Description
Topics in this issue include: Automated external defibrillation; Airway management during CPR; Could we remove ventilation from ABC’s of CPR?; Advances in mechanical interventions during CPR; The role of vasopressor agents during CPR; Optimizing the timing of defibrillation: the role of VF waveform analysis during CPR; Therapeutic hypothermia during and after CPR; and Advances in brain resuscitation: beyond hypothermia.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 2nd April 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455743957
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455738458
About the Authors
Wanchun Tang Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Medical Research, The Institute of Critical Care Medicine, Palm Springs, CA; Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, University of Southern California School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.